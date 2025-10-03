Fun Things to Do with the Kids This Weekend in Queens

Queens is buzzing this weekend with fresh fall fun – corn mazes, pumpkin patches, block parties, street fairs, gardening, and more. Grab the kids, layer up, and dive into these wonderful family events.

NYC’s only corn maze awaits at Queens County Farm Museum. Start with a Stalk Talk, then follow clues and solve puzzles through a 3-acre corn labyrinth to Victory Bridge and a sweeping view.

Through October 26, Saturdays and Sundays, 11 am – 4 pm, Mondays, Oct. 13 and Oct. 20, 11 am – 4 pm

Queens County Farm Museum, 73-50 Little Neck Parkway, Floral Park

Jamaica Avenue comes alive with vendors, kid-friendly rides, various activities, delicious eats, and Latin beats! Enjoy a full day of sights and sounds as each block bursts with live music and DJs. Families can revel in kid-friendly rides and activities, while shoppers and food lovers explore vendor booths brimming with unique goods, services, and tasty treats.

Sunday, October 5, 11 am – 6 pm

Along Jamaica Ave. from Woodhaven Blvd. to 80th St., Woodhaven

Experience one of NYC’s biggest family-friendly Halloween bashes at The Summer Club in Queens. Explore a working pumpkin patch stocked with locally harvested pumpkins and marvel at the club’s rooftop – now transformed into an immersive haunt.

Through October 31, Various days and times

The Summer Club, 8-08 Queens Plaza S., Long Island City

Celebrate the season at Pumpkin Weekends by Green Meadows Farm where fall fun is in full swing! Spend the day playing in a giant corn box, meeting friendly animals (hello, baby bunnies), climbing onto tractors for photo ops, and racing down super slides. Little ones can hit the farm playground while families kick back in the picnic areas. Best of all, everyone heads home with a free pumpkin – the perfect autumn souvenir.

Through November 9, Saturdays and Sundays 11 am – 5 pm; Monday, October 13, 11 am – 5 pm

Alley Pond Park, 7920 Winchester Blvd, Queens Village

Get hands-on in Queens County Farm Museum’s Teaching Gardens with botanist Tess Fleming. Learn planting, weeding, pruning, companion planting, harvesting, and herb drying. You’ll meet compost and STEM staff at select sessions and sample seasonal crops from six gardens.

2 – 3:15 pm

Queens County Farm Museum, 73-50 Little Neck Parkway, Floral Park

Appreciate trees and community with @ForestForAllNYC during their history day, which features a guided nature walk and tree-inspired crafts. There’s also tree looming and a paper-casting workshop led by artist Reijin Lyes, honoring her “Touch Jamaica” exhibit. Be sure to sign up for the “Dark Laboratory Reading Circle” and pick up a free copy of Tao Leigh Goffe’s Dark Laboratory: On Columbus, and the Origins of the Climate Crisis (while supplies last).

Saturday, October 4, 1 – 4 pm

King Manor Museum, 150-03 Jamaica Ave., Jamaica

Celebrate their 196th anniversary at this annual Block Party! Enjoy a bouncy castle, a steeplechase race, free hot dogs, popcorn, cotton candy, and bottled water (while supplies last).

– 6 pm

Neir’s Tavern, 87-48 78th St, Woodhaven

Looking for even more family fun? Be sure to check out our comprehensive calendar of events, updated daily with the latest happenings across Long Island and beyond, from festivals and performances to free local activities for all ages.

Plan Your Family Weekend!

Things ​to Do ​with the Kids This Weekend in Brooklyn

Things to Do with the Kids This Weekend in NYC

Things to Do with the Kids This Weekend in Staten Island

Things to Do with the Kids This Weekend in Westchester