Brooklyn United Academy Celebrates National Women and Girls in Sports Day at the New York Stock Exchange

There was a time when women had to fight for their right to participate in sports. Thanks to past and present sports advocates, young girls have more opportunities. As NYC parents, we know how important it is to get our daughters involved in activities like sports. They learn how to work as a team, make new friends, and build confidence. To celebrate National Women and Girls in Sports Day the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) invited Deep Blue, a new company that aims to build and promote women’s sports, to ring the closing bell.

The best part? Brooklyn United Academy, the prominent girls’ soccer program in NYC, was invited to participate in ringing the bell. The girls listened with a front-row seat on stage during Laura Correnti’s speech, the CEO of Deep Blue. As aspiring female athletes, this was a unique opportunity for them to hear from a successful founder who’s changing the game for women in sports. NYSE even interviewed the girls, where they got to share their experiences for NYSE’s social media channels.

It’s always incredible to see our daughters score at soccer practice or dribble down the court in basketball games, but it’s also inspiring knowing that there are companies, schools and people who are working hard to ensure they get the recognition and opportunities they deserve.

For example, unlike throughout the country, in NYC fewer girls play soccer than boys. Brooklyn United Academy aims to close that gap by offering experiences to girls in their program. They got to play against FC Barcelona in Barcelona’s famous La Masia academy. The girls also participated in an exchange program with DUX Logroño, a professional academy in Spain. And, last but not last, they were a huge part of this special day at the NYSE!

The impact of these opportunities shows– while 40% of girls drop out of sports by the time they’re 14, Brooklyn United Academy has a high retention rate of nearly every girl on a competitive team, with girls traveling from all across the city to play in their teams.

Equality for women and girls in sports continues to be a fight, but celebrations like the closing of the bell at NYSE inspire us all to speak up for what’s right.

