10 Great January Events Happening All Over NYC
Winter Jam at Central Park + Lunar New Year Firecracker Ceremony + New York Jewish Film Festival, and more!
Bank of America Winter Village in Bryant Park
JANAUARY-MARCH
For the third year, the Bank of America Winter Village in Bryant Park will host a Winter Carnival. Taking place in January, this annual festival is right in the middle of midtown, just behind the famous lions of the New York Public Library. Last year’s festivities included ping pong tables, an ice castle, silent disco, and frozen juggling!
Photo: Flickr/Shinya Suzuki
Healthyville Mini Exhibit at the Museum of Chinese in America
JANUARY 5- MARCH 26
Healthyville Mini Exhibit, created by Stepping Stones Museum, will showcase at the Museum of Chinese in America from January 5 through March 26. The mini version of the exhibit is inspired by an award-winning, nationally touring exhibit. Your kids will learn about nutrition, exercise, and the importance of living a healthy lifestyle through fun activities such as using an interactive scale and practice brushing and flossing with a big model of mouth!
Photo: mocanyc.org
New York Jewish Film Festival
JANUARY 11-24
The 26th edition of the New York Jewish Film Festival on January 11-24 will showcase groundbreaking films that explore the diversity of the Jewish experience around the world. This year’s festival has a powerful lineup of films including world and US premieres. Don’t miss the chance to meet and enjoy in-person appearances by directors to present their films and share their experiences at the Film Society of Lincoln Center.
Photo: nyjff.org
2017 Zlatne Uste Golden Festival
JANUARY 13-14
The 2017 Zlatne Uste Golden Festival will allow you to enjoy two nights of Balkan music, dance, and celebration. The festival takes places at Brooklyn’s Grand Prospect Hall on January 13-14. It will showcases more than 50 bands and acts. Come enjoy some Balkan finger food, “meze,” and Balkan arts vendors, as well as beautiful Balkan textiles on display.
Photo: goldenfest.org
Just Kidding: Michael and the Rockness Monsters at Symphony Space
JANUARY 14
Get ready to move your hips and dive into the world of rock and roll. Founder of music program Preschool of Rock, Michael Napolitano, is bringing his family rock band Michael & the Rockness Monsters to the stage to share intelligent and humorous music. Their debut album came out earlier this year has gotten great feedback, especially “Pirate Song,” which has reached No. 2 on Sirius/XM’s Kids Place Live 13 under 13 chart. Enjoy some playful and upbeat music with you and your family at their show in the New Year!
Photo: symphonyspace.org
Hibernators Walk and Talk at Wave Hill
JANUARY 21
Join naturalist and educator Gabriel Willow at Wave Hill on January 21 at Hibernators Walk and Talk to explore survival techniques that plants and animals at Wave Hill used during the chilly winter months. Here’s your chance to discover active and dormant plants and animals!
Photo: wavehill.org
Lunar New Year Plants Tour at Brooklyn Botanic Garden
JANUARY 21
The Lunar New Year Plants Tour will get you ready for the Lunar New Year. Just in time for the Year of the Rooster, the tour welcomes you to celebrate the New Year on January 21. Through the Steinhardt Conservatory at Brooklyn Botanic Garden, you will discover Asian fruits and plants such as citrus, bamboo, ginger, and much more!
Photo: bbg.org
Winter Jam at Central Park
JANUARY 23
Join Central Park for NYC’s ultimate snow day this year. Winter Jam is a free winter sports festival for New Yorkers of all ages! Participate in snowshoeing, kicksledding, and join snowboarding and skiing lessons. Just bring your own sports gear and enjoy the terrain. Do not worry if you don’t have your equipment as they are also provided at no cost! Play with lots of fresh snow in the heart of Manhattan and enjoy the views of the nature!
Photo: Central Park
New Year’s Day Firecracker Ceremony & Cultural Festival
JANUARY 28
The New Year’s Day Firecracker Ceremony & Cultural Festival takes place on January 28, the first day of the Year of the Rooster on the lunar calendar. The festival starts at 11am at Sara D. Roosevelt Park on the LES, with the fireworks scheduled for noon. Prepare to cover your ears, feel the energetic atmosphere, and celebrate the New Year with a lively crowd!
Photo: betterchinatown.com
Mil's Trills at ShapeShifter Lab
JANUARY 29
Mil's Trills, led by Amelia Robinson, is a children's music project that invites families to celebrate their community through original tunes. Enjoy a live show that includes an infusion of brand new, playful, and highly interactive tunes at the annual Winter Bash as they celebrate their 7th anniversary. You can also enjoy the premiere of Say Hey! from their latest release, "Now That We're Friends..." at the ShapeShifter Lab in Gowanus.
Photo: milstrills.com