Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022: Everything You Need to Know

With the holiday season just around the corner, there’s no better way to kick it off than with Macy’s 95th annual Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 24 at 9 am.

This wonderous tradition features incredible 50-foot balloons, floats, perfectly synchronized and orchestrated marching bands and celebrities marching through the city streets of New York in an awe-inspiring showcase of parade artistry.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this year!

Psst… Check out 8 NYC Hotels Offering Thanksgiving Dinner!

Parade Route

As tradition, the parade begins on 77th Street and Central Park West and will continue on to Columbus Circle, where it will travel to Central Park South to 6th Avenue and head downtown to 34th Street to Macy’s at Herald Square.

Where to Watch

This year, live spectators can enjoy 2.5 miles of an unobstructed parade viewing on Central Park West from 75th Street to 61st Street starting at 6 am as well as on 6th Avenue from West 59th Street to West 38th Street throughout the day.

If you’d rather watch the parade from home, watch with NBC, the parade’s official broadcaster and host, through the network’s TV channel, website or its app. You can also watch on CBS or on a variety of subscription streaming services.

Celebrity Line Up

This spectacular parade will feature performances from the vocal talents of Betty Who; Big Time Rush; Cam; Fitz and the Tantrums; Gloria, Sasha, and Emily Estefan; Jordin Sparks; Joss Stone; Kirk Franklin; Paula Abdul; Sean Paul; Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue; Ziggy Marley and many more!

New Additions to the Thanksgiving Parade

This year, meet the newest additions to the parade, including Bluey, the titular pup of the hit Australian TV show. Also joining the lineup is Greg Heffley of the best-selling Diary of a Wimpy Kid series, a new Baby DINO from Sinclair Oil, and Stuart the Minion from the Despicable Me franchise.

New from Toys”R”Us is Geoffrey’s Dazzling Dance Party float, and Baby Shark is bringing his whole family along for his first parade. You’ll feel the magic with Netflix’s fantastical Slumberland float and Wonder Bread’s Wondership float.

