Your Guide to LuminoCity Festival

Returning to Randall’s Island Park beginning November 27, LuminoCity Festival will be offering a new holiday spectacular featuring a new theme and a new set of light sculptures. Until January 10, you and your family will have the opportunity to go on an adventure through luminated ancient civilizations, jungles, and towering light displays over 30 ft. high. This outdoor event will allow for some festive, socially-distanced fun.

What to Expect

The timed-entry experience invites you to go on a 30-45 minute walking, narrative journey through five different sets consisting of chapters of an original story starring Lumi. You and your family will travel through different worlds of the Mysterious Forest, Dangerous Dunes, Forgotten Ruins, Hidden Land of Hria, and Mystical Moon Land.

In addition to the 10 acres of the light park, you will be able to visit the open-air Mini Gallery. This introduces you to the history and culture behind lantern-making traditions that inspired the LuminoCity Festival. In addition, The Lumi Gift Shop will feature merchandise perfect for holiday gifts and some memories.

“We look forward to presenting a safe, well-produced, and heartwarming event for everyone who wants to come get lost among the lights,” says Xioaoyi Chen, the Founder of LuminoCity Festival.

Safety

The team has worked closely with city and public health officials to ensure the safety of guests while planning this event. Designated time slots and strict ticket capacities, mandatory mask wearing by all visitors and staff, and daily temperature checks are only some of the many guidelines put in place.

Hours and Dates Running

The festival will run from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm. During the month of November, the opening weekend will be from Friday the 27th to Sunday the 29th. The weekends and dates of the following months will begin to vary, so be sure to check their website for more specific details. The festival will be running from November 27th – January 10th.

Tickets

Tickets must be purchased online as there is a limited number of tickets for each time slot. General Admission tickets are priced at $38 and kids tickets ages 3-12 are $22, children under 3 are free. There are also GA+ Tickets available for $68. This includes express check-in for faster entry, a complimentary Lumi Night Light, and even 15% off at the Festival gift shop.

To get there, you can arrive via shuttle bus, walking path, driving, or rideshare/taxi. Shuttle tickets are sold separately. For the complete guide to your visit, please visit their website.