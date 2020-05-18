Your Quarantine New York Kids Weekend: May 22-25

Watch a New Family-Friendly Movie

The movie theaters are closed, but that doesn’t mean there’s a halt on new releases. Instead, the best new kids movies to watch in quarantine are already streaming. Even as the lockdown drags on, there’s no shortage of fun, kid-friendly content. (Which is great news for parents who are exhausted after a long week of homeschooling). So hop into the Mystery Machine, belt out your favorite song with some trolls, or set sail with a talking polar bear as your first mate. You might be stuck in your living room for the time being, but these movies will still take you on some wild adventures.

New Kid-Friendly Movies:

Scoob!

The latest installment in the mystery gang franchise cements one universal truth: Scooby-Doo never gets old. So pull out your Scooby snacks and dive into the gang’s next adventure. This time, they’re investigating a plot to release the evil dog, Cerberus, into the world. On their way, they discover chilling secrets about Scooby’s own legacy. Featuring an all-star voice cast of Zac Efron, Gina Rodriguez and Amanda Seyfried, this film truly has something for everyone.

Available this Friday (5/15)! $24.99 on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Apple TV, Vudu and Google Play.

The Willoughbys

Based on the book by Lois Lowry, The Willoughbys tells the story of four siblings who decide they’d be better off raising themselves. After their parents set out on a “no kids allowed” vacation, the siblings begin their own adventure. They spin through high-speed car chases, flying spaceships and candy factories, all in pursuit of the family they’ve always dreamed of.

Included with Netflix subscription.

Trolls World Tour

Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake return, bringing the characters of Poppy and Branch to life once again. This time, the trolls are on a mission to protect their kingdom. They have to unite trolls from all six tribes that play all different kinds of music, from funk to country, pop, classical and rock. Ozzy Osbourne and Kelly Clarkson also lend their voices to this colorful musical adventure with an unforgettable soundtrack.

$19.99 on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Vudu and Google Play.

