Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: September 2-5

It’s Labor Day Weekend! This long weekend is the perfect time to get out and do things with your family. We have a roundup of activities for you and your family to check out this weekend. Whether you’re looking to visit a county fair, do an escape room or take a family yoga class, we have some events that will make your Labor Day weekend awesome!

Crown Heights, Brooklyn | Details

The West Indian Day Parade happens every Labor Day, so join in the parade’s 51st iteration in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Join in and celebrate the heritage of Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, Jamaica, Guyana and more. The event will feature food vendors serving traditional food, steel-pan and calypso bands and gorgeous elaborate costumes. It’s a seven-hour event, so be sure to check it out!

441 Clarke Ave., Staten Island | Details

Nothing says Labor Day Weekend like a county fair. The 42nd Annual Richmond County Fair in Historic Richmond Town on Staten Island offers everything there is to love about a county fair, including rides and games, food, live music, performances and more. If there’s any history buffs in your family, the fair is also a chance to learn about Staten Island history by offering public access to the town’s historic structures.

Go to Central Park

New York City| Details

If you have never been in the city during the holiday then you are in for some fun. The city will have pockets of quiet and you can pack a picnic and head to Central Park. There is so much to do at this park so take a look and plan your day or weekend around this urban oasis.

Citywide | Details

Escape rooms are fun for the whole family! Look for clues and solve puzzles with your family as you try to find your way out. There are a ton of options all over the city, each with its own theme and difficulty level, so you can find an escape room perfect for your family.

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center | Details

The US Open is a summer sports staple, and all of the stars of the tennis world will be playing in Queens. It starts Aug. 29 and continues through Sept. 11, meaning it’s a great choice for Labor Day Weekend entertainment. Grab tickets for the family to watch in person in Flushing, or set up a viewing party at home by watching the games on ESPN and ESPN+.

Downtown Boathouse, Hudson River Park | Details

If you’re looking for an outdoor adventure for Labor Day Weekend, check out free kayaking on the Hudson River! Head down to Hudson River Park between 10 am and 4:30 pm and enjoy an afternoon on the water with your family.

Dansville, NY | Details

Looking for a Labor Day getaway? Take a trip to Dansville for the New York State Festival of Balloons. Watch as hot air balloons take to the sky as you enjoy food vendors, arts and crafts vendors and live performances. It’s a great event if you’re looking to get away from the city for a weekend.

Heckscher Park | Details

Getting active is always a good way to spend time with your family. Check out the special Labor Day yoga class, Effort and Ease, at Heckscher Park on Long Island. This class is geared towards all levels and ages, so it’s a great class for the whole family!