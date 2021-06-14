Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: June 18-20

There is plenty of fun to be had in the city and have an awesome weekend! New York kids will be thrilled to visit the Bronx Zoo and learn about animals, or check out the new Harry Potter store in Manhattan. And for Father’s Day, surprise Dad with an awesome glamping experience at Governor’s Island that will be fun for everyone.

Check out the Animals at Bronx Zoo

You want to get outside in the summer, but also stay healthy and safe. That’s why, in a huge space like Bronx Zoo, you can easily do both. And your kids will love checking out all the different animals that the zoo has to offer. A great way to have some educational fun, Bronx Zoo is definitely on the spring bucket list this year. Be sure to reserve a date-specific ticket in advance! $22.95 kids ages 3-12, $30.95 adults, free for members, 10 am-4:30 pm, hours change on March 27 to Monday-Friday 10 am-5 pm, Saturday-Sunday & holidays 10 am-5:30 pm. 2300 Southern Boulevard, Bronx, NY 10460.

Glamping at Collective Governors Island

This is the ideal Father’s Day retreat that every type of dad is sure to love for this weekend. Dads will love the significant open space between the individual luxury accommodations, al fresco gourmet day-to-night dining spaces, soaring peaked lodges, welcoming campfires, and gathering commons. For the dad that loves to grill, there are grills on-site that guests can access for a Father’s Day BBQ. For the dad that wants to get away with the family, the Journey Plus tents features an adjacent traditional Journey Tent, which can accommodate up to two children. For the foodie dad, the retreat offers extensive luxury culinary offerings including a chef’s tasting menu at their signature restaurant Three Peaks Lodge and culinary explorations. For the dad who just wants to relax, retreat guests can enjoy an array of complimentary morning mindfulness, meditation, and yoga sessions that start at 9 am daily. For the dad who wants to be outdoors (but not in the woods), Collective Retreats embraces the beauty that is the outdoors without sacrificing comfort.

Go Paddle Boating on North Meadow Lake

Rent a boat (or two!) for your family to spend the day on the lake. Wheel Fun Rentals offer pedal and double pedal boats for up to four people. Especially as the weather gets warmer in April, this is a great activity for the whole family to do together. Rental prices vary. North Meadow Lake in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Queens, NY.

Harry Potter Store

Fans of the Wizarding World can now see the new Harry Potter New York store. This store will feature the largest collection of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts products under one roof, making it an incredible experience for fans of the series. Covering three stories and over 21,000 sq. ft., Harry Potter New York will make for a great outing everyone can find joy in.

Hop on the Rides at Coney Island Amusement Parks

It wouldn’t be spring without Coney Island, and lucky for us, Governor Cuomo announced that amusement parks can open at 33% capacity starting April 9! Temperature checks and pre-purchased tickets will definitely be in effect, so make sure you check in on availability ahead of time. Have you missed Deno’s Wonder Wheel and Luna Park as much as we have? Then head on over for a day of fun and games on Coney Island.

Little Island at Pier 55

After much anticipation, Little Island is now open to the public to roam and explore with the family. Come stop by and see just how design and nature come together to promote play and creativity.

Little Island is built right on top of the water along the Hudson River, with grassy slopes for kids roll down on, overlook areas to take in views of the water and NYC, and entertainment areas that will invite a multitude of family-friendly performers. Learn more about the Little Island here!

Water Playgrounds and Sprinkler Parks

Are you looking for a fun and easy way to keep your kids entertained while staying cool? Well, stop by some of the best water playgrounds that New York City has to offer! Kids will have a blast running through the water jets and fountains