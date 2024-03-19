Where to See the Solar Eclipse in NYC, Long Island , Westchester and Upstate

Soon (on Monday, April 8th), New Yorkers will have a rare opportunity to view an unprecedented event with a total solar eclipse. In New York State, the solar eclipse will start in Chautauqua County with some upstate locations able to experience full totality (total darkness) for up to four minutes – (check out the complete totality and viewing map of New York here as well as NASA’s interactive map). In addition to the United States, the eclipse will cross North America as it passes over Mexico and Canada.

According to the Hudson River Museum (in Yonkers), “A total solar eclipse is when the moon passes between the Earth and Sun and blocks the face of the Sun—is the rarest and most spectacular of all astronomical events. It’s a concrete demonstration that all worlds are in motion.”

Incredibly, the next one in New York will not happen until 2079 so it is quite a momentous occasion to enjoy with your kids. Those who live in New York City and Westchester will experience a partial eclipse (91% totality) with darkening of the sky beginning at 2:10pm. It will reach maximum eclipse coverage at 3:25pm and end at 4:36pm.

Below, we are sharing where to view the eclipse in New York City, Westchester and Upstate New York, as well as some fun events leading up to the solar eclipse to get you and your family ready for this exciting moment.

How to View the Total Solar Eclipse

The safest way to view is with solar eclipse viewing glasses. According to NASA, “Eclipse glasses are not regular sunglasses. Regular sunglasses, no matter how dark, are not safe for viewing the sun.”

Thus, you will have to purchase a pair online that are certified from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 12312-2 and/or make safe pinhole viewers.

Solar Eclipse Across America has some tools on how to make your own solar viewing pinholes, as well as NASA.

However, look out for glasses that claim that they are made and/or endorsed by NASA. Currently, they do not certify or endorse any eclipse glasses or specific products.

What Areas Will Experience Totality?

The total solar eclipse will happen in 27 New York counties. This includes Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany, Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Jefferson, Herkimer, Hamilton, Madison, Oswego, and St. Lawrence, to name a few. Check out the complete listing of local partial and total eclipse totality here.

New York and Westchester will experience approximately 91% of totality.

Solar Eclipse Safety Tips

While this is an exciting event, it is also important to be safe before viewing to prevent any injuries or damages to the eye.

Do not look directly at the sun. Look at your solar eclipse glasses before using them. If they are torn or damaged, do not wear them to view the solar eclipse. Do not look at the sun through a camera lens, telescope, or binoculars, while wearing eclipse glasses. If you don’t have glasses, try an indirect method by viewing the eclipse through a pinhole viewer or eclipse projector. Check traffic patterns as it is expected to be a heavy travel day. Wear sunscreen, a hat, and/or protective clothing. During the time before the solar eclipse, the sun will be extremely bright. Make sure you and your kids are protected, especially if you are waiting for hours outdoors before the eclipse starts.

MANHATTAN

Solar Eclipse Viewing Event

WHEN: Monday, April 8, 2 – 4 pm

WHERE: Intrepid Museum, West 46th St., Hell’s Kitchen, New York, NY

AGES: All

WHAT: Watch the solar eclipse from the dramatic setting of the flight deck of the legendary aircraft carrier, USS Intrepid and learn more about this cosmic phenomenon.

WANT TO GO?: Included with admission: $26-$36. intrepidmuseum.org

Art in the Park: Eclipse Viewers

WHEN: Saturday, March 16, 1-3 pm and Monday, April 8, 2 – 4 pm

WHERE: Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms State Park

AGES: All

WHAT: Visit the Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms State Park on March 16th to make your own pinhole viewers. Families can also view the total solar eclipse at the grounds of the park with your new safety glasses.

WANT TO GO?: Free. parks.ny.gov/events

Central Park

WHEN: Monday, April 8, 2 – 4 pm

WHERE: Central Park

AGES: All

WHAT: Enjoy a walk and picnic in this 2.5 mile-park before viewing the eclipse.

WANT TO GO?: Free. centralparknyc.org

BROOKLYN

Solar Eclipse Community Event

WHEN: Monday, April 8, 1 – 5 pm (2:10 to 4:36 p.m., peaking at 3:25 p.m)

WHERE: Brooklyn Botanic Garden (various entrances); 150 Eastern Parkway;

455 Flatbush Avenue; and 990 Washington Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11225

AGES: All

WHAT: Enjoy a viewing of the solar eclipse on the sprawling lawn of the Brooklyn Botanic Gardens. Blankets are welcome and protective eyewear will be available for purchase.

