Your Quarantine New York Kids Weekend: May 22-25

Your Quarantine New York Kids Weekend
Virtual Storytime and Read-Alongs
Storytime is a big part of every childhood and reading aloud regularly to babies and young children is one of the most effective ways to foster early literacy. It is a crucial factor responsible for building language and social skills as well as pronunciation and vocabulary. Introduce your children to classic children’s’ books and read along with storytellers like Michelle Obama and Julie Andrews.
Virtual Storytime and Read-Alongs:
New York Public Library Virtual Storytime
No matter the circumstances, New York Public Library brings the joy of reading to the readers. Children’s librarians will read books, sing songs, and share early literacy tips with your children. Don’t miss the special storytime of Lost in the Library: A Story of Patience & Fortitude, a picture book by Josh Funk and read by him, or Buenas Noches Luna (Good Night Moon) by Margaret Wise Brown, and a muppet show for bilingual children. And check out the At Home Storytime guides that allow you to conduct your own storytime from home!
Julie’s Library: Storytime With Julie Andrews
Julie Andrews’ new podcast “Julie’s Library” will give a new unique voice to the best children’s classics. This weekly audio series created by Julie Andrews and her daughter Emma Walton Hamilton will share their library and read their favorite children’s books. Every tale will come to life with music and special guests who will surprise the listeners every week.
Monday Storytime with Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama remembers her favorite chidren’s book from the time her dauthers were little. The former First Lady will read four of the most beloved picture books, including The Gruffalo, The Very Hungry Caterpillar, There’s a Dragon in Your Book, and Miss Maple’s Seeds. You can watch the videos on the PBS Kids Facebook Page and YouTube Channel.
Watch a New Family-Friendly Movie
The movie theaters are closed, but that doesn’t mean there’s a halt on new releases. Instead, the best new kids movies to watch in quarantine are already streaming. Even as the lockdown drags on, there’s no shortage of fun, kid-friendly content. (Which is great news for parents who are exhausted after a long week of homeschooling). So hop into the Mystery Machine, belt out your favorite song with some trolls, or set sail with a talking polar bear as your first mate. You might be stuck in your living room for the time being, but these movies will still take you on some wild adventures.
New Kid-Friendly Movies:
The latest installment in the mystery gang franchise cements one universal truth: Scooby-Doo never gets old. So pull out your Scooby snacks and dive into the gang’s next adventure. This time, they’re investigating a plot to release the evil dog, Cerberus, into the world. On their way, they discover chilling secrets about Scooby’s own legacy. Featuring an all-star voice cast of Zac Efron, Gina Rodriguez and Amanda Seyfried, this film truly has something for everyone.
Available this Friday (5/15)! $24.99 on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Apple TV, Vudu and Google Play.
Based on the book by Lois Lowry, The Willoughbys tells the story of four siblings who decide they’d be better off raising themselves. After their parents set out on a “no kids allowed” vacation, the siblings begin their own adventure. They spin through high-speed car chases, flying spaceships and candy factories, all in pursuit of the family they’ve always dreamed of.
Included with Netflix subscription.
Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake return, bringing the characters of Poppy and Branch to life once again. This time, the trolls are on a mission to protect their kingdom. They have to unite trolls from all six tribes that play all different kinds of music, from funk to country, pop, classical and rock. Ozzy Osbourne and Kelly Clarkson also lend their voices to this colorful musical adventure with an unforgettable soundtrack.
$19.99 on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Vudu and Google Play.
Listen to a Podcast
With an incredible variety of creative topics, themes and genres, these podcasts for kids are the perfect way to keep your child engaged and entertained while at home! Listen to Julie Andrews read children’s books, cook with the Mystery Recipe Podcast’s mystery cook-along and learn the answers to big science questions with NPR’s Wow in the World! With episodes that inspire through music-making, storytelling, research, creativity and more, there’s sure to be the perfect podcast for every young listener.
Podcasts for Kids:
Have fun getting excited about cooking and eating with these 20-minute episodes about the fantastical sides of food with America’s Test Kitchen Kids. Each episode focuses on one ingredient and finishes with a mystery recipe cook-along! Mystery Recipe Podcast has 26 “silly and unexpectedly educational” episodes out now; the latest of which are titled “Starch of the Penguins” and “Carb Your Enthusiasm.”
The Music Box, hosted by music educator Faith Murphy, is an interactive podcast that teaches lessons on musical objectives for young learners. Through performing, responding and connecting, kids are encouraged to make music and explore fundamental concepts! The 10-minute episodes can be further supplemented with printable lesson plans on the Music Box website.
Geared toward kids ages 3 to 9, the Noodle Loaf podcast is full of singing, dancing and play! Led by a music education specialist and his goofball kids, each Noodle Loaf episode encourages your family to join in for 10 minutes of creative fun.
Online Cooking Classes and Resources for the Family
Learn to cook at home with the family with these resources listed below!
Learn about Japanese food and culture as you create a balanced meal and snack resembling your favorite characters! Lunch and snack times don’t have to be a break from learning. Talking with your child at mealtime is an excellent moment to bond, help improve language and math skills, and even learn about a different culture. Additionally, introducing young children to a variety of foods from around the world helps expand their taste, curiosity, and understanding and appreciation of other cultures and traditions. This is why CMOM at Home is providing you with some great DIY ideas for some family fun in the kitchen.
