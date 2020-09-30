Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City



Courtesy of American Dream

DreamWorks Water Park Opens at American Dream

Starting October 1st, you and your kids will be able to have a splashing good time with your favorite DreamWorks characters. DreamWorks Water Park found at American Dream in East Rutherford, NJ, is just about half an hour drive from Manhattan. Making this the perfect weekend destination for the family.

This will be the largest indoor water park in North America. From dragon size slides to thrilling speed rides, there is fun to be found for everyone. Go down the world’s largest indoor drop slide with a 50-foot free fall or go on the world’s longest and tallest hydromagnetic water coaster. Looking to relax? Find yourself at the Forbidden Waters Hot Tubs or just simply float through the Bubbly Lazy River. There’s even an interactive water play structure at the Kung Fu Panda Temple of Awesomeness.

What Are the Height and Age Requirements at DreamWorks Water Park?

All children under 14 years old must be accompanied by a supervising companion.

Guests under 36 inches can enjoy these rides:

Lazy River, Wave Pool, and features on the KungFu Panda Temple of Awesomeness Play Structure

Guests between 36 and 42 inches can enjoy these rides:

Six slides in Penguins Frozen Fun Zone and three slides in KungFu Panda Temple of Awesomeness Play Structure

Guests between 42 and 48 inches can enjoy these rides:

They can enjoy all children’s play activities/slides, and five other family slides with a supervising companion

Guests 48 inches or taller can enjoy all of the rides/slides/activities except those designed for our youngest guests.

Where to Purchase Tickets?

You’re able to purchase tickets online for dates from October 1st to November 15th. You can arrive anywhere from 12 PM to 7 PM. Tickets range from $73-$89 and are free for children 2 years old and younger.

Safety

Upon arrival, the park ensures temperature checks and with those who may have a high temperature will be asked to leave. If you become sick before your scheduled visit and cannot attend, the park offers complimentary date changes. Be sure to check out their website for more details and to answer all your questions.

Where is DreamWorks Water Park Located?

1 American Dream Way East Rutherford, NJ, 07073