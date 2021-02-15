Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: February 19-21

Are you ready for an awesome weekend? Look no further because we have you covered with exciting things to do with the family, from things to do at home while the kids are off from school to fun activities around the city when they need some time outside the house! There is no doubt that you and the family will have a blast this weekend.

Intrepid Museum’s Virtual Kids Week

Virtual | February 15-19 | Details

Every year, the Intrepid Museum hosts its annual Kids Week in February. Due to Covid-19, this event has moved online for a fantastic, virtual event. Be sure to check them during February 15-19 for fun, family-friendly activities.

Celestial at Artechouse

439 W 15th St. | Entire Weekend | Prices Vary | Details

Submerge by Artechouse presents “Celestial,” a transformation of three locations into unique expressions of Pantone’s Color of the Year. This technology-powered, multi-sensory installation pushes the limits of everyone’s imagination. Tickets are available for purchase online.

Indoor Rock Climbing

Citywide | Entire Weekend | Prices Vary

If your kiddo seems to be always jumping off the walls, have them try out rock climbing! Rock climbing is a great sport that helps increase strength, flexibility, and coordination. There are many indoor rock climbing gyms in New York City and we have curated a list of the best gyms with programs for children. Each gym is different in their own way, but each focus on helping your child reach new heights. Whether you are looking for bouldering or top-roping, you will find a fit for your future climber. See our roundup of the best indoor rock climbing gyms around NYC.

Indoor Waterparks Near NYC

Near NYC

Indoor waterparks can be enjoyed all year long and provide the perfect escape for winter weather. If you and your family are looking for a little bit of an adventure or want to take a break from the cold, check out these nine, indoor waterparks near New York City.

Lunar New Year at the Queens Botanical Garden

43-50 Main St., Flushing, NY | Entire Weekend | Free | Details

At the Queens Botanical Garden, you can celebrate the Lunar New Year for the whole month of February! There will be festive decor, a seasonal take-home craft kit, and a plant sale with lucky plants for the Year of the Ox. Remember to bring your mask and keep socially distanced while in the garden.

Watch These Movies for Black History Month

As we celebrate Black History this month, one way to honor and learn is through a family movie night. Movies can serve as lessons of past and present struggles, while others add diversity into our children’s lives. While some of these movies are clearly for older kids — meaning you’re showing your children the difficult parts of life. All these films lead to conversations that can help educate our kids. So whether it is a film on the civil rights movement or one about an inventor who brings kids joy, all these movies are worth celebrating.