U.S. Open Events & Where to Watch in NYC: The Ultimate Tennis Fan Guide

As summer comes to a close, the anticipation for one of the most prestigious events in the tennis world reaches its peak: the US Open Tennis Championships. Held annually in Queens, this tournament is a must-see for sports fans and pop culture enthusiasts alike.

With its electrifying atmosphere, top-tier players, and world-class facilities, the U.S. Open offers an unforgettable experience.

This guide will walk you through fan week experiences families won’t want to miss, the best places to catch the action, and where to watch every tournament from the comfort of your home.

Families throughout NYC all know how huge of an event the U.S. Open is. Throughout the city, fans gear up and prepare to cheer on their favorite players. One tradition that doesn’t get international recognition but is big for NYC fans is the week before all the action begins, and it’s dedicated to NYC fans and families.

During the U.S. Open Fan Week, from August 19 to August 25, the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center grounds will be open and free to the public. Visitors can enjoy a variety of featured events and family-friendly activities, including the U.S. Open Qualifying Tournament. While access to the grounds is free, some signature events require paid tickets, which are all now available for purchase.

Additionally, fans can register for a free Fan Access Pass to gain entry to certain experiences during the week. Registration is currently open, and only adults need to register for the Pass, which allows children to accompany the pass holder. This year’s Fan Week schedule is packed with tons of activities that fans of tennis won’t want to miss, including a day dedicated to families!

Fan Week Experiences

Legends of the Open, presented by FAGE 8/19

To kick off Fan Week, an exhibition match will feature U.S. Open legends Tommy Haas, Garbiñe Muguruza, James Blake, and Bethanie Mattek-Sands at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday, August 19, from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

This year, Fan Week will feature a competitive mixed doubles match with top tennis stars teaming up, including Naomi Osaka, Nick Kyrgios, Aryna Sabalenka, Taylor Fritz, Coco Gauff, Ben Shelton, Paula Badosa, and Stefanos Tsitsipas. Proceeds will support the USTA Foundation. Tickets are on sale now for this exciting event.

Don’t miss the chance to see Novak Djokovic, John McEnroe, Venus Williams, and other tennis legends in a star-studded exhibition.

This exciting signature annual culinary event should be added to everyone’s list. Happening at the U.S. Open on Thursday, August 22, fans are invited to join players like Juan Martín del Potro, Gabriela Sabatini, and Bethanie Mattek-Sands for live music, entertainment, and a chance to sample premium dishes crafted by celebrity chefs like Pat LaFrieda, Alex Guarnaschelli, and Masaharu Morimoto.

U.S. Open Block Party

The U.S. Open Block Party on August 23rd at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center’s Fountain Plaza is officially at full capacity! But the event all of our families are waiting for is Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day, which is happening on the 24th.

Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day 8/24 from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm

Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day is one of the most anticipated family-friendly events of the season and is on our list to close out a perfect NYC summer. Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day is a fun and free event at the U.S. Open. It celebrates the life and legacy of tennis champion Arthur Ashe and aims to get kids excited about tennis. Families can enjoy watching top players practice, musical performances, player appearances, fun games, activities, and so much more.

Schedule of Installations and Experiences on 8/24

9:30 am to 1:30 pm

Families can find amazing tennis-themed installations throughout the grounds, all with fun activities for the entire family.

Installations:

Champion of the Court – U.S. Open Style

Chase Student Banking Challenge

Emirates Airline Beat the Pro

Family Fun Court presented by IHG Hotels & Resorts

IBM Speedzone

La Roche-Posay Play Safe In The Sun

Mount Sinai Children’s Sports Zone

Play Tennis Zone

Serve ‘Em Up Fun

USTA Foundation Skills Challenge

Wilson Rising Stars

Team Fun!

9:30 am to 4:30 pm

Throughout the grounds, from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm, families can enjoy balloon artists, face painting, airbrush tattoos, hair beading and braiding, storytelling, and a juggling workshop.

Performances and Live Shows

Don’t miss out on the return of The Dudes from Dude Perfect at Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day. Have a fun day with The Dudes and enjoy a free show and meet-and-greet at Arthur Ashe Stadium. You’ll also have the chance to see U.S. Open champions and other special guests practicing for their big matches. Be sure to grab your seat at the Fountain Plaza Stage as it is first-come, first-served.

The Fan Week Fountain Plaza Stage will also host live performances by artists such as Alex Sampson, Bella Dose, WanMor, Wé Ani, and MusicClubKids, as well as special appearances by players and interactive games. Leo Abelo Perry, James Tzanoudakis, and DJ MODE will co-host the event.

Giveaways

The USTA and Marvel have teamed up to create an original comic book featuring tennis stars and Marvel superheroes, making it a must-have for fans. All week, fans will have the chance to snag a copy to add to their comic collection! Additionally, Wilson will be giving away 10,000 junior racquets to celebrate their long-standing partnership with the U.S. Open.

Open Practice Sunday 8/25

To close out Fan Week, fans can watch top players practice before the Main Draw and enjoy various on-the-ground activities and fun programming at the Fountain Plaza Stage.

Where to Watch

In-Person

The U.S. Open takes place from Aug. 19 to Sept. 8. It is held at the iconic USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, located within Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in Queens. The massive complex boasts state-of-the-art courts and facilities, including the famous Arthur Ashe Stadium, the largest tennis stadium in the world.

Attending matches here is an unparalleled experience, as you’ll witness the athleticism and intensity of tennis stars up close. Be sure to secure your tickets well in advance, as the demand for seats is high.

Live Coverage

If you’re not one of the lucky fans who can attend in person, don’t worry; there are other ways to catch these iconic games. ESPN will be covering the tournament. They have been covering the event since 2015, replacing CBS as the official broadcaster.

Not only will ESPN provide coverage of the U.S. Open on its main channel, but additional matches will also be available on ESPN2 and ESPNEWS. If you’re a cable or satellite T.V. subscriber, tune in to ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNEWS to catch all the live action.

Streaming

Streaming services are always an option if you can’t catch the games via cable. In the United States, ESPN offers its own streaming service called ESPN+, which will stream matches that are not shown on cable or satellite. This means that you can watch the tournament on your preferred device.

If you prefer a more public event, many places are offering fan gatherings and watch parties. The U.S. Open will be broadcast on the big screen at the Public Square & Gardens in Hudson Yards, overlooking the Hudson River. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The aptly named Twist & Smash’d bar in Astoria, Queens, will be a popular place to catch the games. The bar offers standard sports-themed cuisine, including eleven different flavors and spiciness levels of chicken wings!

B.K. Backyard Bar

BK Backyard Bar opened in Brooklyn during the peak of the pandemic, allowing patrons the full bar experience in a more COVID-safe setting.

The friendly atmosphere has made it into a popular sports bar even with all the indoor options reopening. If you’re a backyard barbeque type of person, you can’t go wrong with this one.

Additionally, B.K. Backyard Bar has been named the official U.S. Open Watch Party bar. Drop in for specialty drinks, merch giveaways, games, live D.J.s, and more. The bar’s 25 T.V.s and various seating sections will give you a great view of the action.

Tavern29

If you’re looking for a more upscale viewing experience, perhaps even a date night, Tavern29 is a favorable pick. Located in the heart of Manhattan near Madison Square Park, this tennis-enthusiast-owned pub offers a gourmet menu of elevated classics.

Parker’s

Head to Parker’s at the Thompson Central Park for an unforgettable experience from August 19th to September 8th. The hotel’s iconic lobby bar will become a go-to spot for tennis lovers. Immerse yourself in the exciting atmosphere of a tennis-themed installation while savoring their signature drink, the Courtside Spritz. For more fun, head to Burger Joint, the speakeasy-style burger spot hidden behind a velvet curtain, and catch all the U.S. Open matches while enjoying some favorites from the menu.

Bar Tontine

Get ready for an exciting U.S. Open viewing experience at Bar Tontine, located on the 15th floor of the Wall Street Hotel. Enjoy stunning views of Lower Manhattan while sipping on match-point-themed cocktails and savoring tennis-inspired bites.