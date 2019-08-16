Kid-Friendly Beer Halls & Gardens in All Five NYC Boroughs

Beer Halls & Gardens are becoming a hotspot for NYC families. Check out our round up of the kid-friendly Beer Halls & Gardens in all five boroughs!

You may not immediately associate a Beer Hall with kids, but there’s a number of Beer Halls & Gardens in NYC that actually welcome young kids and families. These large venues encourage community values as they unite locals and visitors together in the same space. Join other families at the communal tables and spend time with your neighborhood friends at these kid-friendly Beer Halls & Gardens. Beer Halls are certainly not all about beer; they feature lunch, dinner, and even brunch menus, full of a fusion of traditional German and American foods. The giant, soft pretzels are a Beer Hall classic: one that both kids and adults enjoy! Learn more about German history and culture through food, entertainment, architecture and design, and atmosphere. Kid-friendly Beer Halls and Gardens are great hotspots to mix up your daily routine and introduce your children to a new atmosphere. If you’re looking to head to Beer Halls & Gardens this summer or fall, we’ve rounded up the kid-friendly ones in every NYC borough!

Brooklyn

Spritzenhaus

33 Nassau Ave.

Greenpoint, Brooklyn

1-347-987-4632

With a delicious menu and a spirited, friendly environment, Spritzenhaus is a great Beer Hall for your family. A wonderful space for community, you can spend hours here, eating, drinking, and chatting with other families. Choose from a variety of sausages on pretzel buns with toppings and dipping sauces. Kids love the Belgian Fries and Sigmund’s Soft Pretzel. Enjoy the indoor, industrial setting with communal tables or, in the warm weather months, move the party outside to their outdoor seating. Play Jenga as you snack on fries, and don’t forget to stay up to date with Spritzenhaus’ Jenga Hunt, which challenges visitors to find certain Jenga pieces with writing on them. Hours: Monday-Wednesday 4 pm-4 am, Thursday-Sunday 12 pm-4 am.

Neighborhood: Greenpoint

Radegast Hall

113 North 3rd St.

Williamsburg, Brooklyn

718-963-3973

Not only does Radegast Hall serve lunch and dinner, but they also do brunch! Get your Brooklyn brunch on with Homemade Perogies, Blueberry Ricotta Pancakes, Gypsy Toast, and much more. Try the NY Prime Strip with a side of German Potato Salad as an entre. The Grill offers sausages, sandwiches, and plenty of delectable sides. And you can’t forget about dessert — if you do, your kids will likely remind you: Panna Cotta, Apple-Strawberry & Rhubarb Strudel, and Candied Walnut & Baileys Brownie. Be sure to check out the specials when you go! In addition to the kid-friendly food options, Radegast Hall also hosts events that are perfect for families. Enjoy live music by artists and bands such as Kings Country Pleasure Club, Sugartone Brass Band, DJ Nique, and Bout Time Vibes. Join other friends and families at the communal tables to spend the afternoon dancing, eating, and making memories. Also a plus: strollers are welcome every day except Saturday after 2 pm! If you would like to book a private event, Radegast Hall is very accommodating. Kid-friendly hours: Monday-Friday 12 pm-8 pm, Saturday-Sunday 11 am-8 pm.

Neighborhood: Williamsburg



Enjoy live music at Radegast Hall! Photo by Radegast Hall.

Berg’n

899 Bergen St.

Crown Heights, Brooklyn

[email protected]

From the founders of Brooklyn Flea & Smorgasburg, Berg’n is a must-visit Brooklyn Beer Hall. Vendors include PIZZA by Charlie, Jianbing, King David Tacos, Mighty Quinn’s, and Landhaus. With this diverse selection of food, you can be sure that you won’t leave with an empty stomach. Stay up to date on Berg’n’s Calendar to attend events such as Trivia Night, Debates on the BIG Screen, and Game Night. You can also host your event at Berg’n, either in the Private Room, Private Room and Courtyard Combo, or Everything the Light Touches (the entire venue). Kid-friendly hours: Tuesday-Thursday 9 am-10 pm, Friday-Saturday 10 am-9 pm, Sunday 10 am-10 pm.