WANT TO GO?: Free.bbg.org

Solar Eclipse 2024

WHEN: Monday, April 8, 1:30 – 5 pm

WHERE: The Green Wood Cemetery, 500 25th St, Brooklyn, NY 11232

AGES: All

WHAT: The Green-Wood Cemetery is hosting a unique viewing opportunity of the solar eclipse. Gather on the grounds of the cemetery for an afternoon of eclipse viewing with special-edition glasses and telescopes with solar filters. Additionally, there will be music, hands-on activities and self-guided tours.

WANT TO GO?: Free; registration is required. green-wood.com

Solar Eclipse Viewing Party

WHEN: Monday, April 8, 2 – 4 pm

WHERE: Shirley Chisholm State Park, Penn Side Entrance, 1750 Granville Payne Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11239

AGES: All

WHAT: View the solar eclipse from Hendrix Creek Patio with park educators. Additionally, enjoy a hike with educators and solar eclipse glasses will be available.

WANT TO GO?: Free. eventbrite.com

Marsha P. Johnson State Park

WHEN: Monday, April 8, 1 – 5 pm

WHERE: Marsha P. Johnson State Park, 90 Kent Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211

AGES: All

WHAT: This seven-acre park offers stunning views of Williamsburg and Manhattan along the water, boasting the perfect location for picnic and solar eclipse viewing.

WANT TO GO?: Free. parks.ny.gov/events

Sunset Park

WHEN: Monday, April 8, 1 – 5 pm

WHERE: Sunset Park, 41 St., 44 St., bet. 5 Ave. and 7 Ave, Brooklyn, NY

AGES: All

WHAT: This hilly park offers views of the Manhattan skyline and its vista.

WANT TO GO?: Free. parks.ny.gov/events

QUEENS

Hands-on History: Eye on the Sky

WHEN: Saturday, April 6 from 1 – 4 pm

WHERE: King Manor Museum, 150-03 Jamaica Avenue, Jamaica, NY 11432

AGES: All

WHAT: Families are invited to visit King Manor to make a solar eclipse viewer and learn about the history of solar eclipse tourism and viewing!

WANT TO GO?: Free. https://www.kingmanor.org/calendar/hands-on-history-eye-on-the-sky

NYSCI Eclipse Watch Party

WHEN: Monday, April 8 from 1 – 5pm

WHERE: New York Hall of Science, 4701 111th St. Corona, NY

AGES: All

WHAT: Visit NYSCI for their eclipse watching party! Enjoy hands-on activities from NASA, food vendors from the Queens Night Market, music, and of course, a chance to witness the wonder of the solar eclipse in the festival space behind the museum.

WANT TO GO?: $10/per person. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nysci-eclipse-watch-party-tickets-854514534977?

Art in the Park: Eclipse Viewers

WHEN: Thursday, March 21 from 3 – 4:30pm and Monday, April 8 from 1 – 5pm

WHERE: Gantry Plaza State Park, 4-44 47th Rd, Queens, NY 11101

AGES: Ages 5 and up

WHAT: Create a pinhole eclipse viewer with your family for viewing on April 8th.

WANT TO GO?: Free. eventbrite.com

THE BRONX

Van Cortlandt Park

WHEN: Monday, April 8 from 1 – 5pm

WHERE: Van Cortlandt Park, Broadway, Jerome Ave,City Line,Van Cortlandt Pk S

AGES: All ages

WHAT: Enjoy access to the city’s third largest park and 66-acre ballfield for eclipse viewing.

WANT TO GO?: Free. nycgovparks.org/parks

STATEN ISLAND

Clay Pit Ponds State Park Preserve

WHEN: Monday, April 8 from 1 – 5pm

WHERE: Clay Pit Ponds State Park Preserve, 83 Nielsen Ave, Staten Island, NY 10309

AGES: All ages

WHAT: Enjoy eclipse viewing in this 265-acre nature preserve. Spend some of the day with your kids at the Clay Pit Ponds Interpretive Center to check out some of their exhibits and educational programs, followed by a picnic and eclipse viewing at the park.

WANT TO GO?: Free. nycgovparks.org/parks

WESTCHESTER AND NEARBY

Super Solar Eclipse Saturday

WHEN: Saturday, March 23 from 11- 5pm

WHERE: Hudson River Museum, 511 Warburton Ave, Yonkers, NY 10701

AGES: All

WHAT: Enjoy a packed day of solar eclipse events. This includes a presentation with Astronaut (and Yonkers native) Ron Garan; a planetarium show; observations with telescopes; family art to make a pinhole; pop-up storytimes; and much more.

