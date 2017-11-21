10 Great Events To Enjoy With The Kids This Weekend

“A Very Electric Christmas” At Queens Theatre

Head to the Queens Theatre only on November 26 for an exciting and electric play, “A Very Electric Christmas.” Follow along and try to stay in your seat as you watch a young bird, Max, try to find his way to the South after being blown to the North Pole by a snowstorm. Enjoy as Max encounters a variety a whimsical creatures including Nutcrackers, caroling warms, dancing poinsettias, a nasty Rat King, and many more. It’ll be enjoy fun for the whole family to enjoy.



Photo: queenstheatre.org