Neighborhood: Crown Heights

Der Schwarze Koelner

710 Fulton St. at Hanson Place

Fort Greene, Brooklyn

347-841-4495

An inviting environment for families, Der Schwarze Koelner immerses you into German culture through food, events, and atmosphere. Kid-friendly options on the menu include Freshly Baked Pretzels, which you can add Nutella or Obazda (cheese spread) to, Truffle Fries, Pommes (French Fries), German Mac & Cheese, Chicken Schnitzel, German S’mores, and Gummi Bier (Beer Stein filled with Gummi Bears and marshmallows). If you’re looking for a venue for your little one’s birthday party, Der Schwarze Koelner provides the perfect venue in their private event space, Haus on Hanson. Enjoy various events, such as live music, dog shows, trivia night, dog-friendly days in the beer garden, science talks, and more. Hours: Monday 5 pm-1 am, Tuesday 3 pm-1 am, Friday-Saturday 12 pm-4 am, Sunday 12 pm-12 am.

Neighborhood: Clinton Hill



Celebrate your little one’s birthday at DSK! Photo by @dskbrooklyn Facebook.



Kids can enjoy Apfelschorle, a non-alcoholic apple spritz, to cool off in the hot weather. Photo by @dskbrooklyn Facebook.

Queens

Bohemian Hall & Beer Garden

29-19 24th Ave.

Astoria, Queens

718-274-4925

Keep your family entertained for hours at length at The Beer Garden at Bohemian Hall with great food, music, events, and more. Enjoy live music by artists and bands such as Ronald Reggae, Stomp Society Swing Band, and Dan Zlotnick. Test your knowledge on Wednesday with Trivia Night or host a private event for your friends and family. Kid-friendly items on the menu include Fish & Chips, Macaroni & Cheese, Perogies, Hot Pretzels, Nachos Grandes, Buffalo Chicken Wings, French Fries, and Hot Dogs. Finish your meal off with something sweet, such as Crepes, Apple Strudel, or Creme Brulee. The history of this beer garden is quite interesting, as the Bohemian Citizens’ Benevolent Society of Astoria, which owns and manages the Bohemian Hall & Beer Garden, was formed in 1892, named after the medieval Kingdom of Bohemia. The construction of Bohemian Hall began in 1910, and by 1919, the outside Bar and Park were finished. The Bohemian Hall & Beer Garden has survived for decades, and it continues to blend the Czech and Slovak cultures with American traditions and culture, all while providing endless family fun. Kid-friendly hours: Monday-Thursday 5-9 pm, Friday 3-9 pm, Saturday-Sunday 12-9 pm.

Neighborhood: Ditmars Steinway

Bierocracy

12-23 Jackson Ave.

Long Island City, Queens

718-361-9333

The snacks are just as good as the main courses at Bierocracy. Start with Popcorn Chicken, Giant Bavarian Pretzel, or Homemade Fried Cheese, and then try the Pork Schnitzel, Fish & Chips, Flatbread Veggie/ Chicken and Bacon Pizza, Dark Beer Goulash With Dumplings, and more! The Bierocracy Sliders are also a hit for kids. Kids also love the Guinness Chocolate Mousse Cake and German Warm Seasonal Crumble Cake. As for brunch, there’s a Kids Brunch Menu that includes Schnitzel Fingers and Fries, Sliders, Kids Flatbread Pizza, Ice Cream Float, and Kids Fries. Bierocracy strives to create a welcoming and “old world” communal beer hall atmosphere, so you can be sure to have a unique and memorable experience during your visit. If your kid’s birthday is coming up, consider hosting it at Bierocracy, as they have a Private Party Room with customizable food and beverage menu options, audio system, and a large projector screen. Hours: Monday-Wednesday 4 pm-12 am, Thursday 4 pm-1 am, Friday 4 pm-2 am, Saturday 11 am-2 am, Sunday 11 am-11 pm.

Neighborhood: Hunters Point



Giant Bavarian Pretzel? Yes, please! Photo by Bierocracy.

Manhattan

Harlem Tavern

2153 Frederick Douglass Blvd.

Harlem, Manhattan

212-866-4500

With communal tables, booths, and a bar area with a nostalgic design, Harlem Tavern is a warm and welcoming environment for your family. The diverse menu features many options that kids can enjoy, such as Chicken Quesadilla, Chicken Tenders, Harlem Tavern Sliders, Home Fries, Fish/Chicken/Steak Tacos, Tavern Style Mac & Cheese, and more. In addition, Harlem Tavern offers “Kids Corner,” kid-friendly menus for ages 12 and under for both brunch and dinner. Kids dinner entrees include Penn Pasta, Fish Sticks, two Mini Burgers, Chicken Fingers, Grilled Cheese Sandwich, Mini Mac N Cheese, and Mini Cheese Quesadilla. If you’re looking to book an event, such as a birthday party or get-together, Harlem Tavern can accommodate up to 400 people in their venue, complete with party packages tailored to your event. Hours: Monday-Thursday 12 pm-2 am, Friday 12 pm-4 am, Saturday 11 am-4 am, Sunday 11 am-2 am.

Neighborhood: Harlem



Tavern Style Mac & Cheese is an iconic menu item at Harlem Tavern. Photo by Harlem Tavern.

Zum Schneider

107 Avenue C at East 7th St.

East Village, Manhattan

212-598-1098

An authentic Bavarian Bierhaus and German Restaurant, Zum Schneider is a great place for families with German food, events, and shows. Kids get to draw on the floor with chalk and enjoy dishes such as Brezn (Bavarian soft pretzel), Schupfnudeln im Sauerkraut (hand-rolled, pan fried potato dumplings), and lots of different sausages. Apfelküchle is a must — everyone loves these apple fritters in beer batter with vanilla sauce, served with vanilla ice cream. Additionally, Zum Schneider hosts events, such as celebrations for 20 Years Zum Schneider, German-American Parade, and Oktoberfest Festivities. Zum Schneider even has its own Soccer Club as part of the authenticity of German culture: Zum Schneider FC’ 03. Hours: Monday-Wednesday 5-11 pm, Thursday 5 pm-1 am, Friday 4 pm-2 am, Saturday 1 pm-2 am, Sunday 1-11 pm. Although there is no curfew for kids, the Kitchen closes 10 pm Sunday-Thursday and 11 pm Friday-Saturday.

Neighborhood: East Village



Get involved with soccer at Zum Schneider. Photo by Jonathan McPhail.



Even little ones can partake in Oktoberfest festivities at Zum Schneider! Photo by Zum Schneider.

Loreley Restaurant & Biergarten

7 Rivington St.

Lower East Side, Manhattan

212-253-7077

Loreley offers lunch, dinner, and brunch. All three menus are extensive, featuring many kid-friendly options. Choose from sausages and bratwursts, french fries and tater tots, fish & chips, burgers, tacos, soft-baked German pretzels, buffalo wings, sliders, nachos, red velvet waffles, mini pancakes, potato pancakes, avocado toast, and more! Don’t miss out on the NY style cheesecake and fried ice cream for dessert. There are also lots of specials, the kid-friendly ones being Taco Tuesdays and $10 lunch specials on Monday-Thursday, 12-5 pm. Enjoy both the indoor Beer Hall and outdoor Beer Garden venues with your family! Hours: Monday-Tuesday 12 pm-1 am, Wednesday-Thursday 12 pm-2 am, Friday 12 pm-4 am, Saturday 10 am-4 am, Sunday 10 am-1 am. Although there is no “curfew” for kids, we recommend you avoid Happy Hour: Monday-Tuesday until 10 pm, Wedesday-Thursday until 7 pm, Fridays 12-4 pm, and Sundays 7-10 pm.

Neighborhood: Near Nolita



Check out the beautiful interior of Loreley! Photo by Loreley.



How can you resist this hot pretzel and cheese combo? Photo by @loreleynyc Facebook.

Bronx

The Bronx Beer Hall

2344 Arthur Ave.

Little Italy, Bronx

347-396-0555

Don’t miss out on this beer hall gem! The menu consists of dishes from The Bronx Beer Hall and neighbors, Mike’s Deli and Cafe al Mercato. Kid-friendly items include Classic BX Burger & Fries, Grandma Greco’s Wings, various pizzas, chicken & waffles, french toast, and Plate O’Bacon. Brunch is served on Sundays, 11 am-4 pm. The Bronx Beer Hall Calendar is fully stocked with events, so stay up to date for live entertainment, including music and comedy performances. And you may also host your event at The Bronx Beer Hall, working alongside an Events Coordinator. Don’t forget to browse The Bronx Beer Hall Merchandise to show off your Bronx Beer Hall pride! The Bronx Beer Hall location is convenient for more family fun, as the Bronx Zoo and the New York Botanical Gardens are nearby. Hours: Sunday 11 am-8 pm, Monday 4-11 pm, Tuesday-Saturday 11 am-close (or when the last person leaves).

Neighborhood: Belmont

After learning more about kid-friendly Beer Halls & Gardens and seeing photos of delectable dishes, you’re likely interested in checking out a Beer Hall, or, at the very least, checking out the food at one of these spots. Beer Halls are a wonderful source of family fun that aren’t always known to be kid-friendly. That’s why we want to make sure that you have all the resources you need to finish off your summer break strong and start the fall season (back to school!) even stronger. Visit one of these kid-friendly Beer Halls & Gardens for a fun-filled time!