WANT TO GO?: Special events are free with paid admission. Adults $13/per person; youth (3-18 years old) $8/per person. hrm.org

Super Solar Eclipse Sunday

WHEN: Sunday, April 7 from 11- 5 pm

WHERE: Hudson River Museum, 511 Warburton Ave, Yonkers, NY 10701

AGES: All

WHAT: Get ready for the solar eclipse with a day of family events and workshops. This includes making a pinhole viewer, enjoying a planetarium show, face painting, and more

WANT TO GO?: Special events are free with paid admission. Adults $13/per person; youth (3-18 years old) $8/per person. hrm.org

Super Solar Eclipse Viewing Party

WHEN: Monday, April 8 from 2 – 5 pm

WHERE: Hudson River Museum, 511 Warburton Ave, Yonkers, NY 10701

AGES: All

WHAT: Enjoy a viewing of the solar eclipse in the courtyard or the lobby of the Hudson River Museum. The museum will also be having an open-door presentation in the planetarium.

WANT TO GO?: Free with general admission and includes a pair of HRM eclipse glasses (while supplies last). hrm.org

Bear Mountain State Park

WHEN: Monday, April 8 from 2 – 4 pm

WHERE: Bear Mountain State Park,

AGES: All

WHAT: Watch and learn more about the solar eclipse at the large field next to the Inn at Bear Mountain State Park. Families are invited to bring their lawn chairs and there will be a limited number of free eclipse glasses.

WANT TO GO?: Free. parks.ny.gov/events

The Final Countdown: Solar Eclipse FAQ and Crafts

WHEN: Sunday, March 17 from 2 – 3 pm

WHERE: Rockefeller State Park Preserve, 125 Phelps Way, Pleasantville, NY 10570

AGES: All

WHAT: Join educator Kim Fendrich for an interactive Q&A and crafting session. Plus, kids will have the opportunity to craft models of the celestial movements and make pinhole viewers.

WANT TO GO?: Free but registration is required; parking is $6 per car. parks.ny.gov/events

Cranberry Lake Preserve

WHEN: Monday, April 8 from 2 – 4pm

WHERE: Cranberry Lake Preserve, 1609 Old Orchard Street, North White Plains, NY 10604

AGES: All

WHAT: Enjoy a viewing of the total solar eclipse at this 190-acre park.

WANT TO GO?: Free. parks.westchestergov.com

Edith G. Read Wildlife Sanctuary

WHEN: Monday, April 8 from 2 – 4pm

WHERE: Edith G. Read Wildlife Sanctuary, 1 Playland Pkwy, Rye, NY 10580

AGES: All

WHAT: This 179-acre sanctuary located on the grounds of Playpark Park is hosting an eclipse viewing party.

WANT TO GO?: Free. parks.westchestergov.com

Lasdon Park, Arboretum & Veterans Memorial

WHEN: Monday, April 8 from 2:30 – 4pm

WHERE: Lason Park, Arboretum and Veterans Memorial, 2610 NY-35, Katonah, NY 10536

AGES: All

WHAT: Enjoy a viewing of the solar eclipse at the beautiful Lason Park. Enjoy a stroll on the grounds before you take in this incredible moment.

WANT TO GO?: Free. lasdonpark.org

Lenoir Preserve

WHEN: Monday, April 8 from 2 – 4pm

WHERE: Lenoir Preserve, 19 Dudley St, Yonkers, NY 10701

AGES: All

WHAT: Families can enjoy beautiful views of the Hudson River before or after their eclipse viewing.

WANT TO GO?: Free. parks.westchestergov.com

Trailside Nature Museum

WHEN: Monday, April 8 from 2 – 4pm

WHERE: Trailside Nature Museum at Ward Pound Ridge, 6 Reservation Rd, Cross River, NY 10518

AGES: All

WHAT: Enjoy solar eclipse viewing in Westchester’s largest park.

WANT TO GO?: Free. friendsoftrailside.org

Prepare for the Eclipse! Make-Your-Own Eclipse Viewer at Sam’s Point

WHEN: Wednesday, March 27 from 10 – 12:30pm

WHERE: Minnewaska State Park Preserve, 5281 Route 44-55, Kerhonkson, NY 12446

AGES: Recommended for ages seven to twelve years old

WHAT: Make your own pinhole viewers to enjoy the solar eclipse. Plus, enjoy a lesson on what a solar eclipse is and how to view it.

WANT TO GO?: Free. parks.ny.gov

LONG ISLAND

Connetquot River State Park Preserve

WHEN: Monday, April 8 from 2 – 4pm

WHERE: Connetquot River State Park Preserve, Box 505, Oakdale, NY 11769

AGES: All

WHAT: View the solar eclipse at this 3,473 acre park. Plus, enjoy solar eclipse events with women in space and solar eclipse 101.

