13 Fun Things to Do with the Kids This Weekend in Brooklyn!

This weekend, Brooklyn is bursting with exciting activities for kids that are sure to keep them entertained and engaged. Whether you’re craving something active, creative, or just plain fun, there’s no shortage of options.

As a born-and-bred Brooklynite, I might be a little biased, but I truly believe there’s no better place to raise kids. There’s always something happening here, making it ideal for families who want to explore and enjoy the city.

From outdoor explorations to hands-on workshops, we’ve rounded up the best ways to make the most of your weekend in Brooklyn with your little ones. Get ready for a weekend full of fun and memories!

Learn the basics of catch-and-release line fishing from the Brooklyn Bridge Park’s Education team. During this clinic, participants of all ages will learn how to tie knots, bait a hook, drop a line, and (with some luck) reel up a fish!

Aug. 16, 3 – 5 pm; Sept. 5, Oct. 3, 4 – 6 pm

Brooklyn Bridge Park, Pier 5

The 13th annual Hindu Lamp Ceremony returns to Brooklyn Bridge Park! Dance artist and educator Aeilushi Mistry brings peace and harmony to the community as she performs the traditional Hindu Aarti ceremony at Pebble Beach in Brooklyn Bridge Park. The Aarti ceremony is traditionally performed each morning and evening along India’s rivers, in order to convey gratitude to the mother river, reflect on the community, and remember loved ones. Join to decorate palm leaf lamps and release them along the East River to make prayers and pay respects to loved ones. Free and open to all; no advance registration required.

August 16, 4 pm – 7:30 pm

Brooklyn Bridge Park, 334 Furman St.

As part of Brooklyn Bridge Park’s Big Summer Get Down series, join for August GetDown – with a special guest to be announced. Don’t miss out on the last dance party of the season at Brooklyn Bridge Park’s free, all-ages event on the waterfront. Bring your good vibes and your best moves. Enjoy beer and wine for sale on-site bar by Fornino.

August 16, 6 pm – 10 pm,

Brooklyn Bridge Park, 334 Furman St

Soak up the last rays of summer and celebrate the sun with various activities! The craft activity begins at 11:30 am for ages 4-7 and 1 pm for ages 8-12. This is an all-ages event, ideal for kids ages 4-12. Tours of the Wyckoff House will be available starting at 12 pm. Dress appropriately for the weather as Family Day takes place indoors and outdoors – make sure to wear closed-toed shoes if you plan on participating in any farm activities. The weekly Farmstand will be open on Saturday from 11 am-1 pm, or while supplies last.

Wyckoff Farmhouse Museum, 5816 Clarendon Road

Aug. 16 & 17,11 am – 3 pm

Bring your baby to the park for an interactive baby & me yoga class designed to melt tension and gently build strength in your body. Baby & me yoga provides physical, emotional, and social benefits for infants, encouraging the development of executive function, emotional regulation, and mind-body awareness, while helping postpartum parents rebuild strength and stability. Certified Perinatal Yoga Teacher and Doula, Claire Koepke, will guide simple movements and breathing exercises that can be incorporated into your routine at home. Open to all parents and pre-crawling infants.

Aug. 17, 10 am – 11 pm

Domino Park, 15 River St.

Join the 10th annual One Crown Heights festival, a celebration of diversity and unity in the heart of Brooklyn! Dance to live music by local artists, play fun street games, create art, and enjoy food from kosher and non-kosher vendors – plus get free admission to the Brooklyn Children’s Museum all day long. Located in front of the Museum, on St. Mark’s Ave between Brooklyn Ave and Kingston Ave. Come celebrate Crown Heights with your neighbors!

August 17, noon – 5 pm

Brooklyn Children’s Museum, 145 Brooklyn Ave

Join Brooklyn Bridge Park docents for a free walking tour to learn about the history of the Brooklyn waterfront, Brooklyn Bridge Park’s sustainable design and ecology, and how the Park came to life! Tours last roughly 60-90 minutes and start from the entrance of Pier 1 and finish near Pier 3. Tourists and locals alike will learn new insights into the waterfront and the world-class Park.

Sundays through Oct. 26, 10:30 am

Brooklyn Bridge Park, 334 Furman St.

Step into a magical world of giant treats and kosher adventures! Kids will explore kosher food and brachos through hands-on stations and whimsical scenes. This limited-time summer 2025 exhibit brings Jewish learning to life in a fairytale setting.

Through Aug. 28, 10 am – 5 pm

Jewish Children’s Museum, 792 Eastern Pkwy.

The farm invites families to indulge in sunshine, smiles, and outdoor adventure—offering a delightful day of meeting calves, sheep, alpacas, and cuddly baby bunnies; striking memories at charming selfie stations; experiencing the thrill of the huge super slide and giant corn box; riding tractors and enjoying a hayride; relaxing with a picnic (complete with free parking!); and capturing memories worth treasuring—all for $14 per person (ages 2+), with animal feed and snack‑bar treats available for purchase, weather permitting.

Sundays 11 am – 5 pm, through Aug. 24

Aviator Sports and Events Center, Floyd Bennett Field, 3159 Flatbush Ave.

At the Sheepshead Bay Library, families enjoy stories and activities designed to encourage the development of early learning practices. Exploring literacy, science, and math through music, stories, art, and play will help you and your child get ready for school! Families will receive free materials to continue the learning and fun at home. For children ages 3-5 and their caregivers. No registration required.

Saturdays, 11 am – noon

Brooklyn Public Library Sheepshead Bay, 2636 E. 14th St. at Ave. Z

Free public kayaking at Brooklyn Bridge Park is offered throughout the summer on Wednesday and Thursday evenings, and Saturday and Sunday afternoons. All levels are welcome, including first-time kayakers — life vests and all equipment provided, as well as instruction. Children under 18 must have an adult guardian present. Advanced registration required, providing 20-minute timed slots, which open on a rolling basis 2 weeks out from each date.

Wednesdays and Thursdays, 5 – 7 pm; Saturdays, 10 am – 4 pm; Sundays, 12 – 3:30 pm through Aug. 27

Brooklyn Bridge Park, Pier 4 Beach

See L. Frank Baum’s Great American Fairy Tale adapted for Marionettes by Nicolas Coppola. (55 minutes, suggested for ages 3 and up)

Saturdays and Sundays, 12:30 pm; Saturdays and Sundays, 2:30 pm through Aug. 10

Puppetworks Inc., 338 Sixth Avenue (at 4th Street)

60-minute immersive experience that combines technology with traditional play in a sensory-rich environment. Kids are guided through interactive adventures following a light sensor pathway to each new zone. The entire environment – from floors to walls – is alive with projected wall-sized motion-controlled games, including a glowing cube puzzle challenge, a rotating rock wall, a physioball bouncing pool, and a meditation area. Kids are inspired to work together in mixed-age teams to achieve a group score.

Saturdays and Sundays noon – 6 pm, through Aug. 30

Industry City, 220 36th St

