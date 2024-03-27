Where to Get *FREE* Solar Eclipse Glasses in NYC

The solar eclipse is in the air, it is all the kids (and us!) are talking about! Of course you can’t blame us for being excited as Governor Hochul recently reminded New Yorkers “a total eclipse will encompass 29 counties in the western and northern parts of New York State. For other areas of the state that are outside the path of totality, there will still be 88 percent to over 99 percent coverage.”

We hope our recent guide has helped you to plan your viewing location for the upcoming solar eclipse. While this is an historic day (on April 8th), it is also one that warrants some safety precautions. This involves never looking directly into the sun and wearing ISO certified glasses and/or viewing through a pinhole. Below, we are sharing where you can snag a pair in NYC, including several spots to get these glasses for free.

****Double-check locations before you pick up your glasses; many are only offered until supplies last!

Free Solar Eclipse Glasses

Attend this upcoming event at the Harry Belafonte library and receive free glasses. Saturday March 30th from 11:30am-4:30pm. 203 West 115th Street, New York, NY 10026

Allerton Library

Enjoy a fun solar eclipse party and receive free certified eclipse glasses. Monday, April 8th from 3:00pm-5:00pm. 2740 Barnes Avenue, Bronx, NY 10467.

Psst…Where to See the Solar Eclipse in NYC, Long Island, Westchester and Upstate

Solar Eclipse Family Storytime

Attend this fun family solar eclipse party, along with stories and an outdoor viewing. Free viewing glasses will be available. Monday, April 8th from 3:00pm-4:00pm. 56 Giffords Lane

Staten Island, NY 10308

Warby Parker

Warby Parker is offering free solar eclipse glasses at all of their stores from April 1st-April 8th. Find the nearest location at warbyparker.com/retail

I LOVE NY eclipse glasses

Find a limited supply of I LOVE NY eclipse glasses at the Moynihan Train Hall at the MTA Long Island Railroad ticket window. 421 8th Avenue, New York, NY 10001. Available daily from 6:30am – 9:30pm. They will be providing two pairs per person until supplies last. Additional spots throughout New York State can be found here.

My Eye Dr.

This national location is offering free solar eclipse glasses at their select offices. In NYC, you can get them at their Astoria location. Check out the complete listing here. 3803 Broadway, Astoria, NY 11103. 718-956-3000.

Crown Heights Library

On April 8th from 1:00pm-2:00pm, the Crown Heights Library will be giving out free solar eclipse glasses. Supplies are limited, and available on a first-come, first-served basis. 560 New York Ave. at, Maple St, Brooklyn, NY 11225

Local Outdoor Events

Various events throughout NYC are offering free solar eclipse glasses when you attend. This includes the Solar Eclipse Viewing Party on April 8th from 2-4pm at Shirley Chisholm State Park, Penn Side Entrance, 1750 Granville Payne Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11239; the Solar Eclipse Viewing Party on April 8th from 2-4pm at the Bartow-Pell Mansion Museum, 895 Shore Road, Pelham Bay Park, Bronx, NY 10464; and the Solar Eclipse Party on April 8th from 12-5pm Wave Hill, 4900 Independence Ave. Bronx, NY

Purchasing Eclipse Glasses

Be extremely diligent if you are purchasing solar eclipse glasses. All solar eclipse glasses should have ISO 12312-2 international standard. Additionally, do not purchase glasses claiming that they are made and/or endorsed by NASA. Currently, they do not certify or endorse any eclipse glasses or specific products.

Alternatives to Solar Eclipse GlassesIf you can’t find solar eclipse glasses, you can still view this marvel by making a pinhole viewer. Check out this complete how-to from NASA to make with your kids.