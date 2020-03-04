The Best Kid-Friendly Things to Do in Queens for March 2020

Spring season is almost here! Get ready for exciting family-friendly activities designed to celebrate nature and the sunny weather. Don’t miss out on the New York International Children’s Film Festival, participate in the NYC Brain Awareness Week, and explore several educational workshops — all happening in Queens for March 2020!

Looking for more adventure around the city? Check out The Best Things to Do in Manhattan in March 2020

Celebrate Dr. Suess’ Birthday! – Rockaway Beach

March 2

Do your little ones love green eggs and ham? If so, head to the library to celebrate the iconic creator of green eggs and ham (among many more imaginative inventions — including new words!). Learn about Dr. Suess, read one of his stories and do a fun craft with your family. Free, 4-5 pm. Peninsula Library, 92-25 Rockaway Beach Blvd., Rockaway Beach, NY 11693, queenslibrary.org

Photo by Katherine Abbot

Art for Families | Defiant Art: Break the Rules – Long Island City

March 7

Bring your family to engage in discussions about art as you work together to make your own masterpieces. Designed for kids ages 5 to 11 and their parents, Art for Families will introduce you to new techniques and artistic styles, all while having a fun time with your loved ones. $10 for families with up to 4 members, free for members of Cool Culture and Museum members at the Family level or above, reservations required, 10:30 am-12:30 pm. The Isamu Noguchi Foundation and Garden Museum, 9-01 33rd Road at Vernon Boulevard, Long Island City, Queens, NY 11106, noguchi.org

Paige in Full – Flushing

March 7

Get ready for a family performance that explores identity, ethnicity and culture. Paige in Full is a visual mix-tape that blends poetry, dance, visual arts, and music to tell the tale of a multicultural girl growing up in Baltimore. Before the performance, sign up for an interactive hip hop workshop that will get you moving and grooving! Performance only: $14, $10 Members, $8 Kids, $6 Member Kids, Free for Teens, Performance and Workshop: $22, $15 Members, $13 Kids, $9 Member Kids, Free for Teens, 1 pm workshop, 2:15 pm performance. Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing, Queens, NY 11354, flushingtownhall.org

New York International Children’s Film Festival 2020 – Astoria

March 7-8

Head to the Museum to celebrate the New York International Children’s Film Festival! Presenting the best new animation, live action, documentary and experimental film from across the globe, NYICFF invites audiences to watch, laugh, create and explore. Screenings at the Museum include Shorts for Tots for ages 3 to 6, such as The Snail and the Whale, and Short Films for ages 5 to 19, such as The Kite. $15, $9 Kids ages 3-17, Free or discounted for members, 11 am Shorts for Tots and 12:30 pm Short Films for both days. Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35 Ave. at 37th Street, Astoria, Queens, NY 11106, movingimage.us

Trinity Irish Dance Company – Corona

March 7-8

Trinity Irish Dance Company welcomes your family to their pre- St. Patty’s Day performance, featuring an inventive style of progressive Irish dance. The Company has appeared on “Good Morning America,” “Oprah,” “The Tonight Show,” and more! Your family will get a kick out of their lightning-fast agility, grace and power. Ticket prices vary, 2 pm and 8 pm on March 7, 3 pm on March 8. Queens Theater, 14 United Nations Avenue South, Corona, Queens, NY 11368, queenstheatre.org

Kupferberg Presents: The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show – Flushing

March 8

Direct from Off-Broadway, the critically acclaimed production of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show will make its way over to the heart of Queens. Featuring Brown Bear, Brown Bear, and incorporating 10 Little Rubber Ducks and The Very Lonely Firefly, the performance combines four well-loved children’s books onto one stage, telling their stories with 75 puppets! Colden Auditorium, 153-49 Reeves Ave., Flushing, Queens, NY 11367, kupferbergcenter.org

Bubble Wrap Craft – College Point

March 12

It’s a known fact that kids love bubble wrap, and let’s admit it, so do adults. Did you know that you can make a paper plate snake or cardboard tube tree using bubble wrap? Learn how to turn bubble wrap into fun creations in this workshop. Bring some bubble wrap if you can! Free, 4:30-5:30 pm. Poppenhusen Library, 121-23 14 Ave., College Point, Queens, NY 11356, queenslibrary.org

Stop ‘N’ Swap – Floral Park and Glen Oaks

March 14

Join the Farm for this fun community reuse event with GrowNYC! Bring clean, reusable, portable items such as clothing, housewares, games, books and toys that you no longer need, and take home something new. You don’t have to bring something to take a new item home. Have a shopping-filled, fun afternoon with your family, neighbors and Queens community. Free, 12-3 pm. Queens County Farm Museum, 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Floral Park, New York, NY 11004-1129, queensfarm.org

Tales from the Shed – Corona

March 15

Chickenshed NYC returns with an encore presentation of Tales From the Shed, its interactive and inclusive show for young kids and their families. Recommended for ages 0 to 6, kids of all abilities will love hanging out with Lion Down, Preston, Blurgh and all their furry friends. With stories, songs and dancing, these relaxed performances are right up your little one’s alley! $15, 1 pm and 3 pm. Queens Theatre, 14 United Nations Avenue South, Corona, Queens, NY 11368, queenstheatre.org

The Very Hungry Caterpillar by Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia – Flushing

March 15

Your kids will love seeing some of their favorite stories come to life on stage! Mermaid Theatre uses puppetry and on-stage magic to present The Mixed-Up Chameleon, The Very Hungry Caterpillar, and Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See? The 4:15 pm performance is in Mandarin. $14, $10 Members, $8 Kids, $6 Member Kids, Free for teens, 2:15 pm and 4:15 pm. Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing, Queens, NY 11354, flushingtownhall.org

Brain Day – Corona

March 20

As part of NYC Brain Awareness Week, scientists and NYSCI Explainers describe the brain’s different parts, demonstrate how it allows us to sense our environment and control our muscles, and discover similarities between human and animal cognition. Recommended for ages 4 and up, there will be hands-on activities, exhibits and educational fun for all ages! Free with NYSCI admission, 2-4:30 pm. New York Hall of Science, 47-01 111th St., Corona, Queens, NY 11368, nysci.org

Children’s Garden Family Day – Flushing

March 21

Get your hands dirty with planting activities and garden crafts. See how worms wiggle, touch and discover the QBG plant collection, create your own tasty and healthy trail mix, plant your own seedling in the Children’s Garden and embark on a garden-wide scavenger hunt. You can even check out the garden and nature programs available for your kids ages 2 to 14. Free, 1-4 pm, drop-in. Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main St., Flushing, Queens, NY 11355, queensbotanical.org