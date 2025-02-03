Black History Month 2025: Great Events in NYC and the Tri-State Area

February is Black History Month, a great time to celebrate the amazing contributions of Black Americans who’ve shaped our world. We’ve put together a list of family-friendly events happening around New York all month long!

Just click on your region below to see what’s going on near you:

Manhattan

6 River Terrace, 6 River Terrace, Battery Park City

Saturday, Feb. 1, 10:30 am – 12 pm

Ages 4 and older

Free

RSVP online

Join STEM Queen Jacqueline Means for exciting experiments conducted right before your eyes. Learn a ton about how science, technology, engineering and mathematics come together to make things work.

Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 West 83rd St., Upper West Side

Feb. 4-28, Tuesdays – Sundays, 10 am – 5 pm

All ages

Included with admission: $14-$17

Explore a new aspect of art and innovation each week with Black pioneering women who transformed their fields. Create art, make music, write poetry, and design, while learning about inspiring women who made waves in the world!

Abrons Arts Center, 466 Grand St., Lower East Side

Feb. 12-16, see website for complete schedule

All ages

$21-$36

The 2nd Annual Rhythms & Movements of African American Culture Festival is a five-day entertainment extravaganza with the theme, Revolution Requires Resistance, and commemorates the 55th Anniversary of Black History Month. Audiences will experience an immersive exploration of African American identity and activism through theater, dance, music, spoken word, and visual arts. This inclusive platform honors the past, reimagines the future, and hopes to ignite change and activism through the transformative power of art.

Webster Library, 1465 York Ave., Upper East Side

Thursday, Feb. 13, 4 – 5 pm

Ages 3-12

Free

Advanced registration required

Enjoy an afternoon craft activity in honor of Black History Month.

Dance Project of Washington Heights, 350 Fort Washington Ave., Washington Heights

Saturday, Feb. 15, 2:30 – 3:30 pm

All ages

$35- $20 (pay what you can)

Dance Project of Washington Heights is celebrating Black History Month with a series of Family and Community Classes. Join instructor and professional dancer Amina Lydia Vargas for a special one-time West African Dance class that the whole family can participate in. Accompanied by a live drummer from the Kankouran West African Dance Company, Amina will lead a high-energy and fun class where students will learn traditional Senegalese and Liberian dance!

New-York Historical Society, 170 Central Park W., Upper West Side

Sunday, Feb. 16, 12 – 2 pm

All ages

Included with admission: $6-$24

Dig into the life of Hercules Posey, an acclaimed 18th-century chef with a renowned palate. He was enslaved by President George Washington and served as his chef including during the time he was in office. The historical interpreters will explore Posey’s famous recipes and ingredients, as well as his remarkable life.

Thomas Jefferson Recreation Center, 2180 First Ave., East Harlem

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 5 – 7 pm

All ages

Free

Join the Thomas Jefferson Recreation Center for a paint night celebrating Black History Month. Participants will have an option to paint a famous black artist or a famous black inventor. Tracing paper is provided along with all other materials for your masterpiece.

The Skyscraper Museum, 39 Battery Place, Battery Park City

Saturday, Feb. 22, 10:30 am

All ages

Free

Advanced registration required

The Harlem Renaissance was a period of cultural rejuvenation for Black communities in New York, giving rise to literary, artistic, and social movements that advocated for challenging segregation and for the adoption of civil rights. Learn how these developments, including jazz poetry and musical theater, were reflected by Harlem’s architecture then and now. The group will also create collages using cutouts of New York buildings, art pieces and literature from the Renaissance.

Bronx

Wave Hill, 675 W 252nd St., Riverdale

Feb. 1-2, Saturday and Sunday, 10 am – 1 pm

All ages

Included with admission: $4-$10

In honor of Black History Month, learn about George Washington Carver, a black scientist who faced many challenges. Find out how soil affects the food we eat by making colorful still-life creations using some of the things Carver studied, like dirt and dried beans. At 11:30 am families can enjoy a themed storytime with a reading of the book Black is A Rainbow Color by Angela Joy.

Mott Haven Library, 321 East 140th St., Mott Haven

Feb. 1-22, Saturdays, 11 am – 12:30 pm; except Feb. 15.

All ages

Free

Enjoy a family-friendly movie that highlights Black culture, some history, and achievements. Light refreshments will be provided.

Parkchester Library, 1985 Westchester Ave., Parkchester

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2 – 3 pm

All ages

Free

Join the library for stories from some of your favorite Black American authors.

Bronx Library Center, 310 E Kingsbridge Road, Fordham

Monday, Feb. 24, 4 – 4:30 pm

All ages

Free

Join the Library for a special edition storytime in honor of Black History Month by celebrating the famous Louis Armstrong! In this storytime, enjoy book readings about Louis Armstrong, listen to music and dance a little! The storytime will be followed by some arts and crafts.

Brooklyn

Carmine Carro Community Center in Marine Park, 3000 Fillmore Ave., Marine Park

Saturday, Feb. 1, 11 am – 12 pm

All ages

Free

Register in advance

Join Dr. Myrah Brown Green for a workshop focused on Adinkra – African symbols that represent concepts, proverbs, and aphorisms. Choose a symbol that is meaningful to you and create a hand-stitched symbol to take home.

Paerdegat Library, 850 E. 59th St., Bergen Beach

Saturday, Feb. 1, 12 – 1 pm

All ages

Free

Join the library for a special storytime event with the East Kings County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, Inc. to celebrate Black History. This event is designed to foster knowledge and appreciation of African American history and culture through picture books, crafts, and games.

