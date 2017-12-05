2017-2018 Blackboard Award Honoree: Saint Saviour High School

Outstanding School

Saint Saviour High School

Principal: Dr. Paula McKeown

Grades 9-12

588 6th Street, Brooklyn

stsaviour.org

Describe your school’s core educational philosophy.

Saint Saviour High School is a Roman Catholic college preparatory school for young women. Rooted in the tradition of the School Sisters of Notre Dame, we challenge our students to achieve the fullest measure of their potential.

A Saint Saviour education prepares its students to be leaders. Through a rigorous academic program, we foster the intellectual development of our students; through religious studies and various service activities we guide our students in their spiritual development and strengthen their awareness of social and moral responsibility.

Tell us about a few of the school’s achievements or distinguishing programs.

We have 100 percent graduation and college acceptance rates, and we offer 12 Advanced Placement courses offered in all disciplines at senior, junior and sophomore levels. There’s a minimum five-year foreign language study in Latin, French, or Spanish with college-credit available in each language; we also have a four-year Religious Studies and retreat program and a Fine Arts program with advanced study options in Music and Studio Art. Ensemble class offered for students who have some formal training in playing a musical instrument. Music Production elective for seniors. Personal one-on-one art portfolio development. Our technology initiatives include: Digital Citizenship, AP Computer Science, Arduino, Game Design, Minecraft, Video editing, 3D Printing, and beginner to advanced Adobe Photoshop.

What’s new?

We have international travel to Spain and Ireland in 2018 planned with EF Tours. The 2016-17 Cheerleading Squad won 3rd place in the GCHSAA Competition, and the 2016 Varsity Volleyball Team played in the City Championship for the B Division. Additionally, St. Saviour’s 2016 Varsity Softball Team won the championship for the Brooklyn-Queens CHSAA “A” Division and the Varsity A City Championship.

What do you love about your school?

Saint Saviour High School is a special place; we celebrated our 100th Anniversary in 2017 and we continue to embrace the values of the School Sisters of Notre Dame who taught Saviourites over the years. Our students are bright young women who are focused on their futures; a Saint Saviour education gives our students a good base to further their education in college and beyond. When you walk in our building, it feels like home. Our students return—some 60 or 70 years out—and are transported back to being young women in their uniforms.