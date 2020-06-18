7 Children’s Books that Celebrate Pride!

Not only is June the month that kicks off the summer season, but it is also the month that we celebrate Pride! Pride Month (and every month) is a time to support our friends and family who are part of the LGBTQ+ community and to recognize the impact that they have made on the world. Get your kids excited for Pride by reading some kid-friendly books that go through the history that lead to this celebration and also teach kids that love is love! Here are a few of our tops picks of kids books that celebrate Pride!
Pride Colors by Robin Stevenson
Each color on the Pride flag stands for something special and meaningful, and this book lets you explore the colors in a fun and exciting way! Through gentle rhymes and colorful photographs, Pride Colors teaches kids the meaning behind each color and about being true to themselves. Pride is all about self-love, and this book makes sure that every kid knows that they will always be loved.
Pride: The Story of Harvey Milk and the Rainbow Flag by Rob Sanders
Have you ever wondered how the Pride flag came to be what it is today? This book tells the story of the Gay Pride Flag from its inception in 1978, all the way to the present day. Harvey Milk had a dream to create a global symbol of unity that would allow LGBTQ+ people to be proud of who they are and who they love. This book shares the love and hope that is still carried with everyone celebrating today!
This Day In June by Gayle E. Pitman
If you want your kids to read and exciting and energetic book, then this is the one to look for! This book is the winner of the Stonewall Book Award for its amazing portrayal of Pride, which takes place at a joyful parade! This Day In June also contains resources for parents to speak with their children about sexual orientation and gender identity in a sensitive way.
Neither by Airlie Anderson
This sweet and colorful book teaches kids about being free to be their authentic selves. This book is about a bunny-bird who is excluded from playing with other bunnies and birds. Luckily, the bunny-bird meets new friends and they all find a place where individuality is celebrated! The message of inclusion is very prominent in this book in order to teach kids the importance of individuality.
Worm Loves Worm by J.J Austrian
Worm Loves Worm shows that there is not only one way to love or have a wedding. This book shows two worms who want to marry who don’t fit into the traditional wedding custom, but are able to make their special day work!
Morris Micklewhite and The Tangerine Dress by Christine Baldacchino
This book shows kids that being your true self is not something that they should hide. The main character Morris is a boy who loves to dress up in an orange dress and has no problem expressing himself. Parents in the book don’t pass judgment on Morris and do not label or shame him. Throughout the book, characters begin to find mutual interests with Morris and they overcome their differences and continue to play together and have fun. Morris Micklewhite and The Tangerine Dress also teaches kids to be accepting of everyone regardless of their differences.
Love Makes A Family by Sophie Beer
Love Makes A Family is perfect for toddlers or preschoolers because there are no long explanations. This book portrays what love is with all different family structures represented, including same-sex and interracial couples. This book is different from others in the sense that Love Makes A Family doesn’t point out how these families might be different from yours. This book shows that what is important in each family’s life is the love that family members share for each other.