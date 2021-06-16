Where to See Fireworks in NYC for 2021!

Fireworks in NYC 2021!

Once families are done with their barbecues and pool parties on the 4th of July, many come together to watch stunning fireworks that light up the city in celebration of our country’s independence. Because of Covid-19, many fireworks displays last year were canceled or downsized to keep everyone healthy, but this year these festive traditions are back and better than ever! Read more about where you will be able to watch fireworks this year in NYC!

East River- Midtown

July 4th, 9:25 pm

Watch thousands of fireworks soar into the sky during the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks! This fireworks display has always been a big event for the city, and this year will be no exception. To keep people safe, spectators will be able to watch the display from special viewing areas that will be designated for people who are vaccinated and those who aren’t. The display will also be airing live on NBC and will be featuring star performances to get everyone excited for the celebration.

Coney Island

July 4th, 10 pm

For people who want to attend a smaller Independence Day celebration, head over to Coney Island for another fireworks display! The Coney Island fireworks are a symbol of summer in New York City and are visible from its famous boardwalk. With the display only going on for 15 minutes, this event is great for families looking to enjoy the show while also continuing with the other fun activities Coney Island offers.