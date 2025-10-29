Things to Do This Weekend with the Kids on Long Island
There is a lot of Long Island family fun happening this weekend!
Looking for fun plans the whole family will enjoy? Long Island is full of exciting events and activities perfect for parents and kids alike. From hands-on crafts and outdoor adventures to community festivals and cultural outings, there’s plenty to explore. Here is just a taste of what’s happening this weekend in Long Island!
Jolly Roger Scavenger Hunt
Can you spy all the fearsome pirate flags hidden throughout the museum’s galleries? Keep a weather eye out to discover them all and win a sweet reward – a dazzlingly yummy ring pop!
Through October 31, Thursdays – Sundays 11 am – 4 pm
The Whaling Museum & Education Center, 301 Main Street, Cold Spring Harbor
Haunted Tree House
Kid-friendly spooky adventure among glowing trees and aquarium creatures.
Through Oct. 31, Fridays and Saturdays 7 – 9 pm
Long Island Aquarium, 431 East Main Street, Riverhead
Gateway’s Haunted Playhouse
A terrifying haunted house experience for teens and adults—Long Island’s scariest!
Through Nov. 1, Wednesdays – Sundays 7 – 10 pm
The Gateway PAC, 215 S. Country Rd., Bellport
Walt Whitman Birthplace Museum – Girl Scout Programs!
The Walt Whitman Birthplace Museum is hosting special programs and art classes for Girl Scouts. These hands-on activities explore creativity and local history in a fun, educational setting.
Saturday, Nov. 1 & Sunday, Nov. 2, All day
Walt Whitman Birthplace, 246 Old Walt Whitman Road, Huntington Station
PAWS OF WAR 5K Family Run/Walk
Take part in a community 5K run and walk benefiting veterans and their service animals. The event combines fitness, fun, and fundraising in a supportive, family-friendly environment.
Saturday, Nov. 1, 9 am – noon
Heckscher State Park, 1 Heckscher State Parkway, East Islip
Leaf Litter Craft Workshop
Get creative at this hands-on workshop using autumn leaves and natural materials to make seasonal crafts, perfect for sparking imagination and connecting with nature.
Saturday, Nov. 1, 9 – 10 am
Downs Farm Preserve, 23800 Main Road, Cutchogue
Sachem Day 71st Anniversary 5K & Fun Run
Join this long-standing community tradition with a 5K and fun run designed for participants of all skill levels, celebrating local spirit and healthy living.
Saturday, Nov. 1, 9 am – noon
Sachem North High School, 212 Smith Road, Lake Ronkonkoma
Spooky-Palooza: A Weeklong Celebration of Creative Spooky Fun!
This creative Halloween event offers a weeklong celebration of spooky-themed arts and interactive attractions, giving children and families a chance to explore imaginative seasonal fun.
Friday, Oct. 31, 4 – 6 pm; Saturday, Nov. 1 & Sunday, Nov. 2, 11 am – 12:30 pm
The Church, 48 Madison St., Sag Harbor
Día de los Muertos Family Celebration
Celebrate Día de los Muertos with art, music, and cultural activities in Heckscher Park. Families can learn about traditions, create crafts, and enjoy performances honoring this meaningful holiday.
Saturday, Nov. 1, Noon – 5 pm
Heckscher State Park, 1 Heckscher State Parkway, East Islip
Dia de Muertos Nichos
Create decorative nichos to honor loved ones as part of Día de los Muertos celebrations, learning about the holiday’s history and artistic traditions while making your own keepsake.
Saturday, Nov. 1, Noon – 2 pm
Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Avenue, Garden City
The Grit Ninja Roslyn Fall Fest
Enjoy a vibrant fall festival with games, activities, and entertainment for the whole community, celebrating the season with fun outdoor experiences and family-friendly events.
Saturday, Nov. 1, 2 – 4 pm
The Grit Ninja Roslyn, 55 Lumber Road, Roslyn
Serve Up Hope: Charity Pickleball Tournament and Open Play
Participate in a charity pickleball tournament that combines friendly competition, open play, and fundraising for a good cause, making it a fun event for players and spectators alike.
Saturday, Nov. 1, 2:30 – 5:30 pm
Sportime Port Washington, 100 Harbor Road, Port Washington
Halloween Silent Disco
Celebrate Halloween with a silent disco, dancing to music through wireless headphones while enjoying seasonal decorations and a fun, immersive environment.
Saturday, Nov. 1, 7 – 10 pm
Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton
Fallback Half Marathon & 5K
Run or walk in this annual half-marathon and 5K, an event that brings the community together to promote fitness, local pride, and charitable causes.
Sunday, Nov. 2, 9 am – noon
Heckscher State Park – Field 4, 1 Heckscher State Parkway, East Islip
3rd Annual Pumpkin Smash
Celebrate the season with pumpkin-themed activities and environmental fun, turning leftover pumpkins into compost and enjoying hands-on demonstrations and games.
Sunday, Nov. 2, Noon – 2 pm
Science Museum Of Long Island, 1526 N. Plandome Road, Manhasset
Tanger Holiday Market
Shop for holiday gifts, crafts, and seasonal treats at this festive market featuring local artisans, unique finds, and community activities for a fun and immersive shopping experience.
Sunday, Nov. 2, Noon – 3 pm
Tanger Outlets Riverhead, 1770 W Main St., Riverhead
Halloween House Long Island
Step into an immersive, family-friendly Halloween attraction with themed rooms and spooky surprises.
Through November 2, Various times
Broadway Commons, 358 N. Broadway Mall, Hicksville
Spooky Fest
A family-friendly night of crafts, haunted woods, and seasonal fun.
Through Nov. 2, Fridays – Sundays 6 – 9 pm
Center for Science Teaching & Learning – Tanglewood Preserve, 1450 Tanglewood Rd., Rockville Centre
Heritage Farm & Garden 2025 Fall Festival
This family-friendly event is the perfect way to kick off the season with a variety of fun activities for all ages. Enjoy creative pumpkin decorating, participate in our scavenger hunt, and get lost in our corn maze. Treat yourself to delicious seasonal foods, beverages, and desserts that capture the essence of autumn, or use one of the many photo opportunities to create lasting memories.
Through November 2, 10 am – 4:30 pm
Heritage Farm & Garden, 6050 Northern Blvd., Muttontown
