20 Things to Do on Long Island This Fall: Activities for Families and Kids

Fall on Long Island is full of family-friendly things to do, with seasonal activities and attractions for all ages. If you’re looking for fun fall activities in Long Island that kids and adults will enjoy, you’ll find everything from outdoor adventures to festive events.

From pumpkin patches and apple orchards to fall festivals, scenic hikes, and community celebrations, we’ve rounded up 20 of the best fall activities on Long Island to enjoy this season.

1. Apples Abound

Pick your own apples, and a variety of other seasonal fruits and vegetables, at Lewin Farms in Calverton, the first “pick your own” farm on Long Island. It’s a classic fall outing and a great way to create lasting family memories. After harvesting your apples (perfect for baking a pie), consider visiting another nearby Long Island farm or orchard to round out your day of fall fun.

2. Walking with Purpose

Walk Now for Autism Speaks returns to Jones Beach in Wantagh on October 12, offering a meaningful way to support autism awareness and research. It’s a family-friendly event that combines giving back with outdoor fun.

3. Spooky Smiles

The Rise of the Jack O’ Lanterns at Old Westbury Gardens, presented throughout October, showcases the amazing work of dozens of local artists. Spend an hour walking through the trail and see more than 5,000 hand-carved Jack O’Lanterns light up the night.

4. Gourds Galore

If you’re searching for Long Island fall activities, don’t miss pumpkin picking at Stakey’s Pumpkin Farm in Aquebogue. Open throughout October, this 26-acre farm offers a scenic walk and the chance to pick your own pumpkins straight from the vine.

With over 18 varieties of pumpkins and gourds to choose from, it’s a true fall favorite that’s worth the drive. Looking for more options? Check out our site for a full list of u-pick pumpkin farms on Long Island.

5. A Community Celebration

The Long Island Fall Festival at Heckscher Park in Huntington is an ideal way to spend a sunny autumn afternoon. Held in early October, it is one of the most exciting fall things to do on Long Island. Here, families come from all over the island for the carnival games, farmer’s market, old-time rides, and yummy homemade treats.

6. Oyster Overload

Head to Theodore Roosevelt Park in Oyster Bay for the annual Oyster Festival, one of Long Island’s most popular fall events. Held in mid-October, the festival features fresh oysters and seafood for adventurous eaters, while kids can enjoy more classic fare. Beyond the food, you’ll find pirate shows, tall ships, carnival rides, and plenty of entertainment for all ages.

7. A Spooky Celebration

The Ghostly Gala Halloween party at Long Island Children’s Museum in late October is a fun, safe, and festive way to enjoy the holiday. With face painting, gallery trick-or-treating, and a costume party, this is one fall activity in Long Island you’ll remember well past the spooky season.

8. Take a Hike

Long Island has many beautiful hiking trails, and one of the best is the Garvies Point Museum and Preserve in Glen Cove. Leading down to a quiet beach, this easy-for-kids trail is one of the most serene on the island.

9. Autumn Art Walk

Take a stroll through the 145 acres of fields, woods, and ponds at The Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn Harbor and be amazed by the inspiring sculptures created by established artists.

Looking to enjoy peak fall foliage beyond Long Island? Visit our site for top leaf-peeping destinations just a short drive away.

10. We’re Out to Discover

Relax, sit back, and enjoy as the Ward Melville Heritage Organization’s Discovery boat takes you for a cruise through Long Island’s wetlands (offered on select dates, May through October).

Learn about the history, geology, and ecology of the gorgeous area we call home. The pontoon departs from Stony Brook Harbor and cruises through the organization’s 88-acre wetlands preserve for a 1½-hour tour.

11. The Best Way Out Is Through

With the exception of pumpkin picking, nothing says fall like a romp in an old-fashioned corn maze. One of the bigger examples on the island is at Fairview Farm in Bridgehampton.

The site also has a corn cannon, and yes, it is as cool as it sounds. This activity is worth trying, and is one of the highly recommended things to do on Long Island in October.

12. Lizards, Snakes, and Turtles—Oh My!

If your kids think cute and cuddly is boring, then Jungle Bob’s Reptile World in Centereach is sure to please them. And the fact that there’s no charge for admission will please you! This unique showroom allows you to see unusual creatures living in their own habitats.

13. Turkey Day Parade

While not on Long Island, the world’s most famous parade, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, is just a short train ride away in the heart of Manhattan. It boasts behemoth balloons, beautiful floats, and the biggest names in entertainment, and it makes for lifelong memories.

14. A Night of Witchy Fun

The Edgewood in Brentwood is hosting a Halloween pop-up experience, the Witch Craft Halloween Pop Up Experience, inspired by the movie Hocus Pocus. The event will feature Hocus Pocus-themed food, drinks, and interactive performances by The Salem Sisters. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet The Salem Sisters and take photos with them. Witches of all ages are welcome to join the fun!

15. Glow in the Park

The Adventure Park in Long Island offers Glow in the Park events where families can zipline through trees at night with LED lights and music, creating a unique experience that’s perfect for fall. The LED lights guide the attendees along the trails, and each event offers a different, unforgettable adventure.

16. Haunted Hamburgers

Haunted House of Hamburgers is a Halloween-themed restaurant on Long Island that serves delicious hamburgers, appetizers, salads, and soups. Your search for one of the spookiest things to do on Long Island in the fall ends with it. They invite families to visit in costume and enjoy the Halloween spirit year-round, but there’s no better time to get into the Halloween spirit than fall. The restaurant is officially taking reservations for the season, and we’re definitely snagging a seat.

17. Can’t Forget the Apple Cider Donuts

Head to the Jericho Cider Mill for some of the best apple-flavored goodies the season has to offer. Visitors who head to Jericho rave about one thing: the apple cider donuts! It’s not really fall unless you’ve gotten your hands on some apple cider donuts, right?

18. Fall Foliage at Planting Fields

Take in the fall foliage at the breathtaking Planting Fields Arboretum. Explore the former Gold Coast estate of the W.R. Coe family, featuring over 400 acres of enchanting gardens, rolling lawns, and nature walks. Experience the largest collection of camellias in the northeast and guided tours of the Tudor Revival residence. With special events and year-round courses, Fall Foliage stands out among the fall activities on Long Island, and there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

19. Heritage Farm & Garden Fall Festival

The Heritage Farm & Garden Fall Festival in Muttontown runs through November 2, offering a full lineup of family-friendly fall activities. Visitors can decorate pumpkins, navigate a corn maze, enjoy lawn games like Giant Jenga and Connect 4, and visit farm animals. Kids can also take part in hands-on crafts like sand art and coloring their own mugs. Seasonal treats, including cider, donuts, cotton candy, and baked goods, are available throughout the day, along with specialty drinks at the on-site Heritage Café.

20. Mill Neck Manor Apple Festival

Head to Mill Neck Manor for the annual Apple Festival happening mid-October. The festival will feature apple varieties, delicious bites, baked goods, crafts, ASL books, a pumpkin patch, and tons of activities for kids. Families enjoy these things to do on Long Island during the fall season, as it offers live entertainment, including musicians, ASL classes, and pie-eating contests.

