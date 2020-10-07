Take a Day Trip to Olana State Historic Site With the Family

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Take a Day Trip to Olana State Historic Site

Olana State Historic Site was once home to famous landscape artist Frederic Edwin Church, a self-taught architect, farmer, and landscaper who lived in a Victorian-style home with many Middle-Eastern decors. Church lived here with his wife Isabel in the late 1800s; this site sits above the Hudson River, where you can take in the Catskill Mountain views. This park is open to the public, where you have access to Olana’s 250-acre landscape and is open every day from 8 am to sunset. Explore Olana’s designed breathtaking views and landscape. With five miles of carriage roads, you can leaf peep, hike with the family (and your leashed dog!), all while enjoying this tranquil space.

Psst…check out our 2020 Fall Bucket List: Things to Do With the Family!

Walk The Grounds of Olana

There are many pockets of beauty at Olana. We stumbled upon an empty garden full of blooming flowers, perfect for my rowdy kids to enjoy. Walking the carriage roads felt like a picture taken out of a classic children’s book on forests. We also enjoyed a gorgeous view of the Hudson River from a bench placed not far from the main house.

Parents of little kids note that strollers are allowed at this park and are a good idea if you plan to walk the entire park.

Take a Tour of Olana Historic Site

This New York State Park is free to enter and adheres to social distancing guidelines open to the public to explore. There is currently a self-guided tour of the main house’s first floor and, although limited, worth exploring. The tickets are first-come, first-serve, and are $15. For NYS, guests who have purchased a same-day morning landscape tour between 10 am and 12:30 pm can have the self-guided main house tour; the fee is waived for the 1:00 pm Main House entry only. These tickets are also available on-site, are a first-come, first-serve basis, and you will need to show proof of NYS residency.

Go Virtual

Unable to visit Olana’s Historic Landscape? Check out their extensive 10-part video series of the history of Frederic Church, and the artist that ended up making Hudson valley his home. These tours share everything from the house’s landscape to restoration/protection and how the house was saved; and in 1967, the historic site was opened to the public.