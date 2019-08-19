Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: August 23-25
Here’s your weekend planner: All the very best events in New York City for families for the weekend of August 23-25, 2019 l New York Family
Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day in Flushing, 43rd Annual Brighton Jubilee Festival, & Jazz Age Lawn Party on Governors Island
-
KIDFlix Film Fest! 2019
Every Friday night in August, come out for a free outdoor film screening hosted by the Museum of Contemporary African Diasporan Arts (MoCADA). Presented every year since 2000, the KIDflix Film Fest! is the longest-running kids’ film festival in Brooklyn. This year’s theme is Black Girl Magic, and the festival includes films such as “Hidden Figures” and “Beasts of the Southern Wild.” Free, 6 – 10 pm, Fridays, through Aug. 30. Various locations throughout Brooklyn, eventbrite.com
-
Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day
Bring the kids out for a day of tennis, live music and more at Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day! The day includes a ticketed stadium show featuring live music performances and appearances by top-ranked tennis stars. (General admission tickets are free, but guests can also purchase reserved seating tickets.) The special day will also include a free kids’ festival complete with interactive games, face painting, balloon artists, prizes and more. At the festival, kids of all ages and abilities can take part in tennis activities on the same US Open courts that their favorite athletes play on during the Grand Slam. (They may even get to see their favorite tennis players practicing nearby!) Radio Disney will host a free concert during the kids’ festival as well. Free, 9:30 am – 4 pm, Aug. 24. USTA Bille Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadows–Corona Park, Flushing, NY 11368, arthurashekidsday.com
-
Music of The Ramones for Kids
Hear a kid-friendly take on the music from some of your favorite bands! In this show, the Rock and Roll Playhouse brings you hits from The Ramones in a performance perfect for the whole family. All ages are welcome. Free, 1 pm (doors open at 12:30 pm), Aug. 24. Industry City, 238 36th St., Brooklyn, NY 11232, therockandrollplayhouse.com
-
Hudson River Park’s 20th Annual Blues BBQ Festival
Come out to Pier 97 for a day of blues and barbecue! The Hudson River Park is holding its 20th annual Blues BBQ Festival. Celebrate the last few weeks of summer with music from a great lineup of blues musicians and food from local barbecue joints. Free, 2 – 9 pm, Aug. 24. Pier 97 in Hudson River Park, Central Park South, New York, NY 10018, hudsonriverpark.org
-
“Pirate Pete’s Parrot”: A New Musical for Kids
Get ready for music, adventure and plenty of laughs with “Pirate Pete’s Parrot.” The new musical at The Secret Theatre follows lovable pirate Pete on his quest to find his runaway parrot, Polly, and nab some buried treasure along the way. Sword fights, fun songs and lots of audience interaction will keep your kids engaged in Pete’s journey! Tickets are $6 for children ages 3 to 16 and $9 for adults. Child tickets are subject to a $3 service fee, and adult tickets are subject to a $3.50 service fee. $6 – $9, 2:30 – 3:30 pm, Aug. 24, Sept. 28, Oct. 26, Nov. 23. The Secret Theatre, 4402 23rd St., Long Island City, NY 11101, eventbrite.com
-
"The Wizard of Oz"
“The Wizard of Oz: A Jazz Musical for All Ages” is a magical experience for young (and young-at-heart) audiences. The production is based on MGM’s classic motion picture, with its timeless score and eternal allegories, and is enhanced by jazzy arrangements. It follows John Kane’s adaptation for the Royal Shakespeare Company, which is based on the book by L. Frank Baum, with brilliant songs by lyricist E.Y. (“Yip”) Harburg and composer Harold Arlen. The cast is multi-racial and features Latino, Black and Asian actors, fulfilling Yip Harburg’s vision of a multicultural universe. Presented by Harlem Repertory Theater and Yip Harburg Foundation, directed by Keith Lee Grant. $10 for general admission or $20 for premium seating, 3 – 4 pm, June 29, Aug. 24, Sept. 7, Sept. 21, Oct. 5, Oct. 19, Nov. 9, Nov. 23, Dec. 7, 2020: Jan. 11. Harlem Repertory Theatre, 240 E. 123rd St., New York, NY 10035, wizardofozjazzmusical.com
-
Green-Wood Commemorates the Battle of Brooklyn
The Battle of Brooklyn was one of the earliest and largest battles of the American Revolution. Honor its 243rd anniversary with a day of living history! This family-friendly event includes re-enactors, artillery demonstrations (including cannon firings!), a trolley tour of Revolutionary War-related sites, a parade and a commemoration ceremony. The day’s events are free, with the exception of the trolley tour, which costs $20, or $15 for members of the Green-Wood Historic Fund and the Brooklyn Historical Society. Free, 10 am – 2 pm, Aug. 25. Green-Wood Cemetery, 25th Street & Fifth Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11218, green-wood.com
-
The 43rd Annual Brighton Jubilee Festival
Come on out for the 43rd annual Brighton Jubilee Festival. The celebration is a fundraiser for the nonprofit Brighton Neighborhood Association, and it attracts more than 125,000 people each year. It stretches several blocks along Brighton Beach Avenue from Corbin Place to Coney Island Avenue and features live music, street vendors, great food, kiddie rides and more! Free, 10 am – 6 pm, Aug. 25. Brighton Beach Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11235, brightonbeach.com
-
Wash Day: An Event for Children with Autism
On Aug. 25, the Lefferts Historic House in Prospect Park will offer programming exclusively for families of children with autism. The house will open an hour earlier than usual and feature sensory-based exhibits and activities. Kids can try their hands at washing clothes just as people did in the 1800s, using washboards, tubs and bar soap. They can also experiment with giant bubble-making and even scent their own soap to take home with them. Free, 11 am – 12 pm, Aug. 25. Lefferts Historic House, 452 Flatbush Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11225, eventbrite.com
-
Governors Island's 14th Annual Jazz Age Lawn Party
Celebrate the zeitgeist of the Roaring Twenties with the 14th annual Jazz Age Lawn Party on Governors Island. This Prohibition-inspired party will feature a 1920s motorcar exhibition, a pie contest, dance lessons, vintage vendors, the live music of a jazz orchestra and more! There will also be carnival games and prizes for the kids. Plenty of food and drinks will be available for sale. Prices vary, 12 – 6 pm, Aug. 24 – Aug. 25. Colonels Row on Governors Island, Hay Road, Brooklyn, NY 11231, jazzagelawnparty.com