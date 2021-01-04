Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: January 8-10

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Looking for the perfect ending to the holiday break? Look no further! We have curated a list of the most awesome family events taking place all over the city from January 8-10. Whether your family is still celebrating the holidays or not, there is something available for everyone to enjoy this weekend like ice skating, light shows, educational experiences, arts, crafts and much more! Take a look below to plan your awesome New York kids weekend.

Psst… eager for a positive take on the new year during the pandemic? Check out: Denise Nicole On Staycations, Homeschooling and Self-Care.

What’s Happening in NYC this weekend:

Right To Vote

The Tisch Building, 212 West 83rd Street

New York, NY 10024

212-721-1223

This educational exhibition takes place at the MET and commemorates the centennial of women’s suffrage, the 2020 presidential election, the importance of voting and more! There are plenty of exciting activities for the entire family to participate in and learn from, including a voting trial for kids to vote on subjects that matter most to them.

P.S. Art Exhibition

1000 Fifth Avenue

New York, NY 10028

212-535-7710

P.S. Art is a New York City public school special exhibition that showcases the creativity of 122 prekindergarten through grade 12 students from all five boroughs. Your little ones will be inspired by the many paintings, prints, sculptures, photographs, drawings and more! Each work of art expresses an understanding of artistic processes and imaginative use of media.

AMNH Astronomy Online – Secrets of Saturn

Friday, January 8 at 1 pm

The NASA Cassini mission has explored the question: why do our planets form a disk around the Sun? It was revealed that Saturn is a natural laboratory for investigating, and your family can be a part of the journey! Ring in the new year with a virtual trip to Saturn’s rings.

YouTube liveststream

Puppetworks Performance- Aladdin & The Wonderful Lamp

338 6th Avenue (at 4th Street)

Park Slope, Brooklyn, NY 11215

718-965-3391

Your family won’t want to miss this marionette performance! Aladdin & The Wonderful Lamp will be sure to dazzle everyone in the audience with a unique spin. Call ahead, as the venue is operating at 25 percent capacity!

Bronx Zoo Holiday Light Show

2300 Southern Blvd.

Bronx, NY 10458

Visit this illuminating light show while you can! You’ll find lantern safaris that transport you to Asia, Africa, Latin America, North America and many other beautiful places around the globe. Visitors can purchase tickets right online.

The Winter Escape

73-50 Little Neck Pkwy

Queens, NY 11004

Queens County Farm and the Floral Escape have provided Queens with a winter botanical display that makes for the most perfect winter photo-ops! Plan your visit now, as it will be closing on January 10. Gingerbread figures, candy canes and the crisp winter air make for the perfect family outing this time of year.

New York Botanical Garden Train Show

2900 Southern Blvd

Bronx, NY 10457

NYBG’s annual traditions take visitors on a looping journey through the most famous New York landmarks. Some of them include the Statue of Liberty, Brooklyn Bridge and Rockefeller Center! Locomotive fans won’t want to miss it!

Wave Hill’s Family Art Project

Remote

This weekend workshop is perfect for the young ones in the family! Turn the creativity all the way up for these DIY crafts that you’ll be able to do from the comfort of your own home. Painting, planting, sculpting and more will be taught starting Jan. 9.

LuminoCity Festival

20 Randalls Island Park

New York, NY 10035

Engage in this immersive festival that illuminates several acres of land on Randall’s Island! Each sculpture is inspired by nature, history or magic and offers an escape into another world. LuminoCity will help to create the most memorable bonding moments with the whole family.