Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: August 16-18
Here’s your weekend planner: All the very best events in New York City for families for the weekend of August 16-18, 2019 l New York Family
Honey Weekend at Wave Hill, Children’s Festival at Harlem Week, & the Last Weekend of Summer Streets
Free Fridays at the Intrepid Museum
Visit the Intrepid Museum after-hours for free on select Fridays through October! You can experience exciting performances, peer into the night sky with telescopes and watch movies on the flight deck at sunset. Stop by the pop-up planetarium, where you can travel the galaxy through educator-led shows, and don’t forget to see the “Apollo 11: Media, the Moon and Beyond” installation. Free Fridays are open to all ages and are first-come, first-served. Free, 5 – 9 pm, July 19, Aug. 16, Sept. 27, Oct. 25. Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, West 46th Street & 12th Avenue, New York, NY 10036, intrepidmuseum.org
Shabbat in the Lot
Join JCC Harlem the beautiful outdoor space for an al fresco community gathering. These dinners are welcoming families of all configurations as well as individuals looking for Jewish community. Bring yourselves and they will provide a delicious catered dairy dinner, music, and activities to keep your little ones busy with activities as they welcome in Shabbat and kick off the weekend. $18 for adults, $12 for children, free for children under age 2, 5:45 – 7:30 pm, July 26, Aug. 16, Sept. 13. JCC Harlem, 318 W. 118th St., New York, NY 10026, jccmanhattan.org
Summer Streets 2019
Every year, Summer Streets frees up nearly seven miles of streets for walking, running, biking and playing. By celebrating the city’s most valuable public space, Summer Streets encourages healthy recreation and more sustainable modes of transportation. Summer Streets includes plenty of activities, such as live music, a fitness zone for kids, arts and cultural workshops and more. There are five rest stops along the route, which extends from the Brooklyn Bridge to Central Park, along Park Avenue and connecting streets. Free, 7 am – 1 pm, Saturdays, through Aug. 17. Brooklyn Bridge (Manhattan Side), 1 Centre St., New York, NY 10007, nyc.gov
Farmhouse Family Day: Compost Adventure
Bring the family out to learn how to compost at Wyckoff Farmhouse Museum! Kids and adults alike can learn how to make and sift their own compost, take a tour of the historic Wyckoff home and more. For the kids, there will also be opportunities to make arts and crafts, play outdoor games and participate in a scavenger hunt. Later in the day, kids can take part in a storytime and a dance workshop as well. All ages are welcome; an RSVP is recommended but not required. Free, 11 am – 3 pm, Aug. 17. Wyckoff Farmhouse Museum, 5816 Clarendon Rd., Brooklyn, NY 11203, wyckoffmuseum.org
“Guess What”: Family-Friendly Stand-Up Comedy
Yes, you can bring the kids to this comedy show! Hosted by an 11-year-old and her dad, this family-friendly stand-up show is sure to have kids and adults alike laughing. Kids will even have a chance to tell their jokes on stage. Food is also available, and admission is free! Free, 1 – 3 pm, Aug. 17, Sept. 21, Oct. 19, Nov. 16, Dec. 21, 2020: Jan. 18, Feb. 15, March 21. The Creek and The Cave, 10-93 Jackson Ave., Long Island City, NY 11101, eventbrite.com
Honey Weekend at Wave Hill
Learn about honey and bees with the buzz-worthy line-up of events at Wave Hill’s Honey Weekend. Activities include a candle-making workshop, a honey tasting, a beekeeping educational station, a honey extraction demo and more. $12 for adults, Free for members and children under age 6, 10 am – 3 pm, Aug. 17 – Aug. 18. Wave Hill, 649 W. 249th St., Bronx, NY 10471, wavehill.org
Harlem Week: NYC Children's Festival
Harlem Week celebrates the past, present and future of Harlem with over 100 events throughout the month of August. Jam-packed with live musical performances, sporting events, fashion shows, career fairs and more, Harlem Week also includes a two-day children’s festival! Here, kids will have access to programming such as health testing, a back-to-school fashion show, music and dance. They can listen to storytelling and poetry, watch step and hip hop dance shows, make arts and crafts and more. Free, 11 am – 6 pm, Aug. 17 – Aug. 18. Howard Bennett Playground, West 135th Street to West 136th Street and Lenox Avenue to Fifth Avenue, harlemlocal.com
The Guangzhou Ballet at Lincoln Center
The Guangzhou Ballet will perform two productions, Carmina Burana and Goddess of the Luo River, at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center. The Guangzhou Ballet has won 42 international awards and 159 national awards and toured in over 20 countries and regions. The productions will be performed together at 8 p.m. on Aug. 17 and at 1 p.m. on Aug. 18. $50 and up, 8 pm on Aug. 17, 1 pm on Aug. 18, David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center, 20 Lincoln Center Plaza, New York, NY 10023, davidhkochtheater.com
Faith in Children's 5K Run/Walk
Head outdoors for some exercise and support a great cause with Faith in Children’s 5K run/walk. Faith in Children promotes mindfulness in children, parents and educators, teaching meditation, yoga, relaxation techniques and other mindfulness practices. This run/walk will raise funds for their Mindfulness Education Program. Kids can take part in their own Fun Run, as well as other activities, including arts and crafts. A babysitting area is also available, and strollers are welcome. Free for children under age 3, $10 for children ages 4 to 12, $15 for teenagers, $25 for adults, 9 am – 12 pm, Aug. 18. Randall’s Island Park, New York, NY 10035, eventbrite.com
Domino Kids! Featuring Songs for Seeds
Bring the kids out to Domino Park for an interactive musical experience! The kids are invited to sing, dance and play along with a live band. Children’s instruments and additional drums, guitars and keyboards will be available for the kids to use to rock out. This event is intended for newborns through age 6 and is hosted in partnership with Songs for Seeds, which teaches kids’ music classes. Free, 10 – 11 am, Aug. 18. Tacocina Lawn at Domino Park, River Street, Brooklyn, NY, 11249, events.dominopark.com