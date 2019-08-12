Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: August 16-18

Farmhouse Family Day: Compost Adventure

Bring the family out to learn how to compost at Wyckoff Farmhouse Museum! Kids and adults alike can learn how to make and sift their own compost, take a tour of the historic Wyckoff home and more. For the kids, there will also be opportunities to make arts and crafts, play outdoor games and participate in a scavenger hunt. Later in the day, kids can take part in a storytime and a dance workshop as well. All ages are welcome; an RSVP is recommended but not required. Free, 11 am – 3 pm, Aug. 17. Wyckoff Farmhouse Museum, 5816 Clarendon Rd., Brooklyn, NY 11203, wyckoffmuseum.org