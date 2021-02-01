Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Are you ready for an awesome weekend? Look no further because we have you covered with exciting things to do with the family, from virtual classes in crafts to seeing some of the best exhibits right now in NYC. What are you waiting for? Ready, set, go!

Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: February 5-7

February 7, Sunday

Daddy Daughter Date Night

Color Me Mine Tribeca ( 92 Reade St.) | February 7, 11 am – 3 pm | Starting at $10 | Details

Choose from a variety of ceramics to paint with your sweetheart! Due to social distancing, there are limited tables that require reservations. Book your special date now!

Entire Weekend

Celestial at Artechouse

439 W 15th St. | Entire Weekend | Prices Vary | Details

Submerge by Artechouse presents “Celestial,” a transformation of three locations into unique expressions of Pantone’s Color of the Year. This technology-powered, multi-sensory installation pushes the limits of everyone’s imagination. Tickets are available for purchase online.

Indoor Waterparks Near NYC

Near NYC

Indoor waterparks can be enjoyed all year long and provide the perfect escape for winter weather. If you and your family are looking for a little bit of an adventure or want to take a break from the cold, check out these nine, indoor waterparks near New York City.

Lunar New Year at the Queens Botanical Garden

43-50 Main St., Flushing, NY | Entire Weekend | Free | Details

At the Queens Botanical Garden, you can celebrate the Lunar New Year for the whole month of February! There will be festive decor, a seasonal take-home craft kit, and a plant sale with lucky plants for the Year of the Ox. Remember to bring your mask and keep socially distanced while in the garden.

P.S. Art Exhibition

1000 Fifth Avenue | Entire Weekend | Varies | Details

P.S. Art is a New York City public school special exhibition that showcases the creativity of 122 prekindergarten through grade 12 students from all five boroughs. Your little ones will be inspired by the many paintings, prints, sculptures, photographs, drawings and more! Each work of art expresses an understanding of artistic processes and imaginative use of media.