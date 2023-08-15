Where to Watch the US Open

As summer comes to a close, the anticipation for one of the most prestigious events in the tennis world reaches its peak: the US Open Tennis Championships. Held annually in Queens, this tournament is a must-see for sports fans and pop culture enthusiasts alike.

With its electrifying atmosphere, top-tier players, and world-class facilities, the US Open offers an unforgettable experience. This guide will walk you through the best places to catch the action and soak up the excitement.

Psst… Here are the best farmer’s markets in and near NYC!

The U.S. Open takes place at the end of the summer from Aug. 28 to Sept. 10. It is held at the iconic USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, located within Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in Queens.

The massive complex boasts state-of-the-art courts and facilities, including the famous Arthur Ashe Stadium, the largest tennis stadium in the world.

Attending matches here is an unparalleled experience, as you’ll witness the athleticism and intensity of tennis stars up close. Be sure to secure your tickets well in advance, as the demand for seats is high to say the least.

Live Coverage

If you’re not one of the lucky fans to make it in-person, don’t worry, there are other ways to catch these iconic games. ESPN will be covering the tournament. They have been covering the event since 2015, replacing CBS as the official broadcaster.

Not only will ESPN provide coverage of the U.S. Open on its main channel, but additional matches will also be available on ESPN2. If you’re a cable or satellite TV subscriber, tune in to ESPN and ESPN2 to catch all the live action.

Streaming

If you can’t catch the games via cable, streaming services are always an option. In the United States, ESPN offers its own streaming service called ESPN+ that will stream matches not shown on cable or satellite. This means that you can watch the tournament on your preferred device.

If you prefer a more public event, there are many places that are offering fan gatherings and watch parties. The U.S. Open will be broadcasted on the big screen at the Public Square & Gardens in Hudson Yards, overlooking the Hudson River. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The aptly named Twist & Smash’d bar in Astoria, Queens will be a popular place to catch the games. The bar offers your standard sports-themed cuisine, with eleven different flavors and spiciness levels of chicken wings!

Clinton Hall

Located in the financial district, Clinton Hall offers a fun viewing experience outside of Queens in the tip of Manhattan. This Battery Park bar is known for its unique selection of beer, including hard to find authentic German brews.

BK Backyard Bar

BK Backyard Bar opened in Brooklyn during the peak of the pandemic, allowing patrons the full bar experience in a more COVID-safe setting.

The friendly atmosphere has made it into a popular sports bar even with all the indoor options reopening. If you’re a backyard barbeque type of person, you can’t go wrong with this one.

Additionally BK Backyard Bar has been named the official US Open watch party bar. Drop in for specialty drinks, merch giveaways, games, live DJs and more. You’ll have a great view of the action with the bar’s 25 TVs and various seating sections.

Tavern29

If you’re looking for a bit more of an upscale viewing experience, perhaps even a date night, then Tavern29 is a favorable pick. Located in the heart of Manhattan near Madison Square Park, this tennis-enthusiast owned pub offers a gourmet menu of elevated classics.