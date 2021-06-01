Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: June 4-6

It’s never too early to start making your weekend plans in NYC with the family! We are sharing some fun things things to do so you can have an awesome weekend filled with new places to see and adventures. This weekend, make sure to stop by the new magical Harry Potter store, take a stroll on the High Line, or spend the day playing with the kids at Little Island park!

Explore Belvedere Castle

A top attraction in Central Park, Belvedere Castle has charmed families for years. Your kids will get a kick out of this magical-like beauty — especially as they get to climb up the spiral staircase inside! Enjoy breathtaking views from multiple levels of the Castle, and spend the rest of the day exploring Central Park. Free, 10 am-5 pm. Mid-Park at 79th, New York, NY 10024.

Harry Potter Store Opening

935 Broadway in Flatiron | Details

Fans of the Wizarding World will be excited to visit Harry Potter New York, the new store opening in the city on June 3rd. This store will feature the largest collection of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts products under one roof, making it an incredible experience for fans of the series. Covering three stories and over 21,000 sq. ft., Harry Potter New York will make for a great outing everyone can find joy in.

Hop on the Rides at Coney Island Amusement Parks

Luna Park in Coney Island | Details

It wouldn’t be spring without Coney Island, and lucky for us, Governor Cuomo announced that amusement parks can open at 33% capacity starting April 9! Temperature checks and pre-purchased tickets will definitely be in effect, so make sure you check in on availability ahead of time. Have you missed Deno’s Wonder Wheel and Luna Park as much as we have? Then head on over for a day of fun and games on Coney Island.

Little Island at Pier 55

Pier 55 at Hudson River Park Hudson River Greenway | Details

After much anticipation, Little Island is now open to the public to roam and explore with the family. Come stop by and see just how design and nature come together to promote play and creativity.

Little Island is built right on top of the water along the Hudson River, with grassy slopes for kids roll down on, overlook areas to take in views of the water and NYC, and entertainment areas that will invite a multitude of family-friendly performers. Learn more about the Little Island here!

Spend the Day at Fantasy Forest Amusement Park

5351 111th St. Queens, NY | Details

If you’ve been to Fantasy Forest, you know just how much fun this place is. There are tons of kid-friendly rides and timeless games like ring toss. Stay tuned to find out more about the reopening of Fantasy Forest this spring, which will surely come with social distancing and limited capacity. Free admission, $4 per ticket, 1 ticket is one ride/game, pricing deals available for purchase of more tickets including $30 weekday unlimited ride wristband, hours subject to change. 53-51 111th St., Queens, NY 11368.

Walk the High Line

Chelsea | Details

Eager to get outside this spring? So are we! The High Line is currently open with a free timed-entry reservation system on weekends and limited capacity for social distancing. But on weekdays, you don’t need a reservation. Check out some of the best views in NYC, like the 10th Avenue Square & Overlook, and immerse yourself in history, nature, and art for the day. This is also a great way for your kiddos to use up some of that seemingly never-ending energy they have! Monday-Friday 7 am-7 pm, Saturday-Sunday 10 am-6 pm. Enter at Gansevoort St, 23rd St, or 30th St, with exits throughout.