Festivals & Holidays

Where to Watch the Super Bowl 2025 in New York City with Kids

super bowl
One of the biggest weekends in sports is here! If you weren’t able to make it down to the Big Easy to watch the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs go head-to-head, you’re not out of luck! The Superbowl kicks off this Sunday and there are several kid-friendly restaurants and spaces where you can bring the whole family to eat and enjoy the game. 

The Superbowl is an American tradition and whether you regularly tune into football or not, watching it is an experience that can be shared with the whole family. 

If you’re looking to get out of the house to watch the Super Bowl this year, consider stopping by one of these restaurants or watch parties located throughout New York. Get ready for a day of good food, hilarious commercials and, of course, football. 

SPIN New York

If you love ping pong and football, this lounge is for you. SPIN offers the ultimate sporting experience — play a few games of ping-pong while you prepare for the game on their large flat-screen televisions, or snuggle up on one of their cozy leather couches as you root for their favorite team. With its super menu featuring tailgate favorites including chicken wings, fries, and more snackable delights, this lounge is perfect for kids and families alike.

VERSA

If you love football but also want the environment of a relaxing and quaint dinner, VERSA is the spot for you. The rooftop restaurant offers refreshing outdoor views, or if it’s chilly, enjoy cozy tables and televisions spread across the bar for the ultimate football view. Families can also enjoy the bright blue mural of sports stars including members from the New York Knicks and the New York Yankees.

Playwright Irish Pub

Enjoy sports while dining in the luxury of traditional Ireland. Families can enjoy traditional Irish wings, sandwiches, burgers and sample platters as they root for their favorite team. May the luck or the Irish be with you!

Bowlero Chelsea Piers

For the ultimate eat, drink and play destination, head to Bowlero at Chelsea Piers! The cooler-than-life atmosphere offers arcades, laser tag and of course bowling. Large flat-screen televisions are spread throughout so you can watch those amazing touchdowns and scores as you enjoy time with the family.

Five Iron Golf 

Take a swing or two while you wait for the game to begin or prop yourself at a high table surrounded by tons of flat-screen televisions. Indulge in game-day favorites such as custom burgers, wings and enjoy the ambiance of the space.

Pig Beach BBQ

This Queens barbecue restaurant has over 50 TV screens and a 28-foot Jumbotron with surround sound. In addition to their stacked menu of barbecue staples, expect Super Bowl Sunday specials like specials like $1 wings and $5 beers and drink specials. Watch the big game in style with the whole family.

Brooklyn Bowl

Have a whole night of fun at Brooklyn Bowl’s Big Game 2025 Viewing Party! Watch the game in full concert sound across 14 HD screens while enjoying mouthwatering food from Blue Ribbon for the whole family.

Time Out Market

Time Out Market’s Big Bowl LVIII Watch Party has festivities before kick-off and all game long. The pre-game party starts at 3 pm with music from DJ Mike Nasty and prize giveaways. Drop in for prize giveaways, music and more. Plus, you’ll have access to Time Out’s unbeatable restaurants and drinks.

Náosha Gregg

Náosha Gregg is a Digital Editor for New York Family and Brooklyn native. She has written for BYRDIE, Glamour, The Zoe Report, Ebony and produced for CBS Mornings and most recently, NY1. When she’s not testing the newest eyeshadow palette or lip liner, you can find her watching anime. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter at @knowingnaosha or drop her a line at knowingnaosha@gmail.com!

Kaitlyn Riggio

Kaitlyn Riggio is the Digital Editor for New York Family. She is a central New Jersey native and resident and holds bachelor’s degrees in journalism and cinema and media studies from Boston University. In her free time, Kaitlyn enjoys reading, catching the latest show on Broadway, binging Survivor, and watching hockey.

