10 Great Events Happening Throughout NYC This February
Everything you and your family won’t want to miss this month, including the Central Park Ice Festival, Kids’ Night on Broadway, and more!
-
Erth's DINOSAUR ZOO LIVE at NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts
FEBRUARY 4-5
Calling all dino fans out there: You and your family won't want to miss this opportunity to observe, meet, and interact with these life-like dinosaurs! Voted 'Best Children's Show' at the Adelaide Fringe Festival, Erth's DINOSAUR ZOO LIVE is an entertaining and educational live show, created by Erth Visual & Physical of Sydney, Australia, and designed with the help of professional paleontologists. You may even feel the urge to run when you see these realistic and amazing puppets!
Photo Courtesy of Chris Waits
-
18th Annual New York City Lunar New Year Parade & Festival
FEBRUARY 5
Get ready for the year of the rooster! Swing by Chinatown's annual celebration to the New Year with performances, parades, street party, and much more. Enjoy some of the most authentic food and learn the culture from all sorts of festivities, such as the wonderful and stunning traditional lion dance. You and your family will have a jolly time and very much enjoy the lively crowd.
Photo Courtesy of Better Chinatown USA
-
6th Annual Ice Festival at Central Park
FEBRUARY 11
Visit an all-day outdoor event at the 6th Annual Ice Festival in Central Park's Naumburg Bandshell. Okamoto Studio will use electric chain saws, chisels, and picks to transform more than 6,000 lbs of ice into a replica of one of the park's most beloved statues. The evening activities feature a silent disco with live DJs.
Photo Courtesy of Central Park Conservancy
-
Westminster Week 2017
FEBRUARY 11-14
Attention all animal lovers: Westminster Week 2017 is almost here! Join the Westminster Kennel Club, America's oldest organization dedicated to the sport of purebred dogs, for an entire week of fun-filled events. Don't miss a unique opportunity to meet and visit with hundreds of adorable dogs and cats while learning about responsible pet ownership and various breeds at AKC Meet the Breeds. See the country's greatest canine athletes and their handlers as they face a challenging obstacle course at the 4th Masters Agility Championship at Westminster. And finally, the 141st Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at The Piers 92/94 and Madison Square Garden!
Photo Courtesy of Steve Surfman
-
"Sesame Street Live: Make A New Friend" at Madison Square Garden
FEBRUARY 16-26
Join Elmo, Grover, Abby Cadabby, and their Sesame Street friends in welcoming Chamki, Grover's friend from India, to Sesame Street! "Sesame Street Live: Make A New Friend" celebrates friendship and cultural similarities with singing and dancing, and of course--cookies! There will be lots of lively music, choreography, dazzling lights, and special effects, so feel free to sing, dance, and clap along while learning valuable lessons at this musical production.
Photo Courtesy of VStar Entertainment Group
-
Baby Got Bach: "String 'Stravaganza" at 92Y
FEBRUARY 18
Are your kids interested in music and wanting to play with some real musical instruments? Here's their chance to get hands-on experience and learn more musical concepts at Baby Got Bach: "String 'Stravaganza." Join the MainStage Concert and enjoy live classical music performed by world-class concert performers led by pianist Orli Shaham and her friends, including 92Y School of Music faculty. Create wonderful memories and enjoy this live and interactive experience.
Photo Courtesy of 92y.org
-
Brooklyn Botanic Garden's February Break Discovery Days
FEBRUARY 20-23
Take a break from the city scene and dive into the natural beauty of Mother Nature. Join the Brooklyn Botanic Garden's February Break Discovery Days for some fun and hands-on science experience during the midwinter school break. Kids will get a chance to investigate plants and objects firsthand and learn how plants survive in environments from deserts to rain forests. Participate in scavenger hunts, listen to stories, and bring a plant home after their discovery at the Steinhardt Conservatory.
Photo Courtesy of bbg.org
-
20th Annual New York International Children's Film Festival
FEBRUARY 24-MARCH 19
Explore the world without leaving the city of New York by celebrating the 20th anniversary of the New York International Children's Film Festival. Enjoy close to 100 new films from around the world, representing more than 30 countries in more than 15 languages. Children will have the opportunity to participate in interactive Q&A sessions with visiting filmmakers and get hands-on film-making workshops. Join the largest film festival for children and teens in North America to enjoy four weeks of international film programming for young people.
Photo Courtesy of nyicff.org
-
Special Interactive Tour for Families: A Child's View of Life in 19th Century New York at Merchant's House Museum
FEBRUARY 25
Recognized as a National Historic Landmark and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Merchant's House is only family home in New York City to remain intact from the 19th Century with over 3,000 items of original furniture, decorative arts, and personal possessions from the Tredwell Family. Though it is ranked as one of the most haunted places in NYC, the house is hosting an event, the Special Interactive Tour for Families: A Child's View of Life in 19th Century New York, allowing families and kids to learn more about the lives of children and their families in the 1850s.
Photo Courtesy of merchantshouse.org
-
Kids' Night on Broadway
FEBRUARY 28
Enjoy a Broadway Show for free this winter! Kids' Night on Broadway is inviting kids and young adults ages 18 and under to Broadway shows in New York City when accompanied by a full-paying adult. As a program of The Broadway League, Kids' Night on Broadway has introduced live theater to young people and made Broadway more accessible to a new generation of theatergoers each year. Participating Broadway shows this year include hit shows like "Aladdin," "Wicked," "School of Rock," "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical," and many more.
Photo Courtesy of Joan Marcus/Kids' Night on Broadway