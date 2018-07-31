Harlem Day

AUGUST 19

[All Ages]

There’s no limit to what you and your family can take part in for Harlem Day! Centered around 135th Street, the various stages and events serve people of all interests. Stop by one of three stages to hear R&B, jazz, or hip hop, and see dance performances too. Be sure that you also check out the Vendor Village—which is full of shop-portunities—as well as the Manhattan Auto Show, the Upper Manhattan Small Business Expo & Fair, and Our Health Village, which provides testing, education, and information. Don’t forget about the USTA Tennis Clinics and Day 2 of the Children’s Festival, complete with games, art, music, and more. Times vary by events. Free, 10am-7pm. Around 135th Street and 5th Avenue; check website for specific locations of different events, harlemweek.com

image: harlemlocal.com