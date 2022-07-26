Annual Guide New York Family New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family New York Special Child Long Island Special Child
Have an Ultimate Family Beach Day with CAMP and Walgreens

Beach family day NYC

Getty Images

Walgreens & CAMP Announce Ultimate Family Beach Day

Getting to the beach can be tricky for New York City families, but Walgreens and CAMP have the perfect solution. Walgreens and CAMP a “Family Experience Company” whose goal is to create engaging moments for families, are bringing the beach to the city with the Ultimate Family Beach Day at Domino Park in Brooklyn on Aug. 11. 

The event features crafts, beach yoga, treasure hunts and more without having to leave the city. Families can RSVP for the event now through Aug. 9. 

Psst… Check out Cool Pools in NYC

Ultimate Family Beach Day is just one way Walgreens and CAMP are helping families celebrate the summer while also protecting themselves from the sun. Families can grab a free limited-edition Ultimate Beach Day Bundle from Aug. 5 through 9 from their local CAMP store or online. Bundles include everything for a safe day in the sun, like sunscreen, sunburn relief gel and vitamin C gummies. 

One family will receive an extra surprise in their bundle: The Ultimate Beach Day Giveaway at the Westin Reserva Conchal, an all-inclusive golf resort and spa. 

Families can register for their Ultimate Beach Bundle on CAMP’s website.

Kaitlyn Riggio

Kaitlyn Riggio is the Digital Editor for New York Family. She is a central New Jersey native and resident and holds bachelor’s degrees in journalism and cinema and media studies from Boston University. In her free time, Kaitlyn enjoys reading, catching the latest show on Broadway, binging Survivor, and watching hockey.

