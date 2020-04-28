10 Fun and Easy Science Experiments for Toddlers to Do at Home

Walking Water Experiment

You’ll need: paper towels (the less absorbent the better), 3 clear jars/glasses, water and food coloring

Instructions: Have your child fill up two of the jars with water. Then add food coloring to make each jar a different color. Place the empty jar between the two with colored water. For best results, you can put each outside jar on top of books equal to each other in thickness. Help your child fold a paper towel in half multiple times until it’s a long, skinny strip that’s about an inch wide. Do it again with the other paper towel. Dip one end of one paper towel strip into a jar filled with colored water, and lay the other end of the strip into the empty jar. Repeat with the second paper towel strip and the other jar. The dry portions of the two paper towels should meet in the middle jar.

Tell your child that the water will “walk” up the paper towels. Think about absorption and wiping up spills with paper towels. Talk about liquid being soaked up by the towel, then about gravity pulling the liquid back down. Ask about how long they think it will take for the water to start “walking” and what color the water might be in the middle jar. It might take a few minutes for the water to mix in the middle jar! Watch patiently and ask your toddler to describe what they see.

Photo and Experiment via PBS Kids