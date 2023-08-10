Best Farmers’ Markets in NYC and Beyond

Now more than ever, grocery shopping al fresco is the ideal, peaceful shopping experience. Not to mention, the kids can learn about what types of produce are in season and see get a sense of where their food is actually sourced.

These farmers’ markets in NYC and the surrounding counties have everything you’ll want to buy local from fruits and vegetables to locally raised meat and dairy, handmade soaps, candles, and jewelry.

Check out our list of farmers’ markets in NYC and beyond!

Click on the links above to view the farmers’ markets in your preferred area:

Farmers’ Markets in Westchester County

Commuter parking lot across from the Hastings-on-Hudson Metro-North station

Hours: June through November, 8:30 am to 1 pm

Enjoy a beautiful view of the Hudson River while listening to live music as you stroll through vendors and booths full of local fare such as meats, coffee, cheese, produce, and European-style goods.

Main Street School Parking Lot, 101 Main St., Irvington

Hours: Every other Sunday, 9 am to 1:30pm, year-round

All items sold at this farmer’s market come from vendors located within 200 miles of the area, selling produce, baked goods, cheeses, pickles, plants, and more.

Farmers’ Markets in Manhattan

E 94th Street and 1st Avenue

Hours: June 18 to November 19, Sundays, 9 am to 4 pm

Stop by this seasonal Sunday market on the Upper East Side for a selection of vegetables, fruits, baked goods, eggs and locally caught seafood. Check out their website for family-friendly events and who’s expected at the market each week.

Hudson Street and West 12th Street

Hours: Saturdays, 8 am to 2 pm, year-round

Since 1994, the Abingdon Square Greenmarket has brought local farms and farmers to Greenwich Village. Find fresh vegetables and fruits, fresh-caught fish, goat and cows milk cheeses, organic baked goods, flowers and more every week.

Broadway between 114th and 116th streets

Hours: Thursdays and Sundays, 8am-4pm, year round

You have two chances every week to visit the Columbia Greenmarket. Shoppers can find milk and yogurt, fruit, cider, baked goods, preserved fruits and vegetables, eggs, cheese, maple syrup, honey, and smoked meats.

47th Street at Second Avenue, Manhattan

Hours: Wednesdays, 8am-3pm, year-round

This greenmarket brings fresh-grown food from farms in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania to the Turtle Bay community. Find farmers’ market classics like corn and squash as well as rarer finds like microgreens and Padron peppers.

82nd Street between First and York avenues

Hours: Saturdays, 9am to 2:30pm, year-round

Join the group of shoppers that flock to the 82nd Street Greenmarket in the Upper East Side every Saturday. Find a full range of products, including fruits, vegetables, baked goods, cheese, locally caught fish, chicken and grass fed beef.

Fort Washington Avenue and West 168th Street, Manhattan

Hours: June 6 to November 21, Tuesdays, 8am to 4pm

Shop fresh, locally grown offerings, like Mexican herbs, peppers, greens, honey, cheese, fresh-pressed juice, pastries, bread and more. Be sure to stop by the information tent each week for cooking demonstrations, nutritional information, kids’ games and other events throughout the season.

Isham Street between Seaman Avenue and Cooper Street

Hours: Saturdays, 8am to 3pm, year-round

Manhattan’s northernmost point is home to one of the city’s biggest parks and a neighborhood-favorite farmers’ market. Shop for unique products all year long.

Madison Avenue and 99th Street, Manhattan

Hours: June 14 to November 22, Wednesdays, 8am to 3pm

Located near Mount Sinai Hospital, this farmers’ market is popular for it’s variety of locally grown produce, pasta, eggs, orchard fruit, cider, homemade breads, pies and pastries. Plus, shoppers at the Mount Sinai Greenmarket receive a free $2 coupon when they spend $5 or more at the market!

Madison Street between Clinton Street and Jefferson Street

Hours: July 6 to November 16, Thursdays, 9am-1pm

Through Farmstands, GrowNYC sells fresh, affordable food in underserved and under resourced neighborhoods across NYC.

