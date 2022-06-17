16 Fun Summer Toys for Kids 2022

Kids all over NYC are more than ready for school to be out and for some great summer fun! Here are our summer toy picks to get kids out and moving, get set to get wet, enjoy imaginary play summer style, and relax and de-stress.

Föm Mania Fömilator

Föm Mania Fömilator jets out streams of thick, fluffy foam up to 15 feet for the ultimate föm experience. Kids will love the endless fun föm play ideas.

Parents will love that they simply pour Föm concentrate into the Fömilator reservoir, fill it with water, and you’re ready to go. Everyone will love that the Fömalanche Foam Machine makes piles and piles of light, airy foam and makes playdates, a day at the park and every day fömazing! Starting at $19.99

Nerf Super Soaker RoboBlaster

The all-new Nerf Super Soaker RoboBlaster is the ultimate blaster for team, multi-player, and solo backyard battles. Simply aim and knock down the Nerf Super Soaker RoboBlaster’s targets to win. Kids will love the powerful water blast that can drench friends from 30 feet away. Parents will love the endless entertainment from multiple modes and ways to play like Robot vs Humans, Team vs Team, and Boss Mode. $29.99

Twister Splash Game

The Twister Splash Game is a summer spin on the classic game of Twister. Players of Twister Splash Game follow hand and feet placements directed by the included spinner but now, the colored spots spray water! Parents will love that the Splash Mat only takes one minute to fill up with water, so kids can jump right into the fun! Kids will love that each spot on the Splash Mat sprays water, and when you cover a colored spot, water shoots out the others! $19.99

WOWMAZING Giant Bubble Wands Kit

WOWMAZING Giant Bubble Wands Kit creates long, giant bubbles with its 2-handle design, which has been used to set every big bubble world record in the last 30 years. Parents will love that the Bubble Solution is made in the USA and it is safe, environmentally friendly, non-toxic, and biodegradable.

Kids will love that the 4-piece WOWmazing Kit contains everything they need to create bubbles that are big, colorful, and fun, including a tip & tricks booklet to help kids become a master bubble creator. For extra bubble fun, there’s also the WOWmazing Unicorn and WOWmazing Space Editions that will make outdoor bubbles even more magical!$14.95

Nerf Minecraft Pillager’s Crossbow

The Nerf Minecraft Pillager’s Crossbow takes its inspiration from the popular game, Minecraft. Kids will love to take on targets with this dart-blasting crossbow and experience real crossbow action.

Parents will love that the Nerf Minecraft Crossbow includes three Official Nerf Elite foam darts that are tested and approved for performance and quality, and are great for indoor and outdoor NERF battles. $26.49

CHIPPO

CHIPPO and now CHIPPO ON-THE-GO, are the super fun, cornhole meets golf games for the playground, beach, backyard, and everywhere you go this summer. Kids will love that it’s simple to play and they can chip away and rack up points. Simply set up targets and chipping mats, lineup the shot, and swing away!

Parents will love that the set is complete with all you need to play (even a two-way club for right and left handed golfers) to have a blast playing golf just about anywhere! $30

Rainbow High Pacific Coast Dolls

Rainbow High Pacific Coast Dolls and Color Change Pool & Beach Club are great for stylish, summer imaginary play. Kids will love that each themed playset comes with a complete doll outfit and signature must-have poolside accessories like a coordinating beach terry cloth towel, embroidered beach hat, tote handbag, and sunglasses.

Kids will also love to bring their dolls to the pool playset to take a dip in the 7-in-1 color-changing pool that sparks imagination and summer storytelling fun. Starting at $19.99

Tonka Commemorative 1968 Mighty Dump Truck

2022 is TONKA’s 75th anniversary and to celebrate this milestone, they introduced a limited series of Tonka Mighty Dump Trucks inspired by the earlier years that will delight kids of all ages.

The Tonka Commemorative 1968 Mighty Dump Truck features a fire red cab, golden dump bed, original markings, and the 75th Anniversary badge. Kids and parents alike will love this special edition made of cold-rolled steel with big tires that roll over anything and an articulated dump bed to load and unload the mightiest of hauls. $39.99

American Girl Corinne’s Camping Outfit and Camping Accessories

American Girl Corinne’s Camping Outfit and Camping Accessories are a must-have for kids and dolls for any camping trip whether real or imaginary.

Kids will love that Corinne carries her backpack so she has everything she needs when she’s hiking like a baseball cap with an “Inspired Adventure” logo, a pink and blue canteen with a strap, a trail guide that Arne teaches Corinne how to read, a pretend green apple for a mid-hike snack, and a faux granola bar. Starting at $32

Bluey Garbage Truck

Bluey Garbage Truck lets fans recreate their favorite scenes from the “Bin Night” episode of the hit series or create storylines of their own. With the Bluey Garbage Truck, kids will love that they can help Bluey and the Bin Man collect the garbage into his truck. Parents will love that the playset comes with two bins and figures of Bluey and the Bin Man and both fit securely in the truck’s cabin. $22.49

Pop2Play Hot Wheels Slide

The Pop2Play Hot Wheels Slide is a storable, pop-up slide and playset. Kids will love zooming down the slide and when they need a break from the action the Pop2Play Hot Wheels Slide also doubles as a racetrack for their Hot Wheels vehicles.

Parents will love that it can be assembled in under five minutes and folds flat for easy storage, can hold up to 50 pounds, and be wiped clean with ease. $34.99

Magic Mixies Mixlings

Literally putting magic in the palm of kids’ hands are Magic Mixies Mixlings. Kids will love that there are over 40 Mixlings to collect, including Common, Rare, Ultra Rare, or Limited Edition, and six spell casting teams so there’s plenty of magic to be had.

Kids will also love that they can bring them out again and again for a repeat reveal of their magic. Parents will love that when play is finished, kids can use the included cauldron to store the Mixlings. Starting at $4.99

Candy Pop

Candy Pop is a brand new, sweet surprise full of candy sweetness and sweet play. Pop them open to see what’s inside and cute candies reveal a surprise. Kids will love these fun friends with cool, colorful styles. Parents will love that there are three ways to play for endless fun. Starting at $4.99

Many Moods Of Red Panda Mei Animated Feature Plush

The Many Moods Of Red Panda Mei Animated Feature Plush lets kids recreate Disney and Pixar Turning Red’s fun and excitement and many emotions. Kids will love to squeeze her hand to hear their favorite music inspired by the movie and cute phrases like, “I’m calm!” Parents will love that kids can squeeze her belly to see her arms raise and hear her growl with excitement, and then take a deep breath and calm down together. $24.99

Big Feelings Pineapple

The Big Feelings Pineapple builds preschool social-emotional learning skills with 26 different facepieces. Kids will love to explore the nuances of social-emotional learning in every face they make, whether their pineapple has a contented smile or an anxious frown. Parents will love that each build comes with an opportunity to identify and talk about new feelings and skills. $10.99

My Feelings Rainbow Fidget

My Feelings Rainbow Fidget helps kids focus their attention on this dazzling display of colors as they flip the rainbow. Kids will love that this double-sided, sensory rainbow features a smooth flow of colors coming from the happy cloud and choppy drips of colors coming from the sad cloud.

Parents will love that children utilize this adorable rainbow to identify their emotions and watch the mesmerizing colors to calm down. $19.99