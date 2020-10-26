Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: October 30-November 1

Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: October 23-25
CAMP’s Halloween Mystery Adventure at Hudson Yards
Head to Hudson Yards for a trick-or-treating mystery adventure. You’ll be given a map to follow where you’ll discover 17 mystery doors. This a touchless event with doors that open automatically, candy dispensers, and sanitation stations at each door. Buy your tickets here and pick them up at the CAMP store on level two. Tickets are $30 for trick-or-treaters (includes a map, candy bag, and mystery code). October 25 – November 1, from 12 pm – 7 pm.
Time Out Market New York
Bring the family to Time Out Market where you can show off your costume. Upon arrival, guests will receive a safely wrapped bag of candy and can take a photo by their Halloween-themed photo installation. Tables can be reserved for 90 mins at the Riverside Dining Room at 10 am, 12 pm, 2 pm, and 4 pm (with a max of four people). Tickets will include a $5 credit to us at eight different vendors. Reserve your ticket here!
3rd Annual Cobble Hill Window Painting Day
Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels
Register to create a Halloween-themed painting in a retail window space on October 31st. This event is for kids ages 6-12 living in neighborhoods between and including Atlantic Avenue to Union Street, Smith Street to Columbia Street.
Beat the Bomb Halloween-Themed
From October 25-Nov 1st, Beat the Bomb is offering a special Halloween experience. This immersive event will allow players to engage in Halloween-themed games, free candy and more! Groups of 2-6 players can choose from five different games with 60 mins for each game. Players must work together to gain time on the bomb in order to disarm it before it blasts with tons of paint.
BAMboo Annual Halloween Block Party
Photo by Łukasz Nieścioruk on Unsplash
Join BAM for their first-ever virtual annual block party. You can expect there to be a live Monster Mash dance party, a live musician and storyteller, professional pumpkin carvings, and make-up artists showing incredible transformations. Best of all, there will be a Halloween costume contest where you can win prizes. This event is happening over Zoom and Vimeo on October 31 at 2 pm and is free of charge.
Halloween Happenings at Goosefeather
Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels
On October 31st, get in the Halloween spirit with costume contests, candy hunts, lawn games and more! There will be two time slots to enjoy the fun: 11 am-1:30 pm with a Costume Parade and Contest at 12:30 pm, and 1:30 pm-4 pm with a Costume Parade and Contest at 3 pm. Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for kids. Make sure to email events@goosefeatherny.com to book your time slot.
Virtual Trick-or-Treating Hosted by Flowcode
Photo by Rinck Content Studio on Unsplash
Stop by one of the Craft Studio’s two locations in Tribeca and the Upper East Side for a socially distanced fun time. There will be free family photos for guests that dress up, free cookies printed with Flowcode’s Trick-or-Treat QR, and craft kits for purchase. Upon arrival, guests can scan Flowcodes Trick-or-Treat QR where they will be able to immersive themselves in a Halloween-themed augmented reality. October 29, 2020, from 9 am – 5 pm. The Craft Studio – Upper East Side, 1657 3rd Avenue, New York, NY 10128 and The Craft Studio – Tribeca, 174 Duane St., New York, NY 10013
Fall Day Trip
It may be hard to believe, but colder days are quickly approaching, which means now is the perfect time to take advantage of the lingering warm weather and get out of the city for a fall family day trip. Catch some fall foliage, go for a hike, or just enjoy a walk along the beach, there are endless opportunities for fall family day trips near the city!
Pop Ups to See this Fall
Pumpkin Arch, Photo credit: Jane Kratochvil
Make sure to see these pop ups that are coming to New York City and beyond this fall season. From jack o’ lanterns to holiday lights, these pop ups are around for a limited time. Some are available for two weeks while others will stick around well into the holiday season. So if you are looking for new things to check out with the family, these are some great options to look into.