This vital food access program also offers important job opportunities for New Yorkers, ensures healthy, fresh food access across the city, and provides vital revenue for family farms in the Northeast.

PS 57 Farmstand East 115 Street and 3 Ave Hours: Opens August 3, will continue year-round: Wednesdays, 12pm to 5:30pm Through Farmstands, GrowNYC sells fresh, affordable food in underserved and under resourced neighborhoods across NYC. This vital food access program also offers important job opportunities for New Yorkers, ensures healthy, fresh food access across the city, and provides vital revenue for family farms in the Northeast. Stuyvesant Town Greenmarket South end of Stuyvesant Town Oval, near 14th Street Loop between First Avenue and Avenue A, Manhattan Hours: May 14 to December 17, Sundays, 9:30am to 4pm The Stuyvesant Town Greenmarket brings fresh food from local farms straight to the doorsteps of Stuyvesant Town and Peter Cooper Village. Choose from certified Organic and specialty vegetables, orchard fruit and berries, farmstead European-style sheep and cows milk cheeses and yogurt, fresh caught fish, pickles, preserves, chutneys, and organic artisanal baked goods. Tompkins Square Greenmarket Avenue A and East 7th Street, Manhattan Hours: Sundays, 9 am to 4 pm, year-round Specialty produce, orchard fruit and berries, flowers, eggs, milk, farmstead cheese, meat, baked goods, and honey are all offered at this East Village market. Tribeca Greenmarket Greenwich Street between Chambers and Duane streets, Manhattan Hours: Wednesdays and Saturdays, 8am to 2pm, year-round Stop by this market Wednesday and Saturday year round for locally grown produce, sustainably raised meat, seafood, sheep’s milk cheese, orchard fruit and berries, herbs, live plants and cut flowers. Tucker Square 66th Street and Broadway, Manhattan Hours: Thursdays and Saturdays, 8 am to 3 pm, year-round Find locally grown produce right across the street from Lincoln Center. Shop for seasonal offerings, ask knowledgeable growers about caring for plants and flowers, find new favorites for all your charcuterie board needs and more. Union Square Greenmarket North and West sides of Union Square Park Hours: Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 8 am to 6 pm, year-round More than 140 vendors are in attendance during peak season, complete with chef and cooking demonstrations, school and adult tours, and a constantly packed schedule filled with events and activities. In peak season 140 regional farmers, fishers, and bakers sell their products to a dedicated legion of city dwellers. As Greenmarket’s flagship market, the seasonal bounty is unparalleled, with hundreds of varieties to choose from during any given season. From just-picked fresh fruits and vegetables, to heritage meats and award-winning farmstead cheeses, artisan breads, jams, pickles, a profusion of cut flowers and plants, wine, ciders, maple syrup and much more. Located in one of New York City’s great public spaces, the atmosphere at Union Square on a market day is electric: 60,000 market shoppers shop and chat with farmers; students of all ages tour the market and learn about seasonality; visitors watch and taste cooking demonstrations by some of New York’s hottest local chefs. West 79th Street Columbus Avenue & 77th Street (NE corner) Hours: Sundays, 9am to 4pm, year-round Vendors line up every Sunday behind the Museum of Natural History with meats, poultry, vegetables, grains, fruits, preserves and baked goods. West 97th Street 97th Street between Columbus and Amsterdam Avenues Hours: Fridays, 8am to 2pm, year-round The 97th Street market is one of the longest running year-round markets in the Greenmarket program and has been serving the Upper West Side for over 25 years. Shop produce from southern New Jersey, Orange County and the Hudson Valley region. West 175th Street 175th Street between Wadsworth and Broadway Hours: June 29 to November 16, Thursdays, 8am to 4pm Neighbors show up in droves to mix and mingle with one another while purchasing produce, Mexican specialty products and bread, pies and scones made with local flour; school groups and other community organizations frequently visit the market which doubles as classroom and social center.