WANT TO GO?: Free; programming is $4/person. parks.ny.gov

Sunken Meadow State Park (Governor Alfred E. Smith)

WHEN: Monday, April 8 from 2 – 4pm

WHERE: Sunken Meadow State Park (Governor Alfred E. Smith), New York State Reference Rte 908K, Kings Park, NY 11754

AGES: All

WHAT: Enjoy stunning views of the Long Island Sound as you watch this momentous occasion.

WANT TO GO?: Free. parks.ny.gov

UPSTATE NEW YORK

If you have the opportunity to take a road trip with your kids, these are some places in upstate New York where you can view the solar eclipse in totality.

The Wild Center

WHEN: Friday, April 5-Sunday April 7 and Monday, April 8 from 2 – 4pm

WHERE: The Wild Center, 45 Museum Dr, Tupper Lake, NY 12986

AGES: All

WHAT: This 115-acre nature center is hosting a packed schedule of solar eclipse activities over the weekend, leading to a viewing of the solar eclipse for free. Dubbed ‘Totality in Tupper,’ activities include a solar-powered silent disco, glass blowing demonstrations, making pinhole viewers, food trucks, an interactive eclipse-inspired musical, and much more.

WANT TO GO?: Friday, April 5-Sunday April 7: adults (18-64) $24; seniors (65+)/military $22; and youth (5-17); $14. The viewing of the eclipse is free on April 8. wildcenter.org

The Adirondack Sky Center & Observatory

WHEN: Sunday, April 7 and Monday, April 8 from 2 – 4pm

WHERE: The Adirondack Sky Center & Observatory; hosted at L.P. Quinn Elementary School, 294 Hosley Ave, Tupper Lake, NY 12986

AGES: All

WHAT: Prior to the eclipse, The Adirondack Sky Center & Observatory is hosting a range of family-friendly and educational activities. This includes understanding the phases of the moon, making eclipse glasses, and more. On Monday, they are hosting a free eclipse viewing event, along with the opportunity to view the eclipse via specialized solar telescopes.

WANT TO GO?: Free. adirondackskycenter.org

Niagara Falls State Park

WHEN: Monday, April 8 from 10 – 4:30pm

WHERE: Niagara Falls

AGES: All

WHAT: Enjoy this historic event at gorgeous Niagara Falls. This includes all day activities with insight from educators, a limited number of solar eclipse glasses, and more.

WANT TO GO?: Free. niagarafallsstatepark.com

Eclipse Viewing Event

WHEN: Monday, April 8 from 10 – 4pm

WHERE: Allegany State Park – Quaker Area, 2373 ASP, Rte 1, Salamanca, NY 14779

AGES: All

WHAT: Enjoy a day of solar eclipse events with disc golf, crafts, educational games, and insight from staff members before the viewing.

WANT TO GO?: Free. parks.ny.gov

Eclipse Viewing

WHEN: Monday, April 8 from 12 – 4pm

WHERE: Selkirk Shores State Park, 7101 State Rte 3, Pulaski, NY 13142

AGES: All

WHAT: Kick off a viewing of the solar eclipse with models, demos, and celestial treats. Plus, the local high school astronomy club and eclipse glasses will be available.

WANT TO GO?: Free. parks.ny.gov

Totality on the River

WHEN: Monday, April 8 from 10 – 5pm

WHERE: Wellesley Island State Park, 44927 Cross Island Rd, Fineview, NY 13640

AGES: All

WHAT: Enjoy stunning views before the solar eclipse at this 2,636-acre state park. This includes food trucks, amateur astronomers, eclipse activities, a solar telescope, and eclipse glasses. Guests should also bring food and a lawn chair.

WANT TO GO?: Free; limited parking. parks.ny.gov

Total Solar Eclipse

WHEN: Monday, April 8 from 12 – 4pm

WHERE: Fair Haven Beach State Park, 14985 State Park Rd, Fair Haven, NY 13064

AGES: All

WHAT: Enjoy a packed day of solar eclipse activities with discussions from scientists, crafts, snacks, and more.

WANT TO GO?: Free. parks.ny.gov

Helpful Resources

NASA: The prime resource for understanding the solar eclipse and where to view it. Find a helpful map to help you determine the timing and exact location for viewing, as well as insightful information about this incredible moment.

Eclipse Map: View this eclipse map to see the path of the solar eclipse, as well as more information about the science.

I Love New York: Check out a packed list of solar eclipse events in New York State, as well as activities for kids.

New York State Parks and Recreation: View a list of additional upstate viewing points, along with solar eclipse events.