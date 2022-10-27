10 Best Fall Hikes In and Around New York
Calling all fall lovers! Are you looking for the best places to view the changing colors of the season? We have rounded up the best sites for hiking and viewing the foliage this fall before we move into winter. Whether you are looking for a hike for your kids on the South Mountain Fairy Trail or a morning trip away from the city at Bear Mountain, we have you covered!
South Mountain Fairy Trail
Millburn, NJ
45 minutes from Midtown
Level: Easy*
This hike is ideal for kids, and it is a great way to ease them into hiking! For the past decade, a local artist has been building fairy houses along the trail from natural materials in the woods. Enjoy this whimsical escape with the whole family, and be sure to follow the “leave no trace” policy of the park.
Bear Mountain
Bear Mountain, NY
1 hr from Midtown
Level: Hard*
Located in the Catskills, this nearby trail is a great option for a quick day hike! Enjoy the dense forest and the breathtaking views from the top of the mountain.
Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY
1 hr 15 min from Midtown
Level: Moderate*
With views of the Catskills and Hudson Valley, Storm King offers easier hikes in the area with views of fall foliage to rival any other trail.
Stairway to Heaven
Vernon township, New Jersey
1 hr 30 min from Midtown
Level: Moderate*
This 7.3-mile hike is one of the most famous and exciting hikes you could take this fall! You will go over a suspension bridge, pass cow pastures and take in stunning views on this trail.
Bonticou Crag Trail
High Falls, NY
1 hr 45 min from Midtown
Level: Moderate*
The Mohonk Preserve is one of the best weekend escapes for New Yorkers! You can hike, climb, bike, horseback ride, hunt, camp and more while staying at the resorts around Preserve. Start with this trail, and be sure to explore the rest of the area.
Ross’s Cliff Trail Loop
Dayville, CT
3 hr from Midtown
Level: Moderate*
While this is a short hike, it is steep – in a half-mile, you will climb 540 feet! Savor the experience by taking in the views of Old Furnace State Park at the many overlooks on the way up the trail.
Catskill Scenic Trail
Stamford, NY
3 hr from Midtown
Level: Easy*
This historic trail once was filled with rail lines which transported timber to NYC. Hikers with every level of experience, from beginners to experts, will enjoy this scenic hike!
Cascade Mountain and Porter Mountain
Lake Placid, NY
4 hr 30 min from Midtown
Level: Hard*
Looking for something harder? Check out the Cascade Mountain Trail for a stunning 360-degree view of the Adirondack High Peaks. If you’re up for the challenge, Porter Mountain is nearby and will round out your trip nicely!
Glen Creek Gorge Trail
Watkins Glen, NY
4 hr 30 min from Midtown
Level: Moderate*
Located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York, the Watkins Glen State Park has no less than 19 gorgeous waterfalls located within it! This trail is very popular and often crowded. But be sure to leave the dogs at home for this one – no pets allowed!
Letchworth State Park Gorge Trail
Portageville, NY
5 hours 15 min from Midtown
Level: Moderate*
Explore the “Grand Canyon of the East” and see stunning waterfalls on this hike! Surrounded by autumnal colors, this trail is a must for fall lovers.
