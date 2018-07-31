10 Great August Events
Family fun is on the horizon with these August events. No matter what your kids want to try out, there are plenty of activities to fill the days.
Renaissance Faire Kids’ Weekend
AUGUST 11-12
[All Ages]
Step back into Renaissance time at this magical event, just a short trip north of the city. Whether your family wants to shop ancient wares—clothes, gemstones, or otherwise—or eat a turkey leg, they can have an authentic adventure on these transformed grounds in Tuxedo Park. Watch a jousting tournament, watch acrobats swing through the air, play games, and walk your way through the immersive village—who knows what you might come across! Kids’ Weekend is sure to hold even more magic for your little swashbucklers and maidens—plus, that weekend only, children 12 and under are free with one full-price adult ticket. Kids 12 and under free; $29.95 adult, 10am-7pm. 600 Route 17A, Tuxedo Park, New York, 845-351-5171, renfair.com/ny
Play NYC
AUGUST 11-12
[All Ages]
Grab your family gamers and head over to Play NYC, a convention designed especially for people who can’t keep their hands off of controllers, now in its second year. Game creators and game players come together in this space for the two-day event and participate in four floors’ worth of games, panels, and events. Interactive booths offer something for everyone, whether they prefer mobile, console, PC, tabletop, VR, or other experiences. $33 per person; $102 group of four, 10am-3pm or 3-8pm. Manhattan Center, Hammerstein Ballroom, 311 West 34th Street, 212-695-6600, play-nyc.com
37th Annual Battery Dance Festival
AUGUST 12-17
[All Ages]
The longest-running free public dance festival in New York City, Battery Dance, gives families an opportunity to see and participate in all different kinds of programs on their own schedule. Your little toe-tapper will be enthralled as dancers and choreographers will present their original works; those highlighted hail from diverse dance styles as well as from international, well-respected dance schools. The festival opens with an outdoor movie night in Battery Park City, and through its duration, there are numerous free outdoor performances as well as workshops (check their website for specific locations and times). Don’t forget to attend the free closing night event too! Free, times vary. Battery Park City, locations vary, 212-219-3910, batterydance.org
Blues BBQ
AUGUST 18
[All Ages]
Back for its 19th year, this festival serves up a delicious day full of family fun—plus, it’s free! Plenty of local BBQ faves will be represented, including Mighty Quinn’s, Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, and Pig Beach. As you chow down on your BBQ meal of choice, you can enjoy live blues and roots performances from a variety of bands and performers. Parents might want to grab a Sixpoint or sample Glenfiddich as they catch a moment of rest. Free, 2pm. Pier 97, Hudson River Park, hudsonriverpark.org
Coney Island Sand Sculpting Contest
AUGUST 18
[All Ages]
Head down to Coney Island to see as participants create unbelievably fantastic sculptures out of only—yes, you guessed it—sand. Their larger-than-life creations are a sight to see, and anyone can sign up to participate, on-site and day-of. If your kids like getting their hands dirty, this might just be the perfect way. And if they get restless, there’s always the entire beach and boardwalk to explore! Free, 12pm. Coney Island, West 10th to West 12th Streets, Brooklyn, bcs.org
Harlem Day
AUGUST 19
[All Ages]
There’s no limit to what you and your family can take part in for Harlem Day! Centered around 135th Street, the various stages and events serve people of all interests. Stop by one of three stages to hear R&B, jazz, or hip hop, and see dance performances too. Be sure that you also check out the Vendor Village—which is full of shop-portunities—as well as the Manhattan Auto Show, the Upper Manhattan Small Business Expo & Fair, and Our Health Village, which provides testing, education, and information. Don’t forget about the USTA Tennis Clinics and Day 2 of the Children’s Festival, complete with games, art, music, and more. Times vary by events. Free, 10am-7pm. Around 135th Street and 5th Avenue; check website for specific locations of different events, harlemweek.com
"Studio C" Live
AUGUST 24
[All Ages]
Head to this live taping of BYUtv’s Season 9 premiere of “Studio C” hosted by “Saturday Night Live’s” Kenan Thompson. BYUtv is a family entertainment network that touts funny material appropriate for all ages, and “Studio C” is a scripted comedy show designed for the entire family. Proceeds from the live taping benefit Make-A-Wish Metro New York. $10-30, 6:30pm and 9:30pm. The Hammerstein Ballroom in the Manhattan Center, 311 West 34th Street, 212-279-7740, mc34.com
Arthur Ashe Kids' Day
AUGUST 25
[All Ages]
Our best tennis players come together with top music acts in a day of entertainment that celebrates Arthur Ashe. This fete includes both a ticketed stadium show—which previously has featured stars like Ariana Grande and the Backstreet Boys—and a free Grounds Festival located in Flushing Meadows at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Keep an eye out for the musical acts, special guests, and events to come! $10-25, 1pm. USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, Queens, 800-990-8782, arthurashekidsday.com
Indonesian Street Festival
AUGUST 25
[All Ages]
The Indonesian Street Festival returns for a fourth year to celebrate Indonesia’s independence in Manhattan with an event that highlights Indonesian dance, cuisine, fashion shows, and more, featuring both classical and modern art forms. Experience the available bites and activities with your family, and be sure to check out the musical and dance performances that take place throughout the day. Free, 12-5pm. 68th Street between Madison & 5th Avenues, 212-879-0600, isfnyc.com
Jazz Age Lawn Party
AUGUST 25-26
[All Ages]
Take a step back in time at the Jazz Age Lawn Party! Isolated from city life out on Governors Island, attendees dress up in prime 1920s garb and Charleston back to the past. Your kids will love to put on costumes, and they’ll be entertained by thematic activities like dance lessons, vintage portraits, a magic show, and far more. They can also stop by Kidland, a carnival just for them, and on August 26, they can join the children’s parade! Tickets start at $35; kids under 12 free, 11am-5pm. Governors Island, jazzagelawnparty.com