Farmers’ Markets in Brooklyn

4th Avenue between 59th & 60th Streets

Hours: July 1 to November 18, Saturdays, 8am to 3pm

Open since 2001 and set on a hill a stone’s throw from the upper New York Bay, this bustling market serves a diverse population with a bountiful variety of fresh local products, including vegetables from two specialty Latino growers, and orchard fruit that is harvested at its absolute peak of ripeness.

7th Avenue and 44th Street, Brooklyn

Hours: Saturdays, 8am to 3pm, year-round

Shop locally grown produce from vendors located in Orange and Seneca counties in New York, Cumberland County in Pennsylvania and more!

Prospect Park West at 15th Street, Brooklyn

Hours: May 7 to Dec. 12, Sundays and Wednesdays, 9am to 2pm

Tucked in the middle of a quiet neighborhood, the Windsor Terrace Greenmarket is a Sunday morning destination for neighborhood families, along with their dogs and children, to socialize and catch up with one another while browsing the selection of fruits, veggies, eggs, seafood, and baked goods.

14th Avenue between 49th Street and 50th Street

Hours: July 6 to November 16, Thursdays, 8am to 2pm

Opened in 2002, this market serves the Hasidic, Russian, Eastern European, Latino, and Asian communities of Borough Park, bringing fresh, locally grown fruit and vegetables to this dynamic neighborhood.

3rd Avenue & 95th Street (Walgreens parking lot)

Hours: May 6 to Nov. 18, Saturdays, 8am to 3pm

Dubbed “Bay Ridge’s Town Hall,” long-time residents and families who are new to the neighborhood meet to shop, share recipes and catch up with their neighbors at this Greenmarket that provides a gathering space for the tight-knit Bay Ridge community.

A great selection of producers providing everything from fresh caught fish, baked goods, and a bounty of seasonal fruit, vegetables and flowers draw shoppers week after week, all season long.

18th Avenue between 81st and 82nd Streets

Hours: May 28 to November 19, Sundays, 9am to 3pm

Located inside Milestone Park, this Sunday market brings the Chinese, Italian, Russian, and Latinx population from the multiethnic neighborhood of Bensonhurst together to enjoy a relaxing Sunday in the park.

Play dominoes, catch up with friends, and shop for fresh fruits and vegetables, honey and specialty Mexican herbs.

On plaza at Court Street and Montague Street

Hours: Saturdays and Tuesdays, 8am to 3pm, year-round

The Brooklyn Borough Hall Greenmarket has brought fresh, local produce to this thriving downtown location for over 25 years.

Three days a week the market serves the diverse communities of Brooklyn Heights, Clinton Hill, and Downtown Brooklyn by providing a bounty of fresh-picked fruits and vegetables, beautiful plants and flowers, grass-fed meat, just-caught Long Island fish, free-range eggs, and grass-fed dairy products.

Carroll Street between Smith and Court Streets

Hours: Sundays, 8 am to 2 pm, year-round

Stock up from an incredible array of regionally grown produce, award-winning goat cheese, and grass fed beef that are on offer each week.

Cortelyou Road between Argyle & Rugby

Hours: Sundays, 8am-2pm, year-round

In the heart of a thriving strip of restaurants and local establishments on lively Cortelyou Road, this south Brooklyn Greenmarket has been a Sunday morning community destination since 2003.

Shoppers routinely fill their market bags and baskets with specialty Mexican produce and herbs, eggs, chicken, fresh pasta, orchard fruit and juice, seafood, mushrooms, grass-fed beef, goat cheese, and vegetables.

Fulton Street and Richmond Street

Hours: July 7 to November 17, Fridays, 10am to 3pm

The food sold at Farmstands is grown by farmers in the Northeast and transparently sourced through GrowNYC Wholesale.

This vital food access program also offers important job opportunities for New Yorkers, ensures healthy, fresh food access across the city, and provides vital revenue for family farms in the Northeast.

Washington Park between Dekalb & Myrtle

Hours: Saturdays, 8am to 3pm, year-round

Located outside the entrance of historic Fort Greene Park and surrounded by chestnut trees and centuries-old brownstones, the bustling Fort Greene market serves a diverse community of young, urban professionals and multi-generational Fort Greene families.

Fresh seafood, cheese, orchard fruit, baked goods, a variety of sustainably raised meat, and dairy products are available as well as wine pressed from Long Island grapes.

Prospect Park West & Flatbush Avenue

Hours: Saturdays, 8am to 3pm, year-round

Founded in 1989, Grand Army Plaza is Greenmarket’s flagship Brooklyn market, and the second largest market in the program, behind Union Square.

Located at the northwest entrance to beautiful Prospect Park, and just steps from the Brooklyn Public Library, the Brooklyn Museum, and the Brooklyn Botanic Garden.

Runners, dog-walkers, families, and food lovers all converge to buy from the huge array of farm fresh products, and to participate in the programming and cooking demonstrations that take place every Saturday all year long.

Pitkin Avenue between Thomas Boyland Street and Amboy Street

Hours: Saturdays, July 15 to November 18, 9 am to 2 pm

The Brownsville Pitkin Farmstand offers fresh, locally grown produce to Brownsville residents. Located on the busy shopping area of Pitkin Avenue, the Brownsville Pitkin Farmstand is a convenient place for residents and visitors to purchase fresh produce.

North 12th Street and Union Avenue, Greenpoint

Hours: June to December: 8am-3pm; January to June: 8am-2pm

Nestled between Greenpoint and Williamsburg, this market offers an assortment of meat, fresh milk and yogurt, honey, preserves, seasonal produce, eggs, and more. Also hear music from local artists, take home market recipes, and more.

Farmers’ Markets in Queens

Queens Boulevard and 70th Avenue, Queens

Hours: Sundays, 8 am to 2 pm, year-round

Free cooking demonstrations, kids’ activities, and the opportunity to get to know the farmers that produce the fresh and locally-grown foods and goods, Forest Hills Greenmarket is a great place to learn about the health and environmental benefits of eating locally.

34th Avenue between 79th and 80th streets, Jackson Heights

Hours: June to December.: Sundays, 8am to 3pm; January to May: Sundays, 8am-2pm

The Jackson Heights Greenmarket celebrates one of the most diverse areas of the city with a wide selection of vegetables, fruit, eggs, fish, honey, chicken, and specialty Mexican produce.

Enjoy community activities, cooking demonstrations, live music, and recipe exchanges at this market.

Skillman Ave (Between 42nd & 43rd Streets), Queens

Hours: June-Dec.: Saturdays, 8am-3pm; Jan.-May: Saturdays, 8am-2pm

Sunnyside Greenmarket is a thriving marketplace attracting a diverse range of shoppers of all ages. Featuring a wide selection of specialty Mexican herbs and produce, ethnic artisan breads, and wine pressed from locally grown grapes, Sunnyside also has plenty of activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Farmers’ Markets in Nassau County

Port Washington Town Dock, Main Street, Port Washington

Hours: June 5 to November 20: Saturdays, 8am to 12pm

The Port Washington Farmers’ Market is a project of the nonprofit organization Grassroots Environmental Education, based in Port Washington. Shop for organic vegetables and fruits, fish, breads, baked goods, pasta, cheeses, pickles, flowers, organic coffee, teas, and honey.

Farmers’ Markets in Suffolk County

Municipal Lot 25A and Main Street, Kings Park

Hours: June to November, Sundays, 9am to 2pm

Offering certified organic vegetables and greens, Long Island corn, heirloom tomatoes, milk, cheese, pasta, and baked goods, this market serves members of the Smithtown community and features cooking demonstrations and local events.

Main Street by the harbor, Northport Village

Hours: June-November, Saturdays, 8am-12:30pm

Shop a wide selection of produce, cheeses, coffees, breads, farmers’ market specialties, plants, and more by the harbor.

Psst… Here’s what mothers need to know about the new postpartum depression drug, Zurzuvae.