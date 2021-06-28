Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: July 2-4

It’s never too early to start planning for another awesome weekend in NYC! Make sure to head over to the new CAMP store on Columbus Circle, sit back and relax by the pool, or take your family to watch the 4th of July fireworks!

For more fun things to do this summer, check out 37 Free Things to Do in New York City This Summer!

Near NYC | Details

What is better in the summertime than enjoying some freshly picked fruits and vegetables! Your kids will have a blast with the pick-your-own activities that are offered at berry farms near the city. Once your family has all of the produce they need, many farms offer fun activities such as hay rides and festivals that you can explore!

Wherever you are this summer, it is a great idea to pack a summer reading book for your kids. This will ensure that your kids are keeping themselves engaged while school is out and certain books will add to their imagination. There are so many popular books to choose from for each age group that will keep your kids occupied for the entire summer.

10 Columbus Circle | Details

Bring your kids to the new CAMP store on Columbus Circle where they will be able to create colorful art pieces. This multi story retail store is opening its doors on July 1st and is putting on a fun event to kick off the celebration! Would your kids like to create their own crafts and play in their spectacular 3rd floor event room? Well families can purchase tickets for the art filled experience online or on opening day. You are also welcome to play and scan the merchandise on the 2nd floor for free!

Washington St., Dumbo | Details

The most iconic block in Brooklyn becomes the stage for summer concerts this year during the Daily Dose of Dumbo! Every Friday night this summer you and your family can enjoy some jazz or classical music from different artists while grabbing your favorite foods to eat and admiring the beautiful view of the Brooklyn Bridge. This weekend, the Brooklyn-based, Afrobeat-influenced, indie dance band Gentleman Brawlers will be performing on July 2 at 5 pm. This is the place to kick back and relax with your kids after a long week!

212 W 83rd St, New York | Details

Beat the heat this weekend by taking a trip to the Children’s Museum of Manhattan! This museum is designed to be an area for kids to learn new things, while also having fun and making new memories. The CMOM just started offering two hour sessions for kids that will offer activities such as storytime, dance time and art scavenger hunts! Kids can also spend time exploring the different exhibits they have such as the Superpowered Metropolis: Early Learning City and the Dynamic H2O exhibit. Capacity is limited so make sure to buy your tickets in advance.

Citywide | Details

Once you’re done watching a parade or coming home from a barbecue this Independence Day, find a good spot to catch some amazing fireworks! Annual fireworks are some of the best in NYC and since many were cancelled or postponed last year, now is your chance to join in on the fun! Wondering where is a good place to watch a fireworks display? See a list of the best locations here!

Luna Park in Coney Island | Details

It wouldn’t be summer without Coney Island, and lucky for us, amusement parks will be open this summer! Temperature checks and pre-purchased tickets will definitely be in effect, so make sure you check in on availability ahead of time. Have you missed Deno’s Wonder Wheel and Luna Park as much as we have? Then head on over for a day of fun and games on Coney Island.

Citywide | Details

Spending time by the pool is many families favorite pastimes, and now New York City pools officially opened June 26th! Pack up your beach towels and sunscreen and head to your nearest public pool to soak up those rays while also keeping your little ones cool. There are so many pools to choose from around the city and are all perfect for kids of all ages to enjoy. Making a pool trip is definitely going to be a necessary activity for this summer.