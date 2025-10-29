Things to Do This Weekend with the Kids on Long Island

There is a lot of Long Island family fun happening this weekend!

Looking for fun plans the whole family will enjoy? Long Island is full of exciting events and activities perfect for parents and kids alike. From hands-on crafts and outdoor adventures to community festivals and cultural outings, there’s plenty to explore. Here is just a taste of what’s happening this weekend in Long Island!

Can you spy all the fearsome pirate flags hidden throughout the museum’s galleries? Keep a weather eye out to discover them all and win a sweet reward – a dazzlingly yummy ring pop!

Through October 31, Thursdays – Sundays 11 am – 4 pm

The Whaling Museum & Education Center, 301 Main Street, Cold Spring Harbor

Kid-friendly spooky adventure among glowing trees and aquarium creatures.

Through Oct. 31, Fridays and Saturdays 7 – 9 pm

Long Island Aquarium, 431 East Main Street, Riverhead

A terrifying haunted house experience for teens and adults—Long Island’s scariest!

Through Nov. 1, Wednesdays – Sundays 7 – 10 pm

The Gateway PAC, 215 S. Country Rd., Bellport

The Walt Whitman Birthplace Museum is hosting special programs and art classes for Girl Scouts. These hands-on activities explore creativity and local history in a fun, educational setting.

Saturday, Nov. 1 & Sunday, Nov. 2, All day

Walt Whitman Birthplace, 246 Old Walt Whitman Road, Huntington Station

Take part in a community 5K run and walk benefiting veterans and their service animals. The event combines fitness, fun, and fundraising in a supportive, family-friendly environment.

Saturday, Nov. 1, 9 am – noon

Heckscher State Park, 1 Heckscher State Parkway, East Islip

Get creative at this hands-on workshop using autumn leaves and natural materials to make seasonal crafts, perfect for sparking imagination and connecting with nature.

Saturday, Nov. 1, 9 – 10 am

Downs Farm Preserve, 23800 Main Road, Cutchogue

Join this long-standing community tradition with a 5K and fun run designed for participants of all skill levels, celebrating local spirit and healthy living.

Saturday, Nov. 1, 9 am – noon

Sachem North High School, 212 Smith Road, Lake Ronkonkoma

This creative Halloween event offers a weeklong celebration of spooky-themed arts and interactive attractions, giving children and families a chance to explore imaginative seasonal fun.

Friday, Oct. 31, 4 – 6 pm; Saturday, Nov. 1 & Sunday, Nov. 2, 11 am – 12:30 pm

The Church, 48 Madison St., Sag Harbor

Celebrate Día de los Muertos with art, music, and cultural activities in Heckscher Park. Families can learn about traditions, create crafts, and enjoy performances honoring this meaningful holiday.

Saturday, Nov. 1, Noon – 5 pm

Heckscher State Park, 1 Heckscher State Parkway, East Islip

Create decorative nichos to honor loved ones as part of Día de los Muertos celebrations, learning about the holiday’s history and artistic traditions while making your own keepsake.

Saturday, Nov. 1, Noon – 2 pm

Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Avenue, Garden City

Enjoy a vibrant fall festival with games, activities, and entertainment for the whole community, celebrating the season with fun outdoor experiences and family-friendly events.

Saturday, Nov. 1, 2 – 4 pm

The Grit Ninja Roslyn, 55 Lumber Road, Roslyn

Participate in a charity pickleball tournament that combines friendly competition, open play, and fundraising for a good cause, making it a fun event for players and spectators alike.

Saturday, Nov. 1, 2:30 – 5:30 pm

Sportime Port Washington, 100 Harbor Road, Port Washington

Celebrate Halloween with a silent disco, dancing to music through wireless headphones while enjoying seasonal decorations and a fun, immersive environment.

Saturday, Nov. 1, 7 – 10 pm

Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton

Run or walk in this annual half-marathon and 5K, an event that brings the community together to promote fitness, local pride, and charitable causes.

Sunday, Nov. 2, 9 am – noon

Heckscher State Park – Field 4, 1 Heckscher State Parkway, East Islip

Celebrate the season with pumpkin-themed activities and environmental fun, turning leftover pumpkins into compost and enjoying hands-on demonstrations and games.

Sunday, Nov. 2, Noon – 2 pm

Science Museum Of Long Island, 1526 N. Plandome Road, Manhasset

Shop for holiday gifts, crafts, and seasonal treats at this festive market featuring local artisans, unique finds, and community activities for a fun and immersive shopping experience.

Sunday, Nov. 2, Noon – 3 pm

Tanger Outlets Riverhead, 1770 W Main St., Riverhead

Step into an immersive, family-friendly Halloween attraction with themed rooms and spooky surprises.

Through November 2, Various times

Broadway Commons, 358 N. Broadway Mall, Hicksville

A family-friendly night of crafts, haunted woods, and seasonal fun.

Through Nov. 2, Fridays – Sundays 6 – 9 pm

Center for Science Teaching & Learning – Tanglewood Preserve, 1450 Tanglewood Rd., Rockville Centre

This family-friendly event is the perfect way to kick off the season with a variety of fun activities for all ages. Enjoy creative pumpkin decorating, participate in our scavenger hunt, and get lost in our corn maze. Treat yourself to delicious seasonal foods, beverages, and desserts that capture the essence of autumn, or use one of the many photo opportunities to create lasting memories.

Through November 2, 10 am – 4:30 pm

Heritage Farm & Garden, 6050 Northern Blvd., Muttontown