Librarians with Brooklyn Public Library created virtual Cookmobile. The typical program is a mobile kitchen that’s wheeled into the library to teach a class of 30 teens how to cook. Now, Brooklyn Public Library has adapted its program to reach teens at home with new virtual How-To tutorials and a whole curriculum focusing on how home cooking can be easy, enjoyable, cost-effective, healthy, and delicious. The Cookmobile program allows children to learn more about the chemistry of food, cultural diversity and team building. Students (11-16 age) will also generate their own recipes to compile into a Cookmobile Teen Recipe Book.
Raddish brings the whole family together in the kitchen. Online cooking class, grocery games, video tutorials, cook-along sessions and so much more. Designed for kids 4 to 14+, the RadDish membership includes a monthly cooking kit, digital bonus recipes and activities, and an online community. You can also visit their free resources section if you want to learn how recipes connect with math, science, history and geography. Don’t forget to check out the Bonus Bites library of activities, crafts, science experiments and more for fun ways to make learning delicious! And it’s perfect for picky eaters — kids who cook, eat!
Walking Water Experiment
You’ll need: paper towels (the less absorbent the better), 3 clear jars/glasses, water and food coloring
Instructions: Have your child fill up two of the jars with water. Then add food coloring to make each jar a different color. Place the empty jar between the two with colored water. For best results, you can put each outside jar on top of books equal to each other in thickness. Help your child fold a paper towel in half multiple times until it’s a long, skinny strip that’s about an inch wide. Do it again with the other paper towel. Dip one end of one paper towel strip into a jar filled with colored water, and lay the other end of the strip into the empty jar. Repeat with the second paper towel strip and the other jar. The dry portions of the two paper towels should meet in the middle jar.
Tell your child that the water will “walk” up the paper towels. Think about absorption and wiping up spills with paper towels. Talk about liquid being soaked up by the towel, then about gravity pulling the liquid back down. Ask about how long they think it will take for the water to start “walking” and what color the water might be in the middle jar. It might take a few minutes for the water to mix in the middle jar! Watch patiently and ask your toddler to describe what they see.
Photo and Experiment via PBS Kids
Leak-Proof Bag Experiment
You’ll need: a gallon-size storage bag, water and sharpened pencils
Instructions: Fill the plastic storage bag with water until it’s half full. Seal it shut. Help your toddler poke a pencil straight through the bag — in one side and out the other. Watch as it doesn’t leak! Keep poking more pencils through. The bag doesn’t leak because it’s made of a polymer, which is a long, flexible chain of molecules. When you poke through the bag, the molecules spread apart then seal themselves around the pencil.
Photo and Experiment via Fun Learning for Kids
Meet the Zoo’s Wildlife From Home With a Virtual Zoo Tour
Learning more about wildlife and connecting with animals is an engaging and inspiring experience for all children, so why not spend some family time watching some of the best virtual safaris and Zoo Live Cams in the U.S.
The Bronx Zoo, New York Aquarium, Central Park Zoo, Queens Zoo, and Prospect Park Zoo bring the best of wildlife to you online! Bronx Zoo’s Instagram account is where you can take a virtual trip to the Zoo and watch animal routines even when the Zoo is closed. Special training sessions are physically and mentally stimulating for many of its residents, like the sea lions, who need to play with keepers regularly to socialize and have fun. Join them!
San Diego Zoo’s Conrad Prebys Africa Rocks highlight the incredible biodiversity on the African continent. Enjoy the beautiful graphics of the unusual and striking animals ready for their rise to fame. Guiding you into the different habitats like the mountains of Madagascar or the smooth beaches of the South African coastline. The Zoo’s lineup includes the African Penguin, the Blue-eyed Black Lemur, the Baboon, and so many more fascinating animals.
Managed by the Chicago Zoological Society, Brookfield Zoo is a world leader in high-quality animal care. The Zoo has captivated and educated visitors since 1934 and continues to do so now online. It is home to 2,000+ animal residents and is also an accredited arboretum. To see the animal caregivers in action, you can visit the Zoo’s YouTube channel, watch videos of animals’ everyday lives and learn more about them. You can chat with the Zookeepers and even vote for newborn animal names!
Virtual Games With Friend
After weeks spent at home, your child probably misses getting to spend time with their friends and classmates. Although virtual connection can’t replace the real thing, virtual apps and games that allow your child to play alongside and challenge friends can add tons of fun to their day. These are some of the best free virtual games kids can play with friends while social distancing.
Virtual Games:
On Draw Something, your child can draw and guess doodles with family and friends. The Pictionary-like app encourages creativity and connection. When prompted with words from themed categories, your child will create a quick doodle or a virtual masterpiece and send it to their friends, who will try to figure out and guess the prompt for points.
The Scrabble Go app allows users to play the classic board game virtually with the official Scrabble tiles, board and dictionary. There’s also the in-app option of trying new versions of Scrabble, like Scrabble Duel, Word Drop and Scrabble Rush. Your child can easily start games with friends and connect by sending emojis and messages through in-game chat.
Just like the classic Nintendo game, with MarioKart Tour, you can play as Nintendo characters Mario, Princess Peach, Yoshi and more as you race against your friends. The app allows your child to race with up to seven other players registered as in-game friends. There’s a huge variety of recognizable classic tracks to choose from — Rainbow Road, anyone? — as well as new tracks inspired by real-life cities.