Wyckoff Farmhouse Museum, 5816 Clarendon Road, East Flatbush

Saturday, Feb. 15, 11 am – 3 pm

Ages 4-12

Free

Learn about the history of Western Africa and the Diaspora through the story woven intricately into fabrics. Find your creative resistance by learning about the history art of Adire Eleko, a wax-resist dying technique practiced by the Egba People of Yorubaland (Nigeria, Benin and Togo).

Brooklyn Children’s Museum, 145 Brooklyn Ave., Crown Heights

Feb. 16-22, Daily, 10 am – 5 pm

All ages

$15

Join BCM for a week of reflection and future-forward fun inspired by the national celebration of Black History Month and the African Diaspora! They’re partnering with Kendra J. Bostock and STooPS to honor Black culture with incredible dance performances, powerful storytelling, dynamic workshops, and more.

DeKalb Library, 790 Bushwick Ave., Bushwick

Tuesday, Feb. 18, 3 – 4 pm

Ages 2-6

Free

Join the Library for an afternoon of Anansi the Spider and Other World Folktales told by Nanine Grisar.

New York City College of Technology, 300 Jay St., Downtown Brooklyn

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 5:30 pm

All ages

Free

Join the Brooklyn community in celebrating Black History Month with special guest speakers.

Queens

Queens Public Library at Baisley Park, 117-11 Sutphin Blvd., Jamaica

Tuesday, Feb. 11, 4 – 5 pm

Ages 6-11

Free

Audience members will become storytellers in a series of African folktales, as the facilitator guides you through this interactive African dance class, which will be accompanied by live percussion music. Your whole family will get to try new steps and rhythms, learn about African percussion instruments, and experience stories from different cultures!

King Manor Museum, 150-03 Jamaica Ave., Jamaica

Feb. 18-20, Daily, 12 – 3 pm

All ages

Free

School’s out and King Manor is in! Create snow globes, solve Black History puzzles and even design your own, stand on the shoulders of Black inventors to create a new invention, or even, work on designing a plane.

Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning (JCAL), 161-04 Jamaica Avenue, Jamaica

Feb. 21-22, Friday and Saturday, 8 – 10 pm.

All ages

$10-$30

Celebrate West African dance and culture as part of the Black History Month festivities that promises to be a weekend filled with rhythm, energy, and joy.

Central Library, Queens Public Library, 89-11 Merrick Blvd., Jamaica

Saturday, Feb. 22, 1 – 2 pm

Ages 6-11

Free

Cassidy Bridges, the author of “Thank You, It’s an Afro,” will be honored during Black History Month. She will share her journey of becoming an author with children and their families. Cassidy will read her book and showcase her afro-mations! A hands-on craft activity will be available for everyone to enjoy and take home.

Lewis H. Latimer House, 34-41 137th St., Flushing

Sunday, Feb. 23, 1 – 2:30 pm

All ages

Free

Learn about prominent African Americans who helped shape the course of history and the sciences at the house of the person who gave us the carbon filament light bulb– Lewis Latimer.

Staten Island

Monday, February 23, 11 am – 12 pm

Silver Lake Park, Forest Ave. and Silver Lake Park Road, Silver Lake

All ages

Free

Honor poet Audre Lorde and draw inspiration from our surroundings as you practice creating your own poetry.

Long Island

Levittown Public Library, 1 Bluegrass Lane, Levittown

Feb. 1-28, Saturdays, 9 am – 5 pm, Sundays, 1 – 4 pm, Weekdays, 9 am – 9 pm

Ages 11 and younger

Free

Stop by the Children’s Room to design a handprint that will be turned into a community wreath. Upon completion pick a prize from the prize box.

Environmental Education and Resiliency Center at Hempstead Lake State Park, 880 Lake Drive, West Hempstead

Saturday, Feb. 1, 10 – 11 am

Ages 6 and older

Free

Advanced registration required

Join a discussion with Legislator Scott Davis, representative for the Village of Rockville Centre and a majority of the Village of Hempstead. Legislator Davis grew up in Hempstead and has lived in Rockville Centre since 2006. Kid-friendly activity to follow keynote speaker discussion.

Nissequogue River State Park, 799 St. Johnland Road, Kings Park

Saturday, Feb. 8, 10 – 11:30 am

Ages 6 and older

$4

Advanced registration required

Witness exciting science experiments relating to the discoveries of Black Scientists.

Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Avenue, Garden City

Feb. 8-9, Saturday and Sunday, 11 am – 1 pm

Ages 4 and older

Included with admission: $18

Celebrate Black History Month by exploring the 2025 theme, “African Americans and Labor,” with a special focus on civil rights leader A. Philip Randolph. Known for his leadership of the groundbreaking Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters Union, Randolph fought for workers’ rights and equality. Then make your own replica of the iconic car porters’ hat, a symbol of the union’s strength and solidarity.

Hicksville Public Library, 169 Jerusalem Ave., Hicksville

Thursday, Feb. 20, 5:30 – 6:30 pm

Ages 6-12

Free

Advanced registration required

Join Miss Juliana in a Black History Month celebration of American artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. You will learn about the art movement he was a part of and make your own Basquiat-inspired crowns.

Connetquot River State Park Preserve, 4090 Sunrise Highway, Oakdale

Thursday. Feb. 20, 5:45 – 8 pm

Ages 6 and older

$4

Advanced registration required

Learn about the history of Black men and women astronomers and astronauts that shaped our understanding of the cosmos. Stargazing is weather permitting.

