10 Great Events To Enjoy With The Kids This Weekend
Celebrate a weekend of thankfulness at some of these great events!
Park Slope Holiday Tree Lighting
Join Brooklyn’s Park Slope community for a holiday tree lighting ceremony. Families with children of all ages can partake in hands-on activities with Bubbledad, watch puppet performances by Puppetry Arts, listen to live music by the Urban Choir Project and BK Women’s Songwriting Lab, visit with Santa and Frosty the Snowman, and more. Plus, feast on treats from Down to Earth Markets Bagel World, Buttermilk Bakeshop, and Du Jour Bakery.
Photo: parkslopefifthavenuebid.com
George Balanchine's “The Nutcracker” At Lincoln Center
Families with children of all ages should be sure to see the New York City Ballet’s production of George Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker.” Tchaikovsky’s iconic score and Rouben Ter-Arutunian’s sets imbue E.T.A. Hoffmann’s story with holiday enchantment. Featuring a cast of more than 200 dancers, the classic tale of Clara’s journey to the Land of the Sugar Plum Fairy will feature a spectacular growing Christmas tree, toy soldiers, snow, and much more.
Photo: nycballet.com
“The Magic Flute” At Lincoln Center
Introduce the family to opera this holiday season! The Met has adapted Mozart’s “The Magic Flute,” meaning families will view an abridged English version! With a stunning set, elaborate costumes, and earth-shattering operatic voices, families will quickly see why this fairy-tale opera is quickly becoming a new beloved holiday tradition. Visit the Met’s website for showtimes.
Photo: metopera.org
Macy's Santaland At Macy's Herald Square
Jolly St. Nick will begin his stint at Macy’s Herald Square store this Friday. All ages can ride up to the 8th floor and enter Santaland, where Santa will be present to hear Christmas wish lists and take photos.
Photo: macys.com
Holiday Train Show At New York Botanical Garden
Starting this Wednesday, celebrate the Holiday Train Show’s 26th anniversary at the New York Botanical Garden. Enjoy the enchanting ambiance of the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory, and watch as model trains zoom through the naturally recreated landmarks of NYC (complete with real bark, leaves, and more). Among the famous sights included are the Brooklyn Bridge, Statue of Liberty, Rockefeller Center, and, most notably, the Empire State Building. Advance reservations are strongly recommended.
Photo: nybg.org
"Our Senses" At American Museum Of Natural History
Get ready to engage with your senses and experience the world around us in Our Senses Exhibit at the American Museum of Natural History. This highly experimental interactive exhibition gives families a chance to explore 11 funhouse-like spaces that challenge your senses. You will get a chance to discover why we think we see things as they are. But are they really real?
Photo: amnh.org
“A Christmas Carol” At The Players Theatre
Enjoy the classic Charles Dickens tale as a musical starting November 26 thru December 30! Follow the trials and tribulations of Ebenezer Scrooge as he is visited by four ghosts. Watch as a cold hearted man turns into a kinder person by being shown his past, present, and what will happen if he does not change his selfish ways. Enjoy this classic tale with songs and dancing like never before.
Photo: theplayerstheatre.com
“A Very Electric Christmas” At Queens Theatre
Head to the Queens Theatre only on November 26 for an exciting and electric play, “A Very Electric Christmas.” Follow along and try to stay in your seat as you watch a young bird, Max, try to find his way to the South after being blown to the North Pole by a snowstorm. Enjoy as Max encounters a variety a whimsical creatures including Nutcrackers, caroling warms, dancing poinsettias, a nasty Rat King, and many more. It’ll be enjoy fun for the whole family to enjoy.
Photo: queenstheatre.org
Santa At Brookfield Place
Who doesn’t love their childhood photos with Santa? Pass the tradition on to your children and create the memory to last a lifetime by visiting Jolly Ole’ Saint Nick this holiday season at Brookfield Place. Kids will get the chance to have their photos made with Santa as well as telling him their Christmas wishes. Enjoy Brookfield’s holiday decorations and shop and eat while you’re there!
Photo: brookfieldplaceny.com
Thanksgiving Weekend Celebration At Children's Museum Of Manhattan
The turkey day fun doesn’t have to actually end on turkey day! Join Children’s Museum of Manhattan for a weekend full of activities and fun. Children will have the opportunity to make Thanksgiving Dinner Plates that tell what they are thankful for, make their own Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade floats, and enjoy plenty of storytelling and performances. Visit CMOM and enjoy the festivities!
Photo: cmom.org