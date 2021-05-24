Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: May 28-31

Have another awesome New York Kids weekend with our list of things to do! If you haven’t heard, Little Island at Pier 55 just opened so head over with the family to see this amazing floating park. And if you want to take a nearby trip, you can head to LEGOLAND NY which will be opening for previews. What are you waiting for?!

Beaches Opening in New York

Citywide | Details

After a year plus of social distancing, New Yorkers are more than ready to enjoy the upcoming summer, and thankfully starting May 29th, all New York City Beaches will officially be open from 10 am to 6 pm.

Hang With Your Family at the Bronx Night Market

1 Fordham Plaza | Details

Returning in early April is the well-known series for culture and cuisine: Bronx Night Market. Support local and small businesses throughout the spring and summer as you try delicious food from over 50 vendors. With iconic eats and family-friendly activities, it doesn’t get much better than this ongoing event! Reserve a timed ticket ahead of time so that Bronx Night Market can monitor social distancing and capacity. Free, 12-7 pm. 1 Fordham Plaza, Bronx, NY 10458.

Hop on the Rides at Coney Island Amusement Parks

Luna Park in Coney Island | Details

It wouldn’t be spring without Coney Island, and lucky for us, Governor Cuomo announced that amusement parks can open at 33% capacity starting April 9! Temperature checks and pre-purchased tickets will definitely be in effect, so make sure you check in on availability ahead of time. Have you missed Deno’s Wonder Wheel and Luna Park as much as we have? Then head on over for a day of fun and games on Coney Island.

LEGOLAND New York Is Opening

Goshen, NY | Details

LEGOLAND New York, the highly-anticipated LEGO amusement park set to open for previews on May 29, 2021 and is located 60 miles Northwest of New York City in Goshen, NY. Since the pandemic delayed the opening of LEGOLAND, the next phase of opening will allow Annual Pass and Single-Day ticket holders to experience six of the seven LEGO-themed lands. This includes Brick Street, Bricktopia, LEGO® City, LEGO® Castle, LEGO® NINJAGO® World and MINILAND. Learn more about LEGOLAND here!

Listen to Engaging Podcasts

It’s time for our kids to start winding down from a pandemic school year and enjoy being kids. Whether it’s visiting the park every day or going to summer camp, keeping them engaged is always a huge part of avoiding the school slide. Books, visiting NYC museums and libraries, and apps are ways to keep our kids interested and learning. Luckily some amazing podcasts will keep kids learning and, most importantly, engaged!

Little Island at Pier 55

Pier 55 at Hudson River Park Hudson River Greenway | Details

After much anticipation, Little Island is now open to the public to roam and explore with the family. Come stop by and see just how design and nature come together to promote play and creativity.

Little Island is built right on top of the water along the Hudson River, with grassy slopes for kids roll down on, overlook areas to take in views of the water and NYC, and entertainment areas that will invite a multitude of family-friendly performers. Learn more about the Little Island here!