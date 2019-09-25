What to Do for Fall: Family-Friendly Activities in Brooklyn

It’s time to make the switch from summer to fall! Fall isn’t just about changing leaves or pumpkins. Although that is an exciting part to it, this season is packed with so many celebrations, from Rosh Hashanah to Thanksgiving and Halloween! There really is so much to do. If you mainly spend your time in Brooklyn, make sure to seek out these events this season for a fun-filled time. Scroll through to find fun fall Brooklyn activities.

Pumpkin Painting: Brooklyn

October 19

Get crafty and creative this fall with pumpkin painting! GreenThumb will provide the pumpkins and paint, while supplies last, so all you need to bring is your imagination and autumn excitement. But feel free to bring any other supplies to decorate your pumpkin further. Pumpkin decorating is a wonderful opportunity for some quality family time, so bring your whole family for the workshop! Free, 11 am-1 pm. Berry Street Garden, 303 Berry St., Brooklyn, NY 11249

Harvest Homecoming

October 20

The ultimate array of fall festivities are ready for your family at Harvest Homecoming! There will be hayrides, lawn games, hard and soft cider tastings and demonstrations, Brussels sprout bowling, and a farmer’s market with heritage apples from local orchards. Kids are invited to debut their Halloween costumes in a children’s parade through the Garden. Ticket costs vary, 11 am-5 pm. Brooklyn Botanic Garden, 990 Washington Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11225

Catch Baby Shark Live! At Kings Theater

November 8

This unique, musical experience is coming to Brooklyn in November. Geared towards ages 2 to 6, Baby Shark Live! invites kids and their families to come out for a show of singing, dancing and learning. Baby Shark joins his friend, Pinkfong, to belt out new and classic songs, such as “Wheels on the Bus” or “Five Little Monkeys.” Learn about shapes, colors and numbers along the way. Ticket costs vary, 6 pm. Kings Theater, 1027 Flatbush Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11226

Stroll Through Prospect Park

There is an array of things to do in Prospect Park, and what better way to spend your fall morning or afternoon than in this beautiful park? Embark on a leisurely walk around the park as you enjoy the crisp autumn air and appreciate the multi-colored leaves. If your little ones are ready to do something fun and active after your walk, check out the carousel, playgrounds or Lefferts Historic House!

Storytime at Books Are Magic

All throughout the fall and into the winter, Books Are Magic offers storytime and read-aloud events. There are some wonderful children’s book storytimes coming up, such as My Shape is Sam on September 28, Baby Feminists Too on September 29, Super Satya Saves the Day on October 5, Alma and the Beast on October 13, The Night is Yours on October 26, and Just In Case You Want to Fly on November 2. Stay on the lookout for storytimes that you think your kids will enjoy with the Books Are Magic events calendar!

Head to a Brooklyn, Kid-Friendly Beer Hall

Beer Halls are a great community space, in which you and your family can connect with your friends and neighbors as you learn about German history and culture. Kid-friendly beer halls are becoming increasingly popular, so check one of them out this fall! With giant soft pretzels, German mac & cheese, truffle fries, schnitzels, and more, these Brooklyn beer halls will surely be a hit with your family.

Have Some Fun on the Playground

Playgrounds are a budget-friendly and classic way to have fun outdoors. If you haven’t had a chance to check out the new and newly-renovated playgrounds in Brooklyn this summer, experience them in the fall! There’s Domino Park, St. Mary’s Park, and Asser Levy Park to choose from among the newest, but you can also just visit your favorite, local Brooklyn playground. A few hours on the playground are often just what kids need as a break from school and just what parents need as they relax and enjoy the fall air.

Enjoy a Cup of Hot Chocolate at The Chocolate Room

The holiday decorations are already up in stores, which means that winter is quickly approaching. As the weather gets cooler, indulge in a delectable cup of hot chocolate from The Chocolate Room. Choose from classic hot chocolate, dark, spiced dark, Cafe Torino, and Not Hot. With all of these hot chocolate options, you’re sure to enjoy the warm, chocolatey goodness.

Grab a Bite to Eat at Tacocina in Domino Park

Tacocina offers a casual setting to try delicious food inspired by Mexican flavors. Kids love the fresh-pressed tortillas, chips, and creative and classic tacos. Tacocina is open seven days a week on the Williamsburg waterfront, so stop by anytime this fall. If you want to make a whole day out of your Tacocina trip, check out our guide to navigating Domino Park with your family!

Drop-In Family Activities at Brooklyn Botanic Garden

During the fall season, Brooklyn Botanic Garden is truly a sight to be seen! Brooklyn Botanic Garden also offers drop-in family activities throughout the fall, from September to November. Stop by one or a few days this fall for Discover Gardening, Family Discovery Weekends, First Discoveries for Toddlers, and Kids’ Discovery Stations. Be sure to check the Kids & Families calendar to stay up to date with days and times for each drop-in program, free with garden admission.