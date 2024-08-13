15 Sunflower Fields Near New York City

Sunflower season is here! While there aren’t many farms with sunflower fields in the five boroughs, there are plenty of choices in the surrounding areas to see these towering-tall flowers.

These fields provide the perfect photo opportunity for you and your family. Plus, many of these farms host entire sunflower festivals full of activities perfect for a summer or fall afternoon.

Here’s a roundup of 15 sunflower fields near New York City to visit!

New York

Water Drinker Family Farm and Garden

This sunflower maze in Manorville is the perfect photo-op spot for you and your family. Water Drinker’s Sunflower Festival is open seven days a week, with extended “Sunset Saturday” hours on Saturday evenings. Admission is $20 per person.

When you’re not taking pictures with the beautiful flowers, play a round of mini golf on the nine-hole course, meet some of the farm’s barnyard animals, or jump on the farm’s jumbo jump pad. Water Drinker Family Farm is also pet-friendly, so it’s sure to be a fun time for the whole family.

Sunflower Valley Farm

New Hampton’s Sunflower Valley Farm begins their season for the year on Aug. 4. Visit the farm and maybe even take home some sunflowers of your own: admission to the farm includes three cut flowers.

Take lots of pictures, and be sure to tag the farm on social media. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children aged 5-12, and free for children under 5.

Rottkamp’s Fox Hollow Farm

The sunflower maze at Rottkamp’s Fox Hollow Farm in Calverton is the perfect place to spend a summer day. There are plenty of spots in and out of the maze for photo opportunities.

Relax among the flowers with some Hershey’s ice cream (sold on the farm), and maybe pick up some fresh produce from the farm stand while you’re there. The farm is open Thursday through Sunday from 9 am to 5:30 pm.

Patty’s Berries and Bunches

Head to Patty’s Berries and Bunches for a full day of family fun on their grounds. At Patty’s, families can walk the flower fields, find pick-your-own berries experiences, seasonal flower bunches, homemade fresh ice cream made with ingredients from the farm (with vegan options!), and more. Like many of the fields on this list, there are plenty of photo-worthy spots, and it will definitely be a family favorite.

Pindar Vineyards

Parents, try Pindar Vineyards if you’re looking for a perfect location for a weekend date. Their compact flower field highlights their vineyard, where visitors can enjoy tours and tastings. Check out their events menu for everything fun happening this August, like sangria Tuesdays, sunset Fridays, and so much more.

Connecticut

Lyman Orchards

Middlefield’s Lyman Orchards has a maze for a good cause. Visit Connecticut’s original sunflower maze and find your way through 350,000 vibrant flowers, and $1 of every admission goes towards Connecticut Children’s Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders.

Every visitor gets a Maze Passport, which features fun trivia questions that will help you find your way through the maze. The orchard also includes a 10-foot viewing platform, perfect for scenic views and unbeatable group photos. Have a fun night at the orchards while supporting a good cause.

The Farm Woodbury

The Sunflower Fest at the Farm Woodbury is in full swing from Aug. 4 through 21. Walk through 18 varieties of flowers over four acres of land, maybe even take a few home for an additional charge. There are plenty of other offerings included in the festival as well.

Buy produce or plants from the farm stand, stop by the food trucks stationed at the festival on weekends. Take part in some of the other experiences offered alongside the festival, like knitting classes, yoga and painting classes.

New Jersey

Alstede Farms

The sunflower trail at Alstede Farms in Chester is open every day throughout the season, typically through October. Admission to the trail is included in the farm’s pick-your-own admission.

Take a scenic tractor-drawn wagon ride around the farm and learn about how plants and food are grown.

Ort Farms

The flower season at Ort Farms in Long Valley is due to begin at the end of August. Take a relaxing trip through the farm’s sunflower walk and take advantage of the Instagram-worthy backdrop. While you’re there, stop by the farm market to see what’s new.

Von Thun Farms

A ticket to the New Jersey Sunflower Trail at Von Thun Farms in Washington gets you access to gorgeous photo op areas, the farm’s animal barnyard area, a hayride around the farm and admission to the picking fields.

There are also some amenities available for an additional cost, like food from a selection of rotating vendors and face painting. Admission to the trail on weekends starts at $20.

Holland Ridge Farms

If you’re looking for sunflowers in the fall, look no further than Holland Ridge Farms in Cream Ridge. The Fall Flower Festival opens on Sep. 13.

There will be plenty of photo opportunities with the farm’s flowers and an abundance of photo props. Certain weekends of the festival will feature trucks, crafts, a live music festival, and more. Tickets for the event go on sale at the beginning of September.

Hudson Valley

Barton Orchards

Located about an hour north of New York City, Barton Orchards is a 180-acre working farm and orchard that has been in the Barton family for three generations. It features a tap room, market, bakery, and event space and is renowned as the premier Pick Your Own destination in the Hudson Valley.

Head out and enjoy the the Sunflower Festival this summer. This event offers something for everyone. From a breathtaking field of sunflowers to live music, craft vendors, and more, there are plenty of activities to enjoy. Families can enjoy live entertainment, unlimited hayrides, a petting zoo, farmers market, a tap room with twenty local breweries, and more. Guests are advised to bring small garden shears to cut sunflowers due to limited supply.

Brittany Hollow Farm

At Brittany Hollow Farm, families have the opportunity to experience the joy of hand-picking their own flowers daily from 7 am to 7 pm until Labor Day. After Labor Day, they are encouraged to check the Facebook page for updated hours. The expansive 3-acre flower fields are conveniently located on Route 9, just north of Rhinebeck, on the Red Hook/Rhinebeck town line. It’s truly a unique and delightful experience for flower enthusiasts of all ages.

Kelder’s Farm

Kelder’s Farm is a go-to spot for Hudson Valley families that has fun family-friendly attractions for every member of the family to enjoy. Enjoy mini-golf, see farm animals, check out their hay mountain, giant board games, a corn maze, and so much more.

Make sure to visit Kelder’s Farm for the Sunflower Festival! The 6-acre sunflower field is a sight to behold with thousands of unique sunflowers in full bloom. Take a leisurely walk through the field and immerse yourself in the beauty of the majestic sunflowers. Capture the perfect photo opportunity with the original World’s Largest Garden Gnome and take in the stunning views of Mohonk and the Rondout valley. Families won’t want to miss out on this incredible experience.

Hudson Valley Cold Pressed Oils

If you’re looking for a spot for sunflower picking and ensure your home is bright a beautiful for the season head to Hudson Valley Cold Pressed Oils. Families are invited to the 7th Annual Sunflower Cutting event which welcomes the public to enjoy over 40 acres of sunflowers. Admission is free, except on evenings with live music, when there’s a $5.00 per car fee after 5pm.

A portion of event purchases will be donated to the Sparrows Nest Organization, which provides meals to families dealing with a cancer diagnosis. Visitors are encouraged to check the schedule before arriving and to read the guidelines to ensure a pleasant experience for everyone.