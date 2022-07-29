Business Wire

Toys R Us will be in every Macy’s Store Soon!

When Toys R Us closed all of its stores in the United States in 2018 it was the end of an era. For many of us – we can recall begging our parents to stop at Toys R Us. Yes, New York has some pretty iconic toy stores, but Toys R Us was for all and whatever the budget you were always able to find some new treasure. But in some welcome good news parents can now expect to see Toys R Us again later this year. The Toys R Us brand will be in every Macy’s store this holiday season, thanks to an expanding partnership between Macy’s and WHP Global.

The Deets

The in-store shops will be rolled out starting in late July through October 15th in Macy’s stores around the country. The Toys R Us shops will feature demonstration tables for children to experiment with toys and photo opportunities with a life-size “Geoffrey on a Bench,” the toy store’s mascot.

There will be 11 Macy’s Toys R Us flagship locations, including two in New York City: one in Herald Square and one in Roosevelt Field.

Welcome to the Macy’s Family

In order to promote this partnership and celebrate the stores’ openings, Macy’s will host in-store events from Oct.15 to Oct. 23. These will include many family activities and giveaways from brands like Barbie and Lego.

Macy’s chief merchandising officer, Nata Dvir, said Macy’s is excited to bring the Toys R Us experience into stores.

“We hope Toys R Us kids of all ages discover the joy of exploration and play within our shops and families create special memories together,” Dvir said in a press release. “The customer response to our partnership with Toys R Us has been incredible and our toy business has seen tremendous growth.”

While Toys R Us closed its doors in 2018, Macy’s customers have been able to shop Toys R Us products through Macy’s since last August. The partnership has been advantageous for both companies: according to Macy’s reported earnings for the first quarter of 2022, Macy’s toy sales are 15 times higher than in comparable periods before their partnership with Toys R Us.

For more information about Toys R Us, check out macys.com/toysrus