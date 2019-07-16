American Dream: Retail and Entertainment Destination Opening in New Jersey This Fall on October 25

American Dream, the ultimate entertainment and retail destination is to open its mega-mall doors in fall 2019. Located just five miles from Manhattan in New Jersey, American Dream will offer a long list of new and exciting family fun across its three million square feet of space!

American Dream’s entertainment complex will appeal to kids of all ages and be open every day of the year. There is seriously something for everyone there. We are most excited about:

DreamWorks Water Park, the largest indoor water park in North America, will be 6+ acres. It will have:

The world’s largest indoor wave pool: 1.5 acres, 1.5 million gallons of water

The world’s longest hydro-magnetic coaster: spanning 1,600 ft. and circling the perimeter of the park

The world’s tallest indoor body slide

35 water slides plus 13 exciting attractions including surf lessons, kids play structure, lazy river, swim-up bar, and more

31 cabanas overlooking the park with prime views of Manhattan

The Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park will be the largest indoor theme park in the Western Hemisphere. It will boast:

The world’s steepest roller coaster

The world’s tallest indoor spinning drop tower

20+ rides, roller coasters and attractions for thrill-seekers of all ages

9 level ropes course

And many more attractions.

Big SNOW, the first indoor snow park in North America, will include The Shops at Big SNOW, ski chalets and more, all kept at a brisk 26°F. Now you can ski and snow board all year-long.

Additional offerings include an NHL-sized ice-skating rink, performing arts theater, KidZania, CMX Luxury Movie Theater, 300-foot observation wheel overlooking Manhattan, New Jersey Hall of Fame, Sea Life Aquarium, Legoland Discovery Center, Climbzone, Mirror Maze, and two 18-hole miniature golf courses.

American Dream is designed to capture the imagination of, and become a fixture for, the area’s over 20 million residents and 65 million tourists that visit annually. It aims to deliver unique and memorable experiences for all guests. The destination will keep a rotating, ever-evolving program of installations and activations. Though its footprint is large, American Dream is designed so that no two points of interest are more than a few minutes’ walk apart. Diverse dining experiences and fashion’s leading retailers will all be there as well. We can’t wait for the opening, as American Dream sounds like a slice of heaven for local families.

For more information, check out American Dream’s website.