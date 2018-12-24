Weekend Planner: The Best Weekend Events For Families (December 28-30)
-
The Pirates of Penzance
Ahoy! Join these wily pirates and laugh at their swashbuckling antics. The classic musical comedy celebrates protagonist Frederic’s 21st birthday, the end of his accidental apprenticeship to the pirates. But what if a leap year gets in the way?
image: stanforddaily.com
-
Scrooge & Gilbert & Sullivan
Head Uptown to Riverside Theatre for a reinterpretation of seasonal favorite A Christmas Carol. With a new book and lyrics that touch upon musical highlights from composers Gilbert and Sullivan, this new production is sure to be a smash with the kids.
-
New Year's Eve Extravaganza
The Children’s Museum of Manhattan plans to ring in the new year, and they’d like to see you there. Kids can craft party hats, glasses, noisemakers, and get ready for 2019.
-
The Very Hungry Caterpillar
Want to see another favorite book character come to life on stage? For three days only, the production of The Very Hungry Caterpillar is taking up residency at Town Hall in Midtown. The puppet-centered show features the caterpillar himself along with many other animal characters from the author’s other works.
image: groupon.com
-
Woodland Wonderland – The Ramble
Pull on your boots and head outside for this nature adventure centered in Central Park. The whole family will get the opportunity to learn more about the creatures who inhabit the park’s woods and the plant life that flourishes among them.