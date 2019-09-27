What to Do for Fall: Family-Friendly Activities in Queens

Get a head start on your fall activity bucket list by going pumpkin picking at Queens Botanical Garden, seeing zoo animals, and celebrating the Fall Festival at the Queens County Farm Museum! There is plenty to see and do this upcoming season, so browse through our round-up of family-friendly activities in Queens that the entire family will enjoy!

Grab a Slice of Pie at Martha’s Country Bakery

Nothing says fall like pie, and Martha’s Country Bakery has just the pie you’re looking for! Try a slice of apple, pumpkin, triple berry, apple crumb, pecan, chocolate cream, cherry, and more. Take in the delectable aroma of dessert, enjoy fresh pie, and let your kids pick out their favorite pie flavor to taste! Open Monday-Thursday, Sunday 6 am-Midnight, Friday-Saturday 6 am-1 am. Three locations in Queens: Forest Hills, Astoria, and Bayside.

Head to a Fall Festival

There are a lot of fall festivals in Queens, so plan ahead to make it to your favorites. On October 13, there’s the Bayswater Fall Festival and the Harvest Fest at Queens Botanical Garden. On October 26, check out the Halloween Harvest Festival in Socrates Sculpture Park, and on October 27, bring your family to the Children’s Halloween Festival at Queens County Farm Museum.

Go Pumpkin Picking at Queens Botanical Garden

October 12-14

No need to travel outside of New York to go pumpkin picking (although you certainly can!). Queens Botanical Garden opens their pumpkin patch to families and friends this year to find the perfect fall or Halloween pumpkin. There will also be harvest-themed photo-ops, pumpkin decorating, crafts, and botanical demonstrations. The cost is $10 per child and $12 for adults, which includes one pumpkin and select activities. On October 13, the prices change due to Harvest Fest. 11 am-5 pm, 43-50 Main Street, Flushing, Queens, NY 11355.

Flushing Town Hall Performances and Workshops

Flushing Town Hall is a vibrant community, full of family-friendly events this fall! On September 22, check out Mid-Autumn Moon Shadow Play with shadow puppet making. Bongsan Talchum: Korean Mask Dance performance and workshop takes place on October 31, and then November kicks off with the Diwali Dance Party: Kathak, Bhangra & Beyond on November 2. With much more lined up in November, you should definitely see what Flushing Town Hall has to offer this fall! 137-35 Northern Boulevard, Flushing, Queens, NY 11354.

Children and Family Experiences at Queens Zoo

Our top two picks for this fall at Queens Zoo are the Stroller Safari Series, Saturdays October 12-November 23, and Toddler Time Series, Wednesdays October 16- November 20. In the Stroller Safari Series at 10:30 am, you and your little one, ages 0-5 years, will sing songs, meet animals, play, and do arts and crafts. In the Toddler Time Series at 9:30 am, you and your toddler, ages 2-3, will explore a new habitat each week and get to know the animals! The cost is $185, which includes one child and caregiver. 53-51 111st St., Corona, Queens, NY 11368.

Go Leaf Peeping in Alley Pond Park

Stroll through the scenic forest at Alley Pond Park for breathtaking fall views. Observe the multi-colored leaves on the trees and on the pathways in front and behind you. Be sure to check out the huge tulip tree, Queens Giant, and head to a nearby playground after an hour or two of leaf peeping. Union Turnpike, Oakland Gardens, Queens, NY 11364.

Pick Apples and Pumpkins at Queens County Farm

On weekends in October, head to Queens County Farm to pick your own apples and pumpkins! While you’re there, enjoy donuts, apple pie, and apple cider. Pumpkins are priced by size, and if you can’t make it on the weekend, stop by the farm store to buy a pumpkin. The Amazing Maize Maze is also a Queens County Farm tradition, running through October 26 this season, so conquer the corn maze before or after you go picking! 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Floral Park, Queens, NY 11004-1129.

Queens Public Library Fall Festivities

Queens Libraries offer plenty of fall activities and games for free! Drop in whenever is convenient for you to take part in these fun festivities. One exciting event coming up on October 23 is the Spooky Scavenger Hunt at Peninsula Library, 3:30-5:30 pm. All that your little ones need to bring is curiosity, excitement, and out-of-the-box thinking to conquer the scavenger hunt. Monsters have invaded the Peninsula Library! Kids grade 6 and under have to catch the monsters by completing the scavenger hunt. Afterwards, they will earn a Halloween-themed prize. Stay up to date to catch more fall-themed classes, activities, and events!

Grab a Mug of Hot Chocolate at White Noise Coffee Co

This hot chocolate is not only delicious, but it’s also super creative and artistic (not to mention, perfect for an Instagram post!). Try the dark, milk, or white hot cocoa with a toasted marshmallow. The design at the top of your hot chocolate is so beautiful that you’ll likely not want to drink the hot cocoa in case you mess it up! Get warm and cozy as the weather gets colder in late October and early November with this hot chocolate. Open Monday-Thursday 9 am-10 pm, Saturday 9 am-11 pm, and Sunday 8 am-10 pm. 41-02 162nd St., Flushing, Queens, NY 11358.

Celebrate Oktoberfest in Sunnyside Gardens Park

October 5

With the rise of popular kid-friendly beer halls and gardens in NYC, it’s no surprise that Sunnyside Gardens Park wants to celebrate Oktoberfest with a family-friendly event! Eat traditional German food, sing and dance to entertainment, explore arts & crafts, pick a pumpkin from the pumpkin patch, hop on carnival rides, get your face painted, and more. And, of course, there will be authentic, award-winning, German-styled beer for adults. 12-5 pm, 48-21 39th Ave., Sunnyside, Queens, NY 11104.