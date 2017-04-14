15 Chic Diaper Bags For Spring

Spring is in the air (finally)! So we’re calling all new and expectant mamas to add some seasonal flare to their accessory lineups with a chic spring diaper bag!

The true test of a whether a diaper bag is worth the price is if you feel like you’d equally up for toting it even if you didn’t need to bring diapers and bottles in tow 24/7. And these 15 style-savvy bags pass the test with flying colors!