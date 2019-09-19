The 10 Best Spots for Leaf Peeping in and Around NYC

Fall will officially be upon us as of September 23rd. Also known as Fall Equinox, this means the leaves are going to start to change. Yay for autumnal colors! Catching the leaves changing can take a little luck and some perseverance – we recommend keeping track of the leaves turning via the Farmer’s Almanac 2019 Fall Foliage Map.

For us parents living in NYC, we will soon start seeing the gorgeous snapshots of fall in and around our city. Plan your day and use our picks as a useful guide on where to take the kids to enjoy leaf-peeping!

Time to feel the fall vibe. Check out The Best Hayrides Near New York City to Visit This Fall!

Here Are Our Top 10 Picks for Leaf Peeping in and Around NYC.

Alley Pond Park

Little Neck Bay, L.I.E., Union Tpk, bet. Springfield Blvd, Douglaston Pkwy, Hanford St, Queens

Located in Queens this park is unique in its colonial history and is home to freshwater and saltwater wetlands. It also boasts a forest which means there are many birds and trees. An enormous tulip tree known as the Queens Giant is around 134 feet and is often touted as being our city’s oldest tree. Venture to this awesome park for some serious leaf peeping and check out one of the playgrounds if your little ones still have some energy to unleash!

Brooklyn Bridge Park

334 Furman St, Brooklyn, NY 11201

Mix city and nature by visiting the Brooklyn Bridge Park for some autumn leaf-peeping. Key areas to look for fall foliage are Pier 1 which has the Harbor View with its breathtaking views of Lower Manhattan and the harbor. You can find walkways at Pier 1, which feels like you’re in the woodlands rather than a park in our enormous city. Also worth checking out is Pier 3’s Greenway Terrace and Pier 6’s Flower Field. You can also find fall foliage at the many playgrounds in this scenic park.

Central Park

New York, NY

According to the Central Park Conservancy, the leaves in Central Park turn later than other parts of NYC. Because Central Park is such a large green oasis, the light and temperatures decrease a bit differently than the rest of the city, which means the trees sort of play catch up on the seasons. When they do change, WOW. Bring your camera, plan that holiday card, or walk through the famous spots of the park for the fall foliage and enjoy.

New York Family Tip: Plan your walks and picnic spots with this Fall Foliage Map that has a breakdown of the trees and areas where you can find the best views of fall trees. If the kids can handle a bit of a hike book a Fall Foliage Walk for $15 a person with Central Park Conservancy. This walk starts from the Pool through the North Woods’ Ravine where you can view some of the park’s most colorful trees.

Inwood Hill Park

Payson Ave. &, Seaman Ave, New York, NY 10034

NYC Parks describe this park as old New York. With prehistoric roots (so cool!) that boast caves, valleys, and ridges- this park hosts the only forest in Manhattan and the last salt marsh in NYC. For leaf peepers, you’ll discover tulip, oak, and maple trees. Inwood Hill Park is a great spot to get a view of all that fall’s palette has to offer along with a bonus view of Hudson River.

New York Botanical Garden

2900 Southern Blvd, The Bronx, NY 10458

No need to head upstate when NYC has one of the best woodsy walk leaf-peeping spots located at the New York Botanical Garden. The garden consists of 250 acres situated in the Bronx, which for many is no more than an hour-ish train ride away. Fall Foliage tours start in November, and we suggest keeping an eye on their site for more information once the tours start to be listed. Dress warmly as most of the fun stuff at this garden is outside.

Prospect Park

Prospect Park W, Parkside Ave. bet. Flatbush Ave., Ocean Ave. and Prospect Park SW

This gem of a park consists of 526 acres, making it a perfect spot to enjoy the fall foliage. To catch the earliest signs of leaves changing start at Lullwater Bridge following the shoreline toward the Nethermead. You’ll find tall maples and London Plane trees that are the first to change color and drop leaves. One of the best spots, according to the Prospect Park Alliance, is around the Meadowport Arch. You’ll find gingko, nyssa and Japanese Maple. When caught at the right time during fall these trees are stunningly gorgeous.

Randall’s Island

East River and Harlem River

Manhattan

For a charming view of fall foliage head over to Randall’s Island. Randall’s Island Park is an island in the East River, between East Harlem, the South Bronx, and Astoria, Queens. The waterfront pathways not only have beautiful views but fall hues in their walkways and garden. Randall’s Island Park Alliance hosts an annual Fall Foliage Walk.

Queens Botanical Garden

43-50 Main St, Flushing, NY 11355

A New York Family favorite – this garden located within Flushing Meadows-Corona Park is a quick train ride away for an autumn Saturday of leaf-peeping. Make sure you check out what events are happening the day you visit as you may find a storytime or Audobon walk for an added fee that you can add to your family day of fall fun.

Wave Hill

4900 Independence Ave, The Bronx, NY 10471

A botanical garden that surrounds the Wave Hill House which dates back to the mid-19th century this spot in the Bronx offers views overlooking the Hudson River. If you’re looking to take a Fall Foliage walk with an expert, Charles Day Senior Horticultural Interpreter usually hosts a walk in November that is free with paid admission.

Van Cortlandt Park

NYC – Westchester County Line, Van Cortlandt Park S. bet. Broadway and Jerome Ave. Bronx

The best part about this park besides being free is that it is massive. At 1,146 acres this park is located in the Bronx and is NYC’s third-largest park. Common Horse chestnuts trees are located on the east lawn. In the Northwest Forest, is an oak-hickory forest as well as tulip trees and century-old oaks. White Ash trees are located at the entrance of the cross country trail. Look for events on the Van Cortlandt Park Alliance website.