Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: August 23-25

Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day

Bring the kids out for a day of tennis, live music and more at Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day! The day includes a ticketed stadium show featuring live music performances and appearances by top-ranked tennis stars. (General admission tickets are free, but guests can also purchase reserved seating tickets.) The special day will also include a free kids’ festival complete with interactive games, face painting, balloon artists, prizes and more. At the festival, kids of all ages and abilities can take part in tennis activities on the same US Open courts that their favorite athletes play on during the Grand Slam. (They may even get to see their favorite tennis players practicing nearby!) Radio Disney will host a free concert during the kids’ festival as well. Free, 9:30 am – 4 pm, Aug. 24. USTA Bille Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadows–Corona Park, Flushing, NY 11368, arthurashekidsday.com