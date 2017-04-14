15 Chic Diaper Bags For Spring
Spring is in the air (finally)! So we’re calling all new and expectant mamas to add some seasonal flare to their accessory lineups with a chic spring diaper bag!
The true test of a whether a diaper bag is worth the price is if you feel like you'd equally up for toting it even if you didn't need to bring diapers and bottles in tow 24/7. And these 15 style-savvy bags pass the test with flying colors!
Baggu Diaper Bag (White) from Land of Nod
This hand-painted diaper bag is literally a burst of spring color! Designed exclusively for Land of Nod by Adrienne Antonson of STATE, this oh-so-chic bag is unique as it is spacious and practical. $399, landofnod.com
-
Ju-Ju-Be BFF Diaper Bag - Annapolis Print
New from Ju-Ju-Be's summery Coastal Collection, the Annapolis print is perfect to complement all the preppy nautical outfits that have been waiting to burst forth from your closet. What's more, the BFF bag is totally innovative and can be used as a messenger bag or as a backpack--and it comes with a memory foam changing pad, exterior bottle pockets, and more. This print officially hits the market on April 20. $180, shop.ju-ju-be.com
-
HATCH Collection (Anti) Diaper Bag - Navy
HATCH is well-known for being just about the chicest maternity clothing line around. So it's no shock that their answer to the diaper bag question is just as style-savvy. It features a trendy tassel detail on the strap and comes with a matching changing mat and three clutches stitched "THIS," THAT," and "THE OTHER." $298, hatchcollection.com
-
Kate Spade New York Shore Street Adaira Baby Bag
It's official: Flamingos are the "it" bird for SPRING/summer 2017! Fly with the fashion flock with this blush-hued baby tote from Kate Spade New York! It comes complete with dual interior slide pockets, an interior zipper pocket, dual exterior slide pockets, a slide changing pad pocket, and a Kate Spade New York wipeable changing pad. $329, katespade.com
-
Skip Hop NOLITA Neoprene Diaper Tote - Black/Camo
Skip Hop was one of the first brands to really shake up the game with a fashion-forward diaper bag--and their latest offering is keeping nicely in line with that precedent. This sleek tote is made with insulating neoprene and lightweight fabric and comes with a cushioned changing pad. $80, skiphop.com
-
Monique Lhuillier Blush Diaper Bag for Pottery Barn Kids
We're still not over the swoon we felt when we first heard that Monique Lhuillier was teaming up with Pottery Barn Kids last spring. The collab is still going strong and the latest piece on our wish-list is this blush beauty! This jute and cotton tote comes with a changing pad and is able to be monogrammed. $249, potterybarnkids.com
-
STATE Bags Wellington Bag - Williamsburg
Brooklyn's own STATE Bags is known for their hip designs and for their charity-minded business model (for every bag sold, they donate one packed with tools for success to an American child in need). The Wellington is their first true diaper bag and it features wipeable lining, a washable changing pad, three detachable interior pouches, and interior pockets. $255, statebags.com
-
Kipling USA Alanna Printed Diaper Bag - Bundle Of Love
You can always count on Kipling to deliver the cutest prints! Their Alanna bag is the perfect look for spring, and it comes complete with a changing pad and stroller clips (and a fluffy monkey key chain, of course!). $169, kipling-usa.com
-
LeSportsac Ryan Baby Tote - Monkey Around
Go wild with this cool monkey print from LeSportsac! Their time-tested Ryan bag--which comes with a changing pad and plenty of pockets--takes on a new life with this jungle-tastic look! $150, lesportsac.com
-
tokidoki x Ju.Ju.Be Be Prepared Diaper Bag Unikiki 2.0
Who doesn't love unicorns? The amazing collaboration between tokidoki and Ju-ju-be is at it again with their new Unikiki print. This spacious bag is perfect for parents of twins or for traveling (it measures at 18.5" W x 14" H x 6.5" D). Changing pad included, of course. $188, shop.tokidoki.it
-
L.L.Bean Diaper Tote Insert
Do you have a tote that you love that you just wish was more diaper- and baby-gear friendly? Prepare to have your mind blown! L.L.Bean just released a line of diaper bag inserts that can turn almost any tote (especially L.L.Bean boat totes) into a diaper bag. The insert includes two bottle pockets, multiple interior pockets to organize diapers, exterior pockets, and a removable changing pad. $29, llbean.com
-
Laura Ashley 4-in-1 Rose Floral Dome Backpack Diaper Bag - Teal
Many moms might remember Laura Ashley fondly from their own childhoods--and have memories of special occasion dresses bedecked with all manner of florals. Well, Laura is back and she's in the baby gear game! Exclusively at Babies"R"Us, this Laura Ashley diaper bag is new to the market and is perfect for spring. It comes with a pop up wipes case pocket that dispenses wipes easily and an djustable backpack straps and stroller loops. $69.99, toysrus.com
-
Petunia Picklebottom Downtown Tote - Glazed Coated Canvas, Mistelbach Meadows
This PPB tote is the epitome of spring with it's sweet daisy print! It offers a sleek silhouette, a wipes case, and a changing pad, along with a roomy interior and plenty of pockets. $139, petunia.com
-
Quinny x Rachel Zoe Diaper Bag
Though this chic bag launched a year ago, it's still one of our faves! Designed by fashion icon and celeb mama Rachel Zoe, this bag is part of her collaboration with baby gear giants Quinny and Maxi-Cosi. The details are inspired by vintage luggage and can be carried as a tote or worn as a backpack. This bag offers a zippered interior insulated bottle compartment, a changing pad, a separate waterproof pouch, and an insulated food box that stores easily inside. quinny.com
-
FEED Projects Diaper Bag
Local mom Lauren Bush Lauren brings her charity-minded FEED business to the baby universe with this understated diaper bag. Not only is this canvas tote a great option for schlepping your diapers and gear, but your purchase of it also supplies 180 micronutrient servings for mothers and their children. $150, feedprojects.com