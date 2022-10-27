10 Best Fall Hikes In and Around New York

Calling all fall lovers! Are you looking for the best places to view the changing colors of the season? We have rounded up the best sites for hiking and viewing the foliage this fall before we move into winter. Whether you are looking for a hike for your kids on the South Mountain Fairy Trail or a morning trip away from the city at Bear Mountain, we have you covered!

Psst… Need inspiration for more family fun this fall? Check out our 2022 Digital Fall Guide for New York Families!

Millburn, NJ

45 minutes from Midtown

Level: Easy*

This hike is ideal for kids, and it is a great way to ease them into hiking! For the past decade, a local artist has been building fairy houses along the trail from natural materials in the woods. Enjoy this whimsical escape with the whole family, and be sure to follow the “leave no trace” policy of the park.

Bear Mountain, NY

1 hr from Midtown

Level: Hard*

Located in the Catskills, this nearby trail is a great option for a quick day hike! Enjoy the dense forest and the breathtaking views from the top of the mountain.

Storm King Mountain

Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY

1 hr 15 min from Midtown

Level: Moderate*

With views of the Catskills and Hudson Valley, Storm King offers easier hikes in the area with views of fall foliage to rival any other trail.

Vernon township, New Jersey

1 hr 30 min from Midtown

Level: Moderate*

This 7.3-mile hike is one of the most famous and exciting hikes you could take this fall! You will go over a suspension bridge, pass cow pastures and take in stunning views on this trail.

High Falls, NY

1 hr 45 min from Midtown

Level: Moderate*

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohonk Preserve (@mohonkpreserve)

The Mohonk Preserve is one of the best weekend escapes for New Yorkers! You can hike, climb, bike, horseback ride, hunt, camp and more while staying at the resorts around Preserve. Start with this trail, and be sure to explore the rest of the area.

Dayville, CT

3 hr from Midtown

Level: Moderate*

While this is a short hike, it is steep – in a half-mile, you will climb 540 feet! Savor the experience by taking in the views of Old Furnace State Park at the many overlooks on the way up the trail.

Stamford, NY

3 hr from Midtown

Level: Easy*

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Great Northern Catskills (@catskilltourism)

This historic trail once was filled with rail lines which transported timber to NYC. Hikers with every level of experience, from beginners to experts, will enjoy this scenic hike!

Lake Placid, NY

4 hr 30 min from Midtown

Level: Hard*

Looking for something harder? Check out the Cascade Mountain Trail for a stunning 360-degree view of the Adirondack High Peaks. If you’re up for the challenge, Porter Mountain is nearby and will round out your trip nicely!

Watkins Glen, NY

4 hr 30 min from Midtown

Level: Moderate*

Located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York, the Watkins Glen State Park has no less than 19 gorgeous waterfalls located within it! This trail is very popular and often crowded. But be sure to leave the dogs at home for this one – no pets allowed!

Portageville, NY

5 hours 15 min from Midtown

Level: Moderate*

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Letchworth State Park (@letchworthstatepark)

Explore the “Grand Canyon of the East” and see stunning waterfalls on this hike! Surrounded by autumnal colors, this trail is a must for fall lovers.

*Difficulty levels taken from alltrails.com