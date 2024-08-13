Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Fun Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Schools
These are the Best Roller Coasters in NYC and Nearby

These are the Best Roller Coasters in NYC and Nearby
The Cyclone located at Luna Park in Coney Island

Best Roller Coasters in NYC and Nearby

Your heart pounds. Your blood races. You’re nervous and immensely excited. You’re…about to ride a roller coaster! There’s nothing like the thrill of soaring into the air on a roller coaster to really get your adrenaline pumping. Once the season warms the amusement parks open- here’s a guide to some of the best roller coasters in NYC and nearby for families and kids to enjoy. We also included a few that are worth a road trip. From a candy-themed coaster to steel behemoths, there’s a roller coaster on this list for thrill seekers of all kinds!

One more thing to keep in mind. All of the coasters listed are in amusement parks with lots of other on-site rides and attractions—great for anyone in the family who prefers more “grounded” fun!

El Toro

Amusement Park: Six Flags Great Adventure
Location: 1 Six Flags Blvd., Jackson, NJ
732-928-2000
FacebookInstagram

El Toro (which means “the bull” in Spanish), looks like a classic wooden roller coaster with a lot of cool, complex architecture. But it was also built with ultra-modern engineering, so you’ll enjoy a smooth and fast ride with a wooden coaster feel. You’ll zoom through El Toro’s course at 70 mph, over a series of hills that give you maximum airtime. There’s a lot more to this exciting ride, but you’ll have to head to Six Flags to experience the thrills first hand. Bonus bragging rights: You’ll get to say you rode the coaster voted #1 in USA Today’s 10 Best Awards 2022!

The Cyclone

Amusement Park: Luna Park in Coney Island
Location: 1000 Surf Ave., Brooklyn
718-373-5862
FacebookInstagram
No roller coaster guide is complete without mentioning the famous Cyclone in Coney Island. One of the oldest roller coasters in America and known as the ‘Mother’ of coaster enthusiast culture, the Coney Island Cyclone is the second-steepest wooden roller coaster in the world, featuring an adrenaline-charged plunge of its 85-foot-tall hill at a 45-degree incline, speeds of 60 mph over, and 2,640 feet of wooden track. Debuted in Coney Island in 1927, the legendary coaster and New York landmark, is still providing thrills and chills to date.

The Thunderbolt

Amusement Park: Luna Park in Coney Island
Location: 1000 Surf Ave., Brooklyn
718-373-5862
FacebookInstagram
After riding the historic Cyclone, don’t leave Luna Park without trying The Thunderbolt. This amazing ride is custom-crafted from steel and features a nine-seat car, an audacious 90 degree drop, with inversions, turns, and enough G-force to captivate the most intrepid visitors. The impressive orange colored steel behemoth’s twisted layout erupts into the cityscape mesmerizing spectators from near and far with 2,233 feet of pure exhilaration, twists, bends, and plunges.

Kingda Ka

Amusement Park: Six Flags Great Adventure
Location: 1 Six Flags Blvd., Jackson, NJ
732-928-2000
FacebookInstagram
There sure are lots of rides to choose from at Great Adventure, but Kingda Ka should soar to the top of your list! Check this out: This upside down U-shaped track bolts up 45 stories in the sky—that’s a whopping 456 feet high. Once you get to the top you’ll be plummeting right back down in a 270-degree spiral (not recommended for wimps). Needless to say, this description is nothing compared to what you’ll experience on this amazing ride!

Boulder Dash

Amusement Park: Lake Compounce
Location: 185 Enterprise Dr., Bristol, CT
860-583-3300
FacebookInstagram
Take a road trip to Connecticut to ride this cool coaster. It’s a Lake Compounce favorite that’s definitely one of those must-do rides at the park. On this exhilarating coaster, you’ll dash through woods, narrowly dodging trees and boulders as the track takes you around turns and down thrilling hills.

Wooden Warrior

Amusement Park: Quassy Amusement Park
Location: 2132 Middlebury Rd., Middlebury, CT
203-758-2913
FacebookInstagram
This unassuming family roller coaster will surprise you. Sure, it’s got a small footprint, but it packs in some amazing air time punch and a heart-pounding tunneled turnaround. According to the Quassy website, it was even rated among the top 25 wooden roller coasters in the world in a 2012 poll of coaster and theme park experts. Talk about impressive!

Candymonium

Amusement Park: Hersheypark
Location: 100 W. Hersheypark Dr., Hershey, PA
717-534-3900
FacebookInstagram
Think Hershey Park is all about chocolate and treats? Think again! Among the park’s many thrill attractions is Candymonium—which is one sweet ride! Get this: Candymonium reaches a maximum speed of 76 mph. You’ll experience a heart-pounding, 210-foot ascent up the tallest hill in Hersheypark. Once you’re up there, you’ll then dip into thrilling drops including seven camelback hills. After the ride, treat yourself to some delicious candy—you’ve earned it!

Phoenix

Amusement Park: Knoebels Amusement Resort
Location: 391 Knoebels Blvd., Route 487, Elysburg, PA
800-487-4386
FacebookInstagram
According to VisitPA.com, international coaster enthusiasts have rated Phoenix the second-best wooden coaster in the world because of its impressive airtime. It’s worth a trip to Elysburg, not just for the amazing Phoenix, but the resort’s other attractions, too. You can ride Model T-like replicas, enjoy lots of kiddie and thrill rides, play laser tag and mini golf, and so much more. The best part is, admission and parking are free. Choose to pay per ride with ticket books or purchase a Ride All Day Pass on weekdays during summer.

The Wildcat

Amusement Park: Lake Compounce
Location: 185 Enterprise Dr., Bristol, CT
860-583-3300
Facebook • Instagram

The iconic Wildcat is back! An important part of Lake Compounce’s expansive history, this wonderful invention has served Connecticut-goers for nearly 100 years. A multi-year restoration project has restored this historic coaster to a smoother riding experience, while keeping its status as a classic (and increasingly rare) wooden rollercoaster intact. Not to mention you’ll get those beautiful Connecticut forest views to go along with your thrilling journey. What could be better than a wooden coaster ride surrounded by woods?

Dragon Coaster

Amusement Park: Playland
Location: 1 Playland Parkway, Rye, NY
914-820-3070
Facebook
One of Playland’s most popular and exciting thrill rides is the amazing Dragon Coaster. This historic wooden roller coaster has been giving fun and exciting rides to coaster fans since 1928.

The Comet

Amusement Park: Hersheypark
Location: 100 W. Hersheypark Dr., Hershey, PA
717-534-3900
FacebookInstagram
This is the oldest coaster at Hersheypark. In case you’re wondering, Hersheypark was built in 1906, originally as a leisure park for the employees of the Hershey Chocolate Company. The Comet climbs 96 feet and reaches a top speed of 50 mph during its 3,360-foot ride. It does all this in just 1 minute and 45 seconds. The Comet gets one big Hershey Kiss from us for its speed, history and family fun!

 

About the Author

Barbara Russo

Barbara Russo was born and raised in New York City, resides in Staten Island and is a reporter at New York Family. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from the City University of New York and enjoys playing guitar, following current events, and hanging out with her pet rabbits